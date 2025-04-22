Ecobat’s Seculene Sets New Flame-Retardant Standards for Recycled Polypropylene

DALLAS, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ecobat, a global leader in sustainable energy solutions, today announced that its proprietary Seculene line of high-performance recycled polypropylene (PP) compounds was named a finalist in the prestigious Plastics Recycling Awards Europe (PRAE). The recognition marks a major milestone for Seculene, affirming its role as a trailblazing solution in the circular economy and in advanced polymer engineering.

Developed in-house by Ecobat and produced entirely from 100% post-consumer waste, Seculene represents a leap forward in recycled plastic technology. With over a decade of expertise behind its development, Seculene has been engineered to rival, and in many cases exceed, the performance of virgin polypropylene—delivering both environmental and functional excellence across demanding industrial applications.

“Our Seculene polypropylene, derived entirely from post-consumer recycled materials, is a high-quality alternative to virgin polymers,” said Erich Esser, Vice President of Global Polypropylene and Managing Director for Ecobat Resources Germany/Austria. “This achievement reflects years of investment in innovation, resulting in materials that meet the highest industry standards for safety, reliability, and sustainability. Our flame-retardant grades, in particular, represent a new frontier in circular materials technology.”

Flame-Retardant Innovation That Raises the Bar

At the heart of Seculene’s PRAE recognition is its flame-retardant variant—the only recycled polypropylene compound certified to UL 94 V0 (Yellow Card) standards. In fire exposure scenarios, this grade forms a protective foam layer that insulates and protects internal components, making it ideal for high-risk environments such as e-bike battery housings and electrical enclosures.

This advanced fire safety performance, combined with Seculene’s virgin-like density, impact strength, and processability, positions Ecobat at the intersection of circular economy leadership and technical material excellence.

Automotive-Grade Materials Backed by Industry Validation

In another major milestone, Ecobat recently secured DBL 1000 approval for its glass-fiber-reinforced Seculene (with 35% glass fiber content), certifying the compound for automotive interior use. A leading German automotive supplier has already adopted this grade for precision control unit housings—validating Seculene’s consistency and structural integrity under real-world manufacturing conditions.

This recognition underscores the growing demand for high-performance, sustainable alternatives in the automotive sector, where lightweighting, durability, and environmental accountability are increasingly essential.

Built for Versatility and Circularity

Seculene is available in over 30 specialized grades tailored to a wide range of use cases—from UV-stabilized components for outdoor applications to mineral-filled variants designed for increased rigidity. Engineered for injection molding, extrusion, and other processing techniques, Seculene enables seamless integration into modern manufacturing environments.

Use cases span automotive parts (wheel arch liners, cable conduits), electrical components, industrial systems, and consumer goods—making it one of the most versatile recycled polypropylene lines available on the market today.

Every Seculene batch is manufactured at Ecobat’s recycling facilities, where closed-loop systems minimize waste and reduce energy use. These plants employ rigorous sorting, cleaning, and compounding processes to ensure material purity, consistent melt flow rates, and mechanical properties that meet or exceed industry benchmarks.

Driving Toward a Circular Future

The recognition by PRAE not only affirms the quality and innovation of Seculene, but also highlights Ecobat’s broader mission to lead the global transition to a circular economy. By replacing virgin polymers with 100% recycled alternatives, Seculene significantly reduces the environmental footprint of plastic-intensive industries while enabling compliance with rising regulatory and sustainability demands.

About Ecobat

With operations throughout Europe and the United States, Ecobat is a leader in the collection, recycling, production and distribution of energy storage solutions, lead and polypropylene products. Ecobat is now applying its global capability, infrastructure, and market knowledge towards recycling lithium-ion battery materials. For more information on how we are transforming energy storage, visit www.ecobat.com .

Media Contact:

Chelsey Berend

Press@Ecobat.com

1-888-317-4687 ext. 703

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4e61f4d9-c65c-48e8-98e2-fbec8c0acdf2

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fe4dfdec-0ee5-42b7-8f6a-64d8d2eefa31