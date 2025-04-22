Virtual Cards Market Report 2025, with Profiles of 18 Leading Vendors including Adyen, Airwallex, Discover, Enfuce, Flutterwave, Fyorin, Marqeta, Mastercard, Payhawk, Pleo, Stripe, Visa & Wallester

Dublin, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Virtual Cards Market: 2025-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a comprehensive and in-depth analysis of the role of virtual cards in the digital payments landscape; enabling stakeholders such as businesses, financial institutions, card networks and fintechs to understand future growth, key trends and the competitive environment. The report evaluates the features of virtual cards, highlights key market trends, and examines regional progress in virtual card adoption.

This report serves as an essential resource for understanding the rapidly evolving virtual cards market, empowering stakeholders to shape effective future strategies. With its comprehensive insights and extensive coverage, this research suite is an invaluable tool for navigating and planning in a fast-growing landscape.

Key Features

Market Dynamics: Insights into key trends and market expansion challenges within the virtual cards market, including drivers and barriers for virtual card adoption. The report addresses the role of virtual cards in easing cashflow management, the use of virtual cards in eCommerce, and the distinctive benefits that virtual cards can bring to various industry segments. The research also features a Country Readiness Index on the current development and segment growth of the virtual cards market across eight key regions, as well as providing a future outlook.

Market Data & Forecasting Report

The research suite includes access to extensive forecast data with 89 tables and over 34,200 datapoints.

Key metrics encompass:

Total Transaction Volume, Value, and Revenue of the Virtual Cards Market

Total Transaction Volume, Value and Revenue of the Virtual Cards Market, Split by the Following Market Segments: B2B Payments B2C POS Payments B2C Remote Payments



Interactive Forecast Excel Features:

Statistics Analysis: Users benefit from the ability to search for specific metrics, displayed for all regions and countries across the data period. Graphs are easily modified and can be exported to the clipboard.

Competitor Leaderboard Report

The Competitor Leaderboard report provides a detailed evaluation and market positioning for 18 leading vendors in the virtual cards space. The vendors are positioned as established leaders, leading challengers, or disruptors and challengers, based on capacity and capability assessments.

Vendor Profiles Include:

Adyen

Airwallex

American Express

Conferma

Discover

Enfuce

Flutterwave

Fyorin

Nexi Group

Marqeta

Mastercard

Payhawk

Pleo

Stripe

Visa

Wallester

WEX

Wise

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w4p3wb

