A New Book For Young Professionals Teaches Effective Strategies for Administrative Leadership in Any Industry With Research, Experience, and Practical Insight

Charleston, SC, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If Gale A. Buchanan’s decades-long career in administrative roles with the Land-Grant University System, the National Guard, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture taught him anything, it was what it takes to be successful in leadership.

Now, Gale shares these secrets with you, the reader, in an accessible how-to that promotes a growth mindset, servant leadership, and dedication.

“This book will enable someone to have a better appreciation of working in administration. [It is meant for] young professionals who aspire to gain a position of greater responsibility within their field of work,” said the author.

No matter the career you seek, Successful Approaches to Leadership’s collection of articles, presentations, speeches, and research crafts a clear path to personal and organizational growth.

Successful Approaches to Administration: An Agricultural Perspective is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.

About the Author:

Gale Buchanan has held academic leadership positions as dean and director at Auburn University and the University of Georgia. He is the former chief scientist and undersecretary for research, education, and economics for the U.S. Department of Agriculture. He holds a PhD from Iowa State University and had a military career in the Alabama Army National Guard. Before retiring as a colonel after thirty-four years of service, he served as Commandant of the Alabama Military Academy. Gale is the author of seven books, all of which can be purchased through Amazon or Barnes and Noble.

