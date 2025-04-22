[Latest] Global Canned Soup Market Size/Share Worth USD 7,661.2 Million by 2034 at a 4.60% CAGR: Business Research Industry (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business Research Industry has published a new research report titled “Canned Soup Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type of Soup (Condensed Soup, Ready-to-Eat Soup), By Ingredients (Vegetarian, Non-Vegetarian (Chicken, Beef, Seafood, etc.)), By Flavors (Classic (Tomato, Chicken Noodle, etc.), Exotic (Thai, Indian, etc.), Cream-based, Broth-based), By Special Categories (Organic, Gluten-Free, Low-Sodium, Vegan-Friendly), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail, Specialty Stores), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of the global Canned Soup Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 4,670 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 4,987.3 million in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 7,661.2 million by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 4.60% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.”

Canned Soup Market Overview

The canned soup segment is especially popular with common freeze-dried or powdered soups that have a long shelf life and cover all the options of immediate foods or those easy to prepare when in a hurry due to a busy day. Extreme temperature cooking and hermetic sealing extend the health-enhancing benefits of food processing without refrigeration.

Many brands of canned soups come in various types, like condensed and ready-to-eat soups, and come in different lifestyle requests, like vegetarian, non-vegetarian, gluten-free, organic, low-sodium, among others. From tomato soup to chicken noodle soup, including intriguing varieties like Thai or Indian, this market consistently meets the dietary and taste preferences of individuals, couples, and families.

The leading driver observed in the canned soup market is the rising tendency to consume convenience foods due to patterns of urbanization and advanced inhabitants’ schedules. Being easy and quick to prepare, canned soups provide an option with balanced nutritional value and are suitable for working adults and other urban-oriented populations.

However, there are some constraints that slow down the market's progress, and these preventions include preservatives and additives in canned foods. This has led to people becoming increasingly concerned when it comes to the consumption of foods that have undergone the use of chemicals.

Such organizations as the European Food Safety Authority support these fears in their reports asserting pressure on the manufacturers to come up with special and unique products but at the same time meet the quality tests.

By type of soup, the ready-to-eat soups had the largest market share in 2023, mainly due to ease and flexibility of use. Regarding the components, non-vegetarian soups prevailed by their nutritive value, however, in recent years the segment of vegan soups is quickly developing as a result of people’s switch to plant-based meals.

Segmenting by flavor sees traditional soups like tomato and chicken noodle leading the market, with new age flavors gaining traction off among the risk takers. Organic soups dominate the special categories followed section due to clean label trend while low sodium varieties as a new exciting segment. Last but not least, newer forms of operations such as online retailing came into the picture, which was more customer-friendly and had a broad range of products to cater to the newly started trend of shopping.

Region wise, the North America is the largest market for canned soups due to a consumer group consisting of working people and better distribution centers. Consumers here also read about convenient foods such as canned soups and this is given by the fact that major players in the market. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is the most promising one mainly due to the changes in the diet, increased population density, and a constantly developing middle class.

The canned soup market is young in developed countries such as China, India, and particularly Japan because consumers are gradually swapping traditional recipes for Western-style products. The increasing opportunities in the food processing sector and a diverse product portfolio create even greater growth in this area.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 4,987.3 Million Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 7,661.2 Million Market Size in 2023 USD 4,670 Million CAGR Growth Rate 4.60% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Type of Soup, Ingredients, Flavors, Special Categories, Distribution Channel and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.









































BRI has comprehensively analyzed the global canned soup market. We have provided a detailed explanation of the market's driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends. Segment-wise market size and market share during the forecast period is duly addressed to portray the probable picture of this global canned soup industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, aftermarket service providers, and market giants, as well as niche players, and ate studied and analyzed extensively with respect to their strengths, weaknesses, and value-added prospects. In addition, the report covers key player profiles, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends and dynamics in partnerships, and emerging business models.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the canned soup market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the canned soup market forward?

What are the canned soup industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the canned soup market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the sample report on the Canned Soup market and company profiles?

Canned Soup Market Regional Analysis

The Global Canned Soup market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Among all of these, North America held highest market share because of its consumers’ increasing trend of looking for easier and easier food products, such as the canned soups.

This may be due to the increased number of working women and men in the region together with the growing trends on ways through which consumers in North America meet their nutritional needs. Furthermore, there are many prominent players operating in the canned soup market to provide numerous canned soup products that enjoy robust distribution channels that have helped to propel the market.

Asia-pacific is expected to grow at fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to rise in population concerns and change of eating habits especially the emergence of the middle-income earners. As more and more people are becoming inclined with convenience food products and ready-to-cook products, the canned soup market has seen an increased pull in countries such as China, India and Japan.

Furthermore, expansion of the food processing industry and changing the consumption pattern from conventional local cuisine to westerns’ diet has paved way to the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific region.

Canned Soup Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type of Soup (Condensed Soup, Ready-to-Eat Soup), By Ingredients (Vegetarian, Non-Vegetarian (Chicken, Beef, Seafood, etc.)), By Flavors (Classic (Tomato, Chicken Noodle, etc.), Exotic (Thai, Indian, etc.), Cream-based, Broth-based), By Special Categories (Organic, Gluten-Free, Low-Sodium, Vegan-Friendly), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail, Specialty Stores), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

List of the prominent players in the Canned Soup Market:

Campbell Soup Company

Nestlé S.A.

The Kraft Heinz Company

General Mills Inc.

Amy’s Kitchen Inc.

Conagra Brands Inc.

Baxters Food Group

Premier Foods

Bear Creek Country Kitchens LLC

Bonduelle Group

Kroger Co.

Tesco PLC

Unilever PLC

Trader Joe’s

Maruchan Inc.

Pacific Foods of Oregon LLC

Aldi Group

J. Heinz Company Australia Ltd

Hormel Foods Corporation

Woolworths Group Limited

Others

The Canned Soup Market is segmented as follows:

By Type of Soup

Condensed Soup

Ready-to-Eat Soup

By Ingredients

Vegetarian

Non-Vegetarian (Chicken, Beef, Seafood, etc.)

By Flavors

Classic (Tomato, Chicken Noodle, etc.)

Exotic (Thai, Indian, etc.)

Cream-based

Broth-based

By Special Categories

Organic

Gluten-Free

Low-Sodium

Vegan-Friendly

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Retail

Specialty Stores

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

