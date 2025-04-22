Toll Brothers at The Crossing at Coal Mountain, a Premier Luxury Home Mixed-Use Community, is Coming Soon to Cumming, Georgia

CUMMING, Ga., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, announced Toll Brothers at The Crossing at Coal Mountain, an exceptional new master-planned community, is coming soon to Cumming, Georgia. Located in a prime Forsyth County setting in the Atlanta metro area, this stunning community will offer four collections of thoughtfully designed townhomes and single-family homes with spacious floor plans, modern finishes, access to outstanding amenities, and proximity to future retail and office spaces. The community, located at 3505 Settingdown Road in Cumming, is anticipated to open for sale in summer 2025.

Toll Brothers at The Crossing at Coal Mountain will feature an impressive collection of home designs ranging from 1,960 to over 3,600 square feet. The homes will offer open-concept floor plans, expansive great rooms, chef-inspired kitchens, and versatile flex spaces ideal for today’s lifestyle. Pricing at Toll Brothers at The Crossing at Coal Mountain is anticipated to start from the low $600,000s.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





“Toll Brothers at The Crossing at Coal Mountain presents a unique opportunity for home buyers to experience luxury living in a prime master-planned location,” said Eric White, Division President of Toll Brothers in Georgia. “With elegant home designs, high-end personalization options, and proximity to exceptional amenities, this community offers the best of both comfort and convenience.”

Situated within a thoughtfully planned mixed-use development, Toll Brothers at The Crossing at Coal Mountain will be part of a vibrant master-planned community featuring future retail, dining, apartments, and office spaces. This dynamic environment will allow residents to enjoy modern conveniences and entertainment just steps from their front door.

Residents of Toll Brothers at The Crossing at Coal Mountain will also enjoy a wealth of onsite amenities, including a resort-style pool, clubhouse, pickleball courts, and community garden. The community’s location provides easy access to shopping, dining, and entertainment at Halcyon, The Collection at Forsyth, and Cumming City Center, as well as outdoor recreation at Sawnee Mountain Preserve and Lake Lanier. Families with children will be served by the highly acclaimed Forsyth County School District.

“With its seamless blend of modern luxury, community connectivity, and an exciting live-work-play lifestyle, Toll Brothers at The Crossing at Coal Mountain will be an incredible place to call home,” added White.

For more information on Toll Brothers at The Crossing at Coal Mountain and other Toll Brothers communities throughout Georgia, call (888) 686-5542 or visit TollBrothers.com/Georgia.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine’s World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.



