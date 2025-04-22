Toll Brothers Announces Grand Opening of Clubhouse and Amenity Center at its Regency at Tracy Lakes 55+ Community in Northern California

PLEASANTON, Calif., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of the clubhouse and amenity center at Regency at Tracy Lakes, a gated, master-planned community for 55+ active adults in Tracy, California. The public is invited to attend the Grand Opening Event on Saturday, April 26, 2025 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the community clubhouse located at 3000 Edgewater Ave in Tracy. The event will feature live music, cigar rolling, wine tasting, pickleball, delicious bites, and more.

Awarded the 2024 BIA Bay Area Community of the Year, Regency at Tracy Lakes is designed for active adults seeking an amenity-rich lifestyle. One of the signature features of the community is the three beautiful lakes situated throughout the neighborhood. The Lake House, the newly opened 11,000-square-foot resort-style amenity center, features indoor and outdoor pools, a state-of-the-art fitness center, game room, an event lawn, pickleball courts, bocce ball, and more. A community garden, dog park, and walking trails further enhance the community. In addition, a dedicated onsite Lifestyle Director provides year-round programs, events, social gatherings, and services for residents of Regency at Tracy Lakes.





“Toll Brothers Regency communities, which are designed to cater to the active lifestyles of our 55+ home shoppers, have been a part of the Toll Brothers story for years and we are thrilled to unveil this signature amenity center in Northern California,” said Alli Sweeney, Division President of Toll Brothers in Northern California. “In Regency at Tracy Lakes, our homeowners can experience the best in resort-style living with endless opportunities for entertainment and building friendships while being located near every convenience.”

Regency at Tracy Lakes affords residents the time and freedom to enjoy their friends and family, as well as the tranquility of the area. This master plan is located minutes from downtown Tracy, a charming destination featuring unique shops and eateries, historical landmarks, and a vibrant calendar of events and activities. The community is just a short drive from outdoor recreation including Yosemite National Park and Lake Tahoe, and its proximity to several interstate routes offers convenience to explore Northern California.

Single-story homes in the community range in size from 1,560 to 2,775+ square feet with 2 to 3 bedrooms, 2 to 3 baths, and 2- to 3-car garages. Regency at Tracy Lakes offers a variety of home designs within four collections, featuring modern floor plans with open and spacious living areas, select lakeside views, an abundance of windows to maximize natural light, and expansive backyard space. Homes in Regency at Tracy Lakes are priced from the low $600,000s.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants. Customers can also start enjoying the incredible Regency lifestyle amenities right away, even while their home is under construction.

Quick move-in and move-in ready homes with Designer Appointed Features are also available at Regency at Tracy Lakes, allowing home buyers the opportunity to move into their new dream home in a timeframe that suits their needs.





Toll Brothers Regency active-adult communities across the United States are planned with the active lifestyles of their residents in mind. Each community offers exquisitely designed homes with an array of luxury resort-style amenities, activities, and social events available for residents 55 years of age or older.

The Sales Center at Regency at Tracy Lakes is located at 1650 Aloha Court in Tracy. For more information on Regency at Tracy Lakes and Toll Brothers communities throughout California, call 844-790-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/CA and use the link on the Regency at Tracy Lakes page to RSVP for the Grand Opening Event on April 26.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine’s World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .

