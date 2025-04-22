Glasgow, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over The Counter ED Pills - Top OTC Solution : Performer 8









The fact is one (confirmed by research & statistical studies): More than half of men over the age of 40 will experience some form of erectile dysfunction, sometimes transient and minor and sometimes more severe.

However, of all these men who will face erection problems, only 51% will turn to a specialist doctor. Although we live, therefore, in a time when (in theory at least) all taboos have been broken, "failed erection" always remains a "sensitive" issue for men. The age between 40 and 50 is considered the most critical age for a man. Hormonal changes occur in his body due to age, which (often) also affects his sexual performance. And while age is clearly a very important factor affecting male sexual ability, stress is still a very "powerful" enemy. Especially in the times we live in, you will often hear people talking about "psychogenic" erectile dysfunction. Nevertheless, what does this mean?

The daily psychological pressure a man undergoes (stress, anxiety and negative emotions) can also lead to problematic sexual performance. Erectile dysfunction is one of the most well-known forms of sexual dysfunction ... and much more common than you think.

In this article, we will learn exactly what "erectile dysfunction" is, and when we can talk about a real condition (and not a temporary condition).

In addition, we will explore legal and over-the-counter (OTC: Over-The-Counter) solutions to prevent and fight it.





⇨ Performer 8

What are the Best Legal/Natural (OTC) Erectile Dysfunction Pills?

⇨ Performer 8





Composition

Panax Ginseng 6,000 mg

Muira Puama Extract 3,000 mg

Barrenwort (Horny Goat Weed) 1,000 mg

Glucuronolactone 600 mg

KSM-66 Ashwagandha 500 mg

Ferrous Bisglycinate 12 mg

Maca Root Extract 30 mg

Pine Bark Extract 300 mg

Grape Seed Extract 30 mg

What it is

Performer 8 is the number one legal and over-the-counter pill today to fight erectile dysfunction.

Its enhanced formula of natural ingredients has been created by health experts to prevent and fight erectile dysfunction in men of all ages.

Performer 8 is a powerful natural tonic, useful for EVERY man... of EVERY age.

It's not medicine.

It is a blend of natural nutrients and extracts that (proven) enhance sexual function & support men's health. It's a blend that aims to revitalize your strength and vitality, boost your masculinity, and boost your confidence. The specially selected extracts of the supplement strengthen (in a completely natural way) the organism's natural testosterone levels, and make you feel like a "bull" again! In addition, they contribute to combating mental & physical fatigue, improving hormone levels and ensuring proper male reproductive function.

The top Performer 8 pill is non-prescription, legal, and has no side effects at all.

It is a completely legal and safe Viagra. Each of its ingredients stimulates the male body, boosts energy levels, increases testosterone and works to improve male sexual performance. It uses natural nutrients that enhance the blood flow to the penis, making the erection bigger and harder.

How it works

Performer 8 is a non-medicinal product. It does not require a doctor's prescription, it is distributed completely legally via the Internet, it does not cause side effects and it is at a completely "friendly" price!

Nevertheless, what makes it so special – number one among the leading OTC erectile dysfunction pills in the entire world - is the fact that it contains the most "dynamic" natural formula for strengthening and revitalizing the male body (regardless of age & physical condition ).

The ingredients of this "natural Viagra" noticeably improve blood circulation throughout the body and promote a good erection. They prevent the ageing of the male body (by naturally boosting testosterone levels) and promote a healthy/vigorous/active body. They improve physical condition and favor a healthy body weight and a “shabbier” muscular appearance.

For this reason, Performer 8, in addition to being an excellent pill against sexual dysfunctions (including erectile dysfunction) also works as an incredible training booster by creating a favorable anabolic environment in the organism.The improved circulation of clean and oxygenated blood throughout the body - in addition to harder erections - also promotes an enhanced muscle mass.The makers of the leading OTC erectile dysfunction pill Performer 8 confirm that the pill REALLY works.

What is Erectile Dysfunction? When do we refer to a "condition" of Erectile Dysfunction?

Erectile dysfunction is a real "nightmare" for EVERY man/EVERY age. It is a frustrating, stressful condition in which the man is unable to achieve and complete an erection. This makes intercourse impossible and has a significant psychological impact on the man. However, every failed erection is not a cause for concern. It is very common for men to experience temporary erection problems, without particular significance and without being a cause for serious concern.Often the reasons are psychological and cause isolated incidents of no significance. Nevertheless, when do we talk about a really worrying problem of "erectile dysfunction"?

When the problem persists for a period longer than three (3) months, then a medical examination/diagnosis/guidance is required. Fortunately, today - as stressful as the phrase "erectile dysfunction" may sound - there are many highly effective treatments. Some of them are available with a doctor's prescription (drugs), and others are for milder cases (herbal drugs) and are freely available on the market.

What are the causes of Erectile Dysfunction?

Erectile dysfunction is the clinical name for the condition where a man has difficulty achieving or maintaining an erection to complete sexual intercourse. Even though this is a very common condition among men (especially for ages 40 and older), however, there are still many questions about the causes. Although age is the main factor in the manifestation of sexual dysfunctions in general (among which, of course, erectile dysfunction), it is not the only factor that can cause it. Erectile dysfunction affects over 30 million men EVERY year in the United States ALONE. And yet, among them are not only men of the third age.





What is absolutely necessary to understand is that erectile function is a complex condition that has to do with a very "sensitive" system of the male organism. It is an extremely complex function of the male reproductive system for the achievement of which many different organic systems "work together".

Shown below, are some basic procedures required to achieve an erection:

nerve impulses in the brain, spine and genitals

response of fibrous tissues

full involvement of veins and arteries

muscle response

With one mistake an erection becomes impossible. However, in addition to organic failures of the organism - which can be due to a multitude of diseases, injuries and dysfunctions of the organism (which we will see in detail below) - erectile dysfunction can also be the result of psychological causes.





Which Diseases are often associated with Erectile Dysfunction?

As already mentioned, erectile dysfunction, in addition to being a result of old age, can also be caused by injuries or other diseases. Therefore, if a man experiences repeated failed erections and suffers from any of the following conditions, it is good to consult a specialist doctor.

injuries to the pelvis or spine

high blood pressure

high cholesterol

cardiovascular diseases

diabetes mellitus

atherosclerosis (hardened, clogged arteries)

low testosterone

multiple sclerosis

obesity

Peyronie's disease

metabolic syndrome

prostatic hyperplasia

cancer

Parkinson's disease

stroke

neurological problems

When is an examination by a doctor mandatory?

Erectile dysfunction should not scare you. It is a treatable condition (either with medication or natural supplements, as the case may be). In most cases, a failed erection is nothing more than a "random event".The tension, the emotional pressure, and the stress of everyday life, are very likely to affect a man's sexual performance and prevent him from completing his sexual intercourse. However, when the "failed attempts" are repeated and the man suffers from a medical condition, has suffered a related injury, is taking medication (for an unrelated condition) or suffers from a disease, it is good to be examined by a related doctor to clarify the possible causes of its malfunction.

Disclaimer: The statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Individual results may vary. Always consult a healthcare professional before taking any dietary supplements.

Disclosure: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. The content may include affiliate links, meaning we may earn a commission if you purchase through recommended links. Always consult a healthcare professional before starting any new supplement regimen.