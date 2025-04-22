Snack Food Packaging Market Forecast 2025-2034: Plastic Packaging Dominated Snack Market with USD 6.8 Billion Value in 2024, Despite Regulatory Push for Sustainable Options

Dublin, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Snack Food Packaging Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Snack Food Packaging Market was valued at USD 20.8 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 32.3 billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 4.6%.

The demand for convenient, ready-to-eat snack packaging continues to surge as consumers prioritize portability, freshness, and sustainability. Evolving consumer preferences are driving innovations in packaging materials, barrier technologies, and resealable options to enhance user experience. Market growth is further fueled by urbanization, changing lifestyles, and the increasing need for single-serve packaging formats. Manufacturers are rapidly adopting advanced packaging solutions that extend shelf life while preserving the flavor, texture, and quality of snacks.



Sustainability is a key factor shaping the market, as regulatory frameworks and rising environmental concerns push brands to explore eco-friendly alternatives. Companies are shifting toward biodegradable, recyclable, and compostable materials to meet consumer expectations and comply with stringent packaging laws. Technological advancements in material science have led to the development of high-barrier films, lightweight, flexible packaging, and bio-based plastics, ensuring product safety while reducing environmental impact. Additionally, branding and aesthetics play a crucial role in influencing consumer purchasing decisions, with manufacturers investing in visually appealing and functional packaging designs that enhance brand recognition and consumer engagement.



Plastic packaging remains the dominant segment, reaching USD 6.8 billion in 2024, thanks to its affordability, durability, and versatility. Its ability to be molded into various shapes makes it an ideal choice for snack food packaging. Enhanced moisture resistance and superior oxygen barrier properties help maintain product freshness, making it particularly beneficial for on-the-go and single-serve snack options. As demand for sustainable alternatives rises, manufacturers are incorporating rPET, PHA, and PLA to address environmental concerns while maintaining the performance benefits of traditional plastics. Growing regulatory pressures are further driving the transition toward biodegradable and recyclable packaging solutions that align with sustainability initiatives.



Savory snacks represent the largest product category, holding a 28.8% market share in 2024. The rapid pace of urbanization and hectic consumer lifestyles are driving demand for snack packaging that accommodates convenience and portability. Popular products like chips, popcorn, and pretzels require advanced high-barrier packaging to maintain freshness, prevent spoilage, and retain texture. Given their high fat and oil content, these snacks demand innovative packaging solutions that offer resealability and portion control. Manufacturers are responding with lightweight, flexible, and visually appealing packaging formats that provide enhanced protection while catering to consumer preferences for grab-and-go options.



The US Snack Food Packaging Market reached USD 6.5 billion in 2024, driven by growing demand for premium and health-focused snack brands. Increasing regulatory emphasis on sustainability is accelerating the adoption of eco-friendly alternatives, particularly in the cups and lids segment. Leading manufacturers are introducing biodegradable wrappers, resealable pouches, and other sustainable solutions to align with evolving industry standards. As consumer expectations shift toward more sustainable and convenient packaging, brands are investing in advanced materials and smart packaging technologies that enhance freshness, functionality, and environmental responsibility. This transformation is reshaping the snack packaging landscape, ensuring that brands remain competitive while addressing both consumer and regulatory demands.

Industry Impact Forces

Growth drivers Rise in Demand for Convenience & On-the-Go Snacks Sustainable and Eco-friendly Packaging Extended Shelf Life & Barrier Technologies Premiumization and Luxury Packaging E-Commerce Growth & Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Brands

Industry pitfalls and challenges Supply Chain Disruption Balancing Sustainability & Cost Efficiency



Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 190 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $20.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $32.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 360 synopsis



Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.1.1 Rise in Demand for Convenience & On-the-Go Snacks

3.2.1.2 Sustainable and Eco-friendly Packaging

3.2.1.3 Extended Shelf Life & Barrier Technologies

3.2.1.4 Premiumization and Luxury Packaging

3.2.1.5 E-Commerce Growth & Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Brands

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges

3.2.2.1 Supply Chain Disruption

3.2.2.2 Balancing Sustainability & Cost Efficiency

3.3 Growth potential analysis

3.4 Regulatory landscape

3.5 Technology landscape

3.6 Future market trends

3.7 Gap analysis

3.8 Porter's analysis

3.9 PESTEL analysis



Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share analysis

4.3 Competitive analysis of major market players

4.4 Competitive positioning matrix

4.5 Strategy dashboard



Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Material, 2021-2034 (USD Billion & Kilo Tons)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Plastic

5.3 Paper & Paperboard

5.4 Metal

5.5 Others



Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Product Type, 2021-2034 (USD Billion & Kilo Tons)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Bags & Pouches

6.3 Wrappers & Sachets

6.4 Boxes & Containers

6.5 Cans & Jars

6.6 Others



Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Application, 2021-2034 (USD Billion & Kilo Tons)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 Bakery & Confectionery

7.3 Savoury snacks

7.4 Nuts & Dried fruits

7.5 Healthy snacks

7.6 Others



Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 (USD Billion & Kilo Tons)

8.1 Key trends

8.2 North America

8.2.1 U.S.

8.2.2 Canada

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 France

8.3.4 Spain

8.3.5 Italy

8.3.6 Netherlands

8.4 Asia-Pacific

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 India

8.4.3 Japan

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 South Korea

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Brazil

8.5.2 Mexico

8.5.3 Argentina

8.6 Middle East and Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 South Africa

8.6.3 UAE



Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Amcor

American Packaging

Berry Global Group

Bryce Corporation

Constantia Flexibles

C-P Flexible Packaging

Duropack

Eagle Flexible Packaging

Epac Flexibles Packaging

Flair Flexible Packaging

Graham Packaging

Huhtamaki

Printpack

ProAmpac

Sonoco Products

Swiss Pack

TC Transcontinental Packaging

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ljgtxf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.