FGC Simplified Nears Five-Year Milestone as a Trusted Guide in Federal Government Contracting

FGC Simplified is proudly approaching its fifth year as a reliable partner in the education and empowerment of aspiring federal government contractors. Starting with a mission to demystify federal contracting, it has grown into a company known for helping individuals take tangible steps toward financial freedom and entrepreneurial success.

Jas Washington-Brown, known as Coach J, a government contracting coach and investor, founded FGC Simplified to bridge the knowledge gap and provide high-quality, easy-to-understand training for individuals interested in landing contracts with the federal government. True to its name, the company’s mission is to simplify the complex and help people, regardless of background or capital, tap into opportunities through federal procurement.

This mission reflects the journey of its founder. Coach J moved from Trinidad and Tobago to the United States at 20 and joined the Air Force shortly after. He was exposed to government contracting while stationed at a military base, escorting civilian contractors onto the premises. Coach J started asking questions, intrigued by how non-military personnel accessed and earned from government projects. His curiosity turned into a calling.

Coach J spent years absorbing the ins and outs of federal contracting after leaving the military. “I was overwhelmed at first because I assumed that I needed years of business history, certifications, and a large amount of capital to succeed,” he shares. After hiring mentors and investing in his education, he realized that the barriers to entry weren’t as high as they seemed.

Coach J won contracts and saw his lifestyle shift significantly, catching the attention of family and friends. He found himself coaching others before long. With a background in martial arts and a history of teaching, the “coach” title stuck. Moreover, his informal mentorship turned into a full-fledged educational company.

FGC Simplified stands out for its FLOW System, which stands for Find, Language, Organization, and Win. Find refers to the ability to target the right opportunities among thousands of listings. Meanwhile, Language covers the communication skills needed to work with government contracting officers and subcontractors effectively.

Organization ensures that all documentation and systems are prepared for submission and scalability. Lastly, Win is about execution, scaling, and repetition, bringing participants closer to their “I quit number.”

“Everyone entering this space has an ‘I quit number’ in mind,” says Coach J. “It’s an annual income goal they want to reach so they can walk away from their 9-to-5 job, fund their dreams, or invest in new ventures.” Essentially, the FLOW System serves as a compass that guides members through each phase of the contracting process.

This system is embedded in the company’s various services. Its 3-Day Virtual Workshop introduces participants to the essentials of federal government contracting. They learn to correctly establish a business, identify viable opportunities, understand what the government is looking for, and outline their financial goals.

After the workshop, participants can deepen their commitment through a Lifetime Community Access Membership. It includes access to a self-paced core curriculum, a community of like-minded learners, and the opportunity to upgrade to one-on-one mentorship with Coach J and his team. The mentorship tier provides personalized guidance, calendar access, and real-time support on live opportunities. There are also weekly accountability calls that help members keep track of their contracting goals.

Testimonials illustrate the effectiveness of the company’s approach. A husband and wife shared how they found the right mentor and community in FGC Simplified, which helped them understand solicitations and proposals. Another client, an IT professional, secured a contract within two months using the FLOW System.

Committed to making more of an impact, FGC Simplified has recently expanded into local outreach. The team began hosting workshops and training in churches and community centers across Florida’s Treasure Coast. These grassroots efforts have been met with enthusiasm and have brought federal contracting education to entrepreneurs who previously didn’t know such opportunities existed.

As FGC Simplified nearly reaches its fifth anniversary, it commemorates the impact it had and aims to make as it continues to empower individuals to believe in new possibilities. Coach J states: “As we always say in our community, if you follow the FLOW, it’s not a matter of if you’ll win your first federal contract. It’s just a matter of when.”

