Building-Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Technologies Global Market Report 2025: Trends, Opportunities, and Challenges

The latest report on the global Building-Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) market presents a detailed analysis of current market trends, forecasted from 2024 to 2029. The findings show a segmentation of the market based on technology, application, end-user, and geography. With a base year of 2023, the report predicts robust growth patterns across various regions, driven by innovations and sustainability demands.
Report Scope:
- The global market of commercially deployed BIPV projects.
- Projects in the design or pre-development phase that have not been considered in the calculation of the overall market size.
- New constructions, as well as renovation projects for the calculation of the overall market size.
- The after-sales services market, which covers software upgrades and hardware maintenance, as well as utility-scale power grid projects, are not considered in the report.
This report also examines the key trends and challenges driving the market and the companies operating within it. It analyzes environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) developments; patents; and emerging technologies in the BIPV technologies market. It also surveys the competition among major players and provides profiles of leading companies in the market.
The Report Includes
- 88 data tables and 63 additional tables
- A review of the global market and technologies for building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) materials
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2023, estimates for 2024, forecasts for 2025 and 2027, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029
- Estimates of the market size and a corresponding market share analysis by technology, application, end user and geographical region for key market segments and sub-segments
- Discussion of market opportunities and drivers for the BIPV materials market, current trends, ongoing research activities and industry regulations
- Identification of major stakeholders in the market, and analysis of their company shares and the competitive landscape
- Patent review and analysis of patents granted for technologies related to advanced PV materials and devices used in BIPV
- A SWOT analysis of the top four BIPV technologies
- A discussion of the ESG challenges and practices of companies in the BIPV technologies market
- Assessment of the competitive landscape, including an analysis of the key market participants, their global market shares, product portfolios and financial overviews.
- Updated information on recent mergers and acquisitions, facility expansions, collaborations, investments, divestments, new products, and other strategic developments in the market
- Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Tesla, Jinko Solar, Canadian Solar, and TrinaSolar
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|183
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$17.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$42 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|19.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Technological Advances and Applications
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Future Trends and Developments
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Insights and Emerging Markets
- Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market and Technology Overview
- Market Overview
- BIPV Technology Overview
- BIPV Applications Overview
- Future of BIPV Technologies
- Macroeconomic Factors
- Rapid Expansion of Solar Manufacturing
- Impact of Government Policies and Support
- Rising Energy Costs
- Government Policies and Support
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Germany
- U.K.
- Italy
- France
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Brazil
- Value Chain Analysis
- Project Planning
- System Planning
- Product Configuration
- System Installation
- System Management
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Patent Analysis
- Company Share Patterns
- Regional Patterns
- Key Findings
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Rising Demand for Solar Energy and Solar Cells
- Carbon Footprint Reduction
- Rising Energy Demand
- Market Challenges
- Higher Module Cost and Limited Efficiency of Alternative PV Modules
- Dominance of Crystalline Silicon Modules Over Thin-Film Technology
- Market Opportunities
- Rising Need for Sustainable and Clean Energy
- Significant Cost Reduction in the Solar PV Market
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Perovskite Solar Cells
- Tandem Solar Cells
- Transparent Solar Cells
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
- BIPV Technologies Market by Technology
- Crystalline Silicon (c-Si)
- Thin Film
- Others
- BIPV Technologies Market by Application
- Roofing
- Glazing
- Facades
- Architectural Shading
- BIPV Technologies Market by End User
- Industrial
- Commercial
- Residential
- BIPV Technologies Market by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
- Market Share Analysis
- Tesla
- Jinko Solar
- Canadian Solar
- AGC Inc.
- Trina Solar Co. Ltd.
- Market Ecosystem
- BIPV Stakeholders Ecosystem
- Categorization of BIPV Stakeholders
- Primary BIPV Stakeholders Impact Analysis
- Primary BIPV Component Manufacturer Types
- Secondary BIPV Stakeholders Impact Analysis
- Secondary BIPV System Installer Types
- Strategic Analysis
- Collaborations and Partnerships
- Expansions
Chapter 7 Sustainability in the BIPV Technologies Industry: An ESG Perspective
- Key ESG Issues in the BIPV Technologies Industry
- ESG Performance Analysis
- Current Status of ESG in the Global Market
Company Profiles
- AGC
- Avancis
- Canadian Solar
- Certainteed
- Ertex Solar
- Hanergy Thin Film Power Group
- Heliatek
- Jinko Solar
- Kaneka
- Longi
- MetSolar
- NanoFlex Power
- Novergy Energy Solutions
- Onyx Solar Group
- Polysolar
- Sphelar Power
- Tesla
- TrinaSolar
