Building-Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Technologies Global Market Report 2025: Trends, Opportunities, and Challenges

The latest report on the global Building-Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) market presents a detailed analysis of current market trends, forecasted from 2024 to 2029. The findings show a segmentation of the market based on technology, application, end-user, and geography. With a base year of 2023, the report predicts robust growth patterns across various regions, driven by innovations and sustainability demands.

Report Scope:

The global market of commercially deployed BIPV projects.

Projects in the design or pre-development phase that have not been considered in the calculation of the overall market size.

New constructions, as well as renovation projects for the calculation of the overall market size.

The after-sales services market, which covers software upgrades and hardware maintenance, as well as utility-scale power grid projects, are not considered in the report.

This report also examines the key trends and challenges driving the market and the companies operating within it. It analyzes environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) developments; patents; and emerging technologies in the BIPV technologies market. It also surveys the competition among major players and provides profiles of leading companies in the market.

The Report Includes

88 data tables and 63 additional tables

A review of the global market and technologies for building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) materials

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2023, estimates for 2024, forecasts for 2025 and 2027, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029

Estimates of the market size and a corresponding market share analysis by technology, application, end user and geographical region for key market segments and sub-segments

Discussion of market opportunities and drivers for the BIPV materials market, current trends, ongoing research activities and industry regulations

Identification of major stakeholders in the market, and analysis of their company shares and the competitive landscape

Patent review and analysis of patents granted for technologies related to advanced PV materials and devices used in BIPV

A SWOT analysis of the top four BIPV technologies

A discussion of the ESG challenges and practices of companies in the BIPV technologies market

Assessment of the competitive landscape, including an analysis of the key market participants, their global market shares, product portfolios and financial overviews.

Updated information on recent mergers and acquisitions, facility expansions, collaborations, investments, divestments, new products, and other strategic developments in the market

Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Tesla, Jinko Solar, Canadian Solar, and TrinaSolar

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 183 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $17.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $42 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Technological Advances and Applications

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Future Trends and Developments

Segmental Analysis

Regional Insights and Emerging Markets

Conclusion

Chapter 2 Market and Technology Overview

Market Overview

BIPV Technology Overview

BIPV Applications Overview

Future of BIPV Technologies

Macroeconomic Factors

Rapid Expansion of Solar Manufacturing

Impact of Government Policies and Support

Rising Energy Costs

Government Policies and Support U.S. Canada Mexico Germany U.K. Italy France China Japan India South Korea Brazil

Value Chain Analysis

Project Planning

System Planning

Product Configuration

System Installation

System Management

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Patent Analysis

Company Share Patterns

Regional Patterns

Key Findings

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Rising Demand for Solar Energy and Solar Cells Carbon Footprint Reduction Rising Energy Demand

Market Challenges Higher Module Cost and Limited Efficiency of Alternative PV Modules Dominance of Crystalline Silicon Modules Over Thin-Film Technology

Market Opportunities Rising Need for Sustainable and Clean Energy Significant Cost Reduction in the Solar PV Market



Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Emerging Technologies and Developments

Perovskite Solar Cells

Tandem Solar Cells

Transparent Solar Cells

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

BIPV Technologies Market by Technology

Crystalline Silicon (c-Si) Thin Film Others

BIPV Technologies Market by Application

Roofing Glazing Facades Architectural Shading

BIPV Technologies Market by End User

Industrial Commercial Residential

BIPV Technologies Market by Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific South America Middle East and Africa



Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Market Share Analysis Tesla Jinko Solar Canadian Solar AGC Inc. Trina Solar Co. Ltd.

Market Ecosystem

BIPV Stakeholders Ecosystem Categorization of BIPV Stakeholders Primary BIPV Stakeholders Impact Analysis Primary BIPV Component Manufacturer Types Secondary BIPV Stakeholders Impact Analysis Secondary BIPV System Installer Types

Strategic Analysis

Collaborations and Partnerships

Expansions

Chapter 7 Sustainability in the BIPV Technologies Industry: An ESG Perspective

Key ESG Issues in the BIPV Technologies Industry

ESG Performance Analysis

Current Status of ESG in the Global Market

Company Profiles

AGC

Avancis

Canadian Solar

Certainteed

Ertex Solar

Hanergy Thin Film Power Group

Heliatek

Jinko Solar

Kaneka

Longi

MetSolar

NanoFlex Power

Novergy Energy Solutions

Onyx Solar Group

Polysolar

Sphelar Power

Tesla

TrinaSolar

