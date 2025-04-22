Deloitte Headlines Questex’s ULTRA Summit with Visionary Keynote

NEW YORK, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luxury Travel Advisor’s ULTRA Summit from Questex takes place May 5–7 at Chateau Elan Winery & Resort in Braselton, Georgia, with a powerful keynote address from Deloitte’s Deirdre O’Connell, Travel & Hospitality Transformation Leader. Titled “Transformative Forces Reshaping Luxury Travel and Events,” the keynote will offer fresh insights into the evolving dynamics of luxury travel and MICE through the lens of generational change, emerging technologies, and shifting wealth patterns.

The high-impact session anchors an immersive, content-rich agenda at ULTRA Summit, the premier event for North American luxury travel agency owners, managers, and top-producing advisors. Designed to deliver high-level networking, curated one-to-one appointments, and compelling education, the ULTRA Summit serves as a critical platform for defining and navigating the future of luxury travel.

Additional conference highlights Include:

The Power of Co-Location: Luxury Travel & MICE Converge

Extensive industry research highlights the rising convergence of luxury leisure and MICE travel, as high-net-worth travelers increasingly demand seamless, high-end experiences that integrate business and leisure elements. New this year, ULTRA Summit will co-locate with the Global Meeting & Incentive Travel Exchange (GMITE), reflecting the growing synergy between luxury leisure and MICE travel. The shared agenda presents expanded business development and learning opportunities, including a joint evening reception on May 6 and integrated sessions during the “Trends & Topics” conference on May 7.

This integration enhances business development opportunities for both sectors and underscores the growing demand for high-touch, experience-driven itineraries that seamlessly blend business and leisure travel.

For more information visit ltaultrasummit.com. For suppliers who wish to reserve a place, click here.

