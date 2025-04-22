Home Improvement Market Forecast Report 2025-2034 | DIFM Segment Dominates the Market with USD 808.5 Billion Projected Revenue by 2034

Dublin, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Home Improvement Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Home Improvement Market was valued at USD 894.2 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 1.32 trillion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 4%.

Demand for home improvement products and services is influenced by economic conditions, shifts in housing trends, and evolving consumer preferences. Factors such as disposable income levels and overall economic stability play a key role in determining how much homeowners are willing to invest in renovations and upgrades.

The market continues to grow as homeowners seek to enhance property value, improve energy efficiency, and personalize their living spaces. Expanding urbanization and rising homeownership rates further contribute to the industry's steady growth, as does the increasing focus on sustainable and durable home improvement materials.







The market is segmented by project type into DIY and DIFM. Homeowners opting for DIFM solutions contributed USD 551.7 billion in revenue in 2024, with projections indicating growth beyond USD 808.5 billion by 2034. The DIY segment remains an appealing choice for cost-effective home upgrades. With easily accessible instructional resources and improved availability of tools and materials, more individuals are taking on simple renovation tasks. Affordability and convenience are major factors driving this segment's expansion.



In terms of end-use, the market includes kitchen and bath improvements, system upgrades, exterior replacements, interior modifications, disaster repairs, property enhancements, and additional room alterations. Exterior replacements led the market in 2024, generating more than USD 160.9 billion in revenue, with estimates placing the segment at USD 228.1 billion by 2034. The increasing need for durable, energy-efficient, and weather-resistant materials is a major factor driving investments in this category.



Homeowners frequently focus on improving structural durability and aesthetic appeal while addressing issues such as insulation and climate-related damage. As global weather patterns continue to shift, demand for materials that offer better protection against extreme conditions is rising. This trend supports innovation in weather-resistant construction products and sustainable renovation materials.



North America remains the dominant region, securing USD 482.8 billion in revenue in 2024, with expectations to reach USD 699.3 billion by 2034. High homeownership rates in the United States and Canada drive consistent demand for renovation and remodeling services.

Economic factors such as fluctuations in home prices and interest rates play a crucial role in determining spending patterns, with homeowners increasingly investing in improvements to enhance property value. The evolving housing market influences remodeling trends as individuals look for cost-effective ways to upgrade their properties during favorable economic conditions.



The home improvement industry continues to expand, supported by technological advancements, increased consumer awareness, and a growing emphasis on energy-efficient and sustainable home solutions. With a steady influx of homeowners seeking to upgrade their living spaces, the market is poised for long-term growth.



Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 135 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $894.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $1320 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 360 synopsis, 2021-2032



Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.1.1 Factor affecting the value chain

3.1.2 Profit margin analysis

3.1.3 Disruptions

3.1.4 Future outlook

3.1.5 Manufacturers

3.1.6 Distributors

3.2 Supplier landscape

3.3 Profit margin analysis

3.4 Technological overview

3.5 Regulatory landscape

3.6 Impact forces

3.6.1 Growth drivers

3.6.1.1 Rapid urbanization

3.6.1.2 Rising disposable income

3.6.1.3 Changing consumer preferences for energy efficient & luxurious living spaces

3.6.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.6.2.1 Fluctuation in raw material cost

3.6.2.2 Scarcity of skilled labor

3.7 Growth potential analysis

3.8 Porter's analysis

3.9 PESTEL analysis



Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2023

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share analysis

4.3 Competitive positioning matrix

4.4 Strategic outlook matrix



Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Project, 2021-2032 (USD Billion) (Million Units)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 DIY

5.3 DIFM



Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by End Use, 2021-2032 (USD Billion) (Million Units)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Kitchen improvement & additions

6.3 Bath improvement & additions

6.4 System upgrades

6.5 Exterior replacements

6.6 Interior replacements

6.7 Property improvements

6.8 Disaster repairs

6.9 Other room additions & alterations



Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2021-2032 (USD Billion) (Million Units)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 North America

7.2.1 U.S.

7.2.2 Canada

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 UK

7.3.2 Germany

7.3.3 France

7.3.4 Italy

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.6 Russia

7.3.7 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia-Pacific

7.4.1 China

7.4.2 India

7.4.3 Japan

7.4.4 South Korea

7.4.5 Australia

7.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.5 Latin America

7.5.1 Brazil

7.5.2 Mexico

7.5.3 Rest of Latin America

7.6 MEA

7.6.1 South Africa

7.6.2 Saudi Arabia

7.6.3 UAE

7.6.4 Rest of MEA



Chapter 8 Company Profiles

ABC Supply Co.

American Exteriors

Belfor

Coit Services Inc.

Crane Renovation Group

DKI Ventures LLC

FirstService Corporation

Henkel Corporation

Kohler

Lowe's Companies

Masco Corporation

Mr. Handyman

Neil Kelly Company

Sherwin-Williams

Stanley Black & Decker

The Home Depot

Venturi Restoration

