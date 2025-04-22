Dassault Aviation: Terms of provision of the background documents for the GM

GENERAL MEETING OF 16 MAY 2025

Terms of the provision of the preparatory documents

-oOo-

The shareholders have been convened to the Combined General Meeting to be held on:

FRIDAY 16 MAY 2025 at 3 PM

at the registered office

9, Rond-Point des Champs-Élysées - Marcel Dassault - Paris (75008).

The meeting notice (l’avis de réunion) comprising the agenda and the text of the resolutions submitted by the Board of Directors to such General Meeting has been published on 9 April 2025 in the French official legal announcement publication number 43 (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO)). This meeting notice can be consulted on the website of the BALO www.journal-officiel.gouv.fr and on the website of the company www.dassault-aviation.com (in the folder “Group”, sub folder “Finance” then “General Meetings” (Assemblées Générales)).

As of 28 April 2025, date of publication of the convening notice (l’avis de convocation) in the BALO and in the Affiches Parisiennes « Les Affiches Parisiennes », the shareholders can obtain directly, upon request, from Société Générale Securities Services (Service des Assemblées Générales - 32, rue du Champ-de-Tir - CS 30812 - 44308 Nantes Cedex 03 - France):

either an admission card to such General Meeting,

or a single proxy form/voting form,

as well as the documents and information concerning such General Meeting listed in Articles R. 225-76, R. 225-81 et R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce).

The obtaining of the aforementioned documents by the shareholders holding bearer shares is conditioned to the provision of a certificate issued by the duly authorized intermediary holding their shareholder account.

The documents listed in Article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce) are available on the website of the company www.dassault-aviation.com (folder “Group”, sub folder “Finance” then “General Meetings” (Assemblées Générales)).

The 2024 Annual Report is also available for the shareholders:

under an electronic format on the website of the company www.dassault-aviation.com (folder “Group”, sub folder “Finance” then “Publications”; or





(folder “Group”, sub folder “Finance” then “Publications”; or under the form of a brochure, at no cost, at the registered office of the company 9, Rond-Point des Champs-Élysées - Marcel Dassault - 75008 PARIS (France) and at Société Générale Securities Services - Service des Assemblées Générales (at the aforementioned address).





The documents that have to be made available to shareholders can be consulted at the registered office within the statutory deadline.

_________

ABOUT DASSAULT AVIATION:

With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft (including 2,700 Falcons) delivered in more than 90 countries over the last century, Dassault Aviation has built up expertise recognized worldwide in the design, production, sale and support of all types of aircraft, ranging from the Rafale fighter, to the high-end Falcon family of business jets, military drones and space systems. In 2024, Dassault Aviation reported revenues of €6.2 billion. The company has nearly 14,600 employees. dassault-aviation.com

CONTACTS:

Corporate Communication

Stéphane Fort - Tel. +33 (0)1 47 11 86 90 - stephane.fort@dassault-aviation.com

Mathieu Durand - Tel. +33 (0)1 47 11 85 88 - mathieu.durand@dassault-aviation.com

Investor Relations

Louis Proisy - Tel. +33 (0)1 47 11 59 51 - louis.proisy@dassault-aviation.com

Attachment