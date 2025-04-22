Final Chance to Engage with Berkshire Biomedical Leadership Before StartEngine Campaign Ends

Dallas, TX, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







As its equity crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine nears completion, Berkshire Biomedical will host its final live webinar on Thursday, April 24, at 1:30 PM PST. The event provides a final opportunity for current and potential supporters to hear directly from company leadership and ask questions live, before the campaign closes.

The session will feature John Timberlake, President and CEO of Berkshire Biomedical, and Tom King, Senior Advisor to the Company. They will discuss the broader applications of COPA™ (Computerized Oral Prescription Administration), Berkshire’s proprietary drug delivery platform currently under development. While the company’s initial focus is on Medication for Opioid Use Disorder (MOUD), COPA’s design may support a wider range of therapeutic areas where precision, safety, and adherence are critical.

Topics will include COPA’s potential relevance in areas such as chronic pain, ADHD, epilepsy, Alzheimer’s disease, and post-surgical recovery, as well as its potential utility for clinical research organizations and pharmaceutical partners.

Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions live during the event. This is the company’s final planned webinar prior to the close of its StartEngine offering.

Click Here For Your Final Chance To Register





About Berkshire Biomedical Corporation

Berkshire Biomedical Corporation is a privately held medical device company. Berkshire is pioneering the use of biometric technologies, combined with encrypted HIPAA compliant cloud-based and healthcare provider-enabled remote management systems, to provide precise and accurate personalized medication delivery to only the Authenticated Intended User (AIU).

The Company’s lead product under development, the Computerized Oral Prescription Administration System (COPA), is a hand-held, automated, personalized oral liquid dispensing system designed and intended to deliver controlled and non-controlled liquid oral medications to only the AIU upon confirmation of dual biometric identification (fingerprint and dentition).

Upon receiving regulatory authorization, the Company intends to initially seek opportunities to leverage COPA in the delivery and remote management of oral liquid medication methadone, for Medication Use for Opioid Use Disorder treatment and subsequently for the delivery of controlled medications for the treatment of pain, as those patients have the greatest need for the benefits of COPA’s features.

As previously announced, the Company has developed COPA with the support of a $2.0 million Fast-Track Small Business Innovation Research grant from the National Institute of Drug Abuse of the National Institutes of Health under award number R44DA057185.

In the future, the Company will look to expand COPA usage into a broader set of drug therapeutics, possible clinical applications, as well as with companies that utilize and commercialize data analytics provided by electronic devices to improve outcomes and reduce risk.

The COPA System is currently under development, has NOT been reviewed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and is not available for commercial sale.