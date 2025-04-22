United States Mint Strikes First Medal in Historic Comic Art Coin and Medal Program

PHILADELPHIA, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) today hosted members of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP) at a ceremonial strike event for the Mint’s Superman One Ounce Silver Medal, the first release in the Comic Art Coin and Medal Program.

“We are thrilled to debut the Superman medal as part of the new Comic Art Coin and Medal Program,” said Kristie McNally, the Mint’s Acting Director. “This launch marks the beginning of a historic collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products and represents a major milestone as the Mint embarks on its first public-private collaboration.”

“As both the Chief Engraver and a lifelong comic book fan, it’s my greatest pleasure to see the Superman medal struck,” said Joseph Menna. “The Superman medal represents the strength we have in all of us, that we can all be Super Heroes.”

“It is an honor to immortalize Superman as a pop culture icon through this historic collaboration with the Mint,” said Preston Kevin Lewis, Head of Consumer Products & Retail Strategy, The Americas for Warner Bros. Discovery. “The Superman coin and medal designs highlight Superman’s heroism and humble roots in DC’s comic books and commemorate the world’s first Super Hero.”

Debuting in summer 2025, Superman will be depicted on 24-karat gold coins, .999 fine silver medals (each accompanied by a serialized Certificate of Authenticity), and non-precious metal (clad) medals – celebrating one of the most iconic super heroes of all time.

The obverse (heads side) design of Superman was designed and sculpted by Mint Chief Engraver Joseph Menna. It depicts Superman flying over his family farm. The Sun not only nurtures the farmland where a young Clark Kent was raised by his adoptive parents, but it is also the primary source that fuels his incredible powers. Even so, it is the love, values, and inner strength instilled in him by Martha and Jonathan—Ma and Pa Kent—that ultimately made him a superhero. Obverse inscriptions are “LIBERTY,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” and “2025” (gold coin); “LIBERTY” and “2025” (silver medal); and “LIBERTY” (clad medal).

Mint Medallic Artist Joseph V. Noorigian designed and sculpted the reverse (tails side) of the Superman coin and medals. This design explores the duality of identity inherent in the story of Superman and the concept of “the hero within.” Clark Kent is shown as a young adult, deep in thought as he watches a plane fly overhead. Although still young, Clark is mature enough to be aware of his capabilities and to contemplate what is possible. His father, Pa Kent, looks on in the distance and knows it is only a matter of time before Clark leaves home to fulfill his destiny. Reverse inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” “$50,” “½ oz.” “.9999 fine gold” (gold coin); “LIBERTY” and “2025” (silver medal); and “SUPERMAN, HOPE, AND STRENGTH” (clad medal).

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

About DC

DC, part of Warner Bros. Discovery, creates iconic characters and enduring stories and is one of the world’s largest publishers of comics and graphic novels. DC’s creative work entertains audiences of every generation around the world with DC’s stories and characters integrated across Warner Bros. Discovery’s film, television, animation, consumer products, home entertainment, games, and themed experiences divisions, and on the DC Universe Infinite digital comic subscription service. Learn more at DC.com.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s Revenue & Strategy division, extends the company’s powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor, and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.’ film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES: