New Children’s Book CHARLOTTE THE ADORBALE Spreads Joy Through Human/Canine Friendship

Charleston, SC, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For those who have never experienced the joy of pet ownership, author TJ Allen believes her dog Charlotte serves as the perfect case study. While Allen has owned a variety of pets throughout her life, her relationship with Charlotte is different, evolving from a companionship into a beautiful friendship. And it is her affection for Charlotte, and all her adorable antics, that spurred her to pen a children’s book highlighting the benefits of owning a dog.

In “Charlotte the Adorable,” Allen’s love for Charlotte shines through as she describes all the traits and behaviors that make Charlotte adorable, from her wagging tail and fluffy coat to her warm greeting and cuddles. With a desire to spread joy to young hearts and readers of all ages, Allen hopes her series will not only entertain but also instill a love for animals in children, helping to shape future generations of pet owners. The perfect way to introduce children to the idea of a pet, this touching tribute illustrating one dog’s joie de vivre reminds adults to embrace their own zest for life.

“Charlotte the Adorable” is available for purchase on Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

About the Author:

TJ Allen is mom of twin boys and a lover of all animals. Over the years, she has adopted an array of pets, including dogs, cats, rabbits, turtles, birds, squirrels, fish, and hamsters. Of all her pets, her dog Charlotte is the most adorable and the inspiration behind her debut children’s book, “Charlotte the Adorable.” The second book in “The Sweet Charlotte Series” is forthcoming.

For more information on the author and her book, please follow her on Instagram @SweetAdorableCharlotte.

