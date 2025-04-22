HII Awarded as One of 2025’s Best Employers

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) was recognized a second year in a row as one of top companies in the country for its exemplary commitment to advancing employee well-being through comprehensive and innovative benefits and initiatives. HII is among a group of 53 companies recognized today by Business Group on Health as a 2025 Best Employers: Excellence in Health & Well-being Award winner.

According to Business Group on Health, the 53 companies demonstrably enhanced the health and well-being of employees and their families through leading-edge initiatives. In addition, these companies have novel and impactful approaches focused on critical workforce issues, such as mental health and health equity.

“This second award for HII represents our commitment to provide meaningful best-in-class benefits and well-being programs for our employees and their families,” said Edmond Hughes, HII’s executive vice president and chief human resources officer. “We are very proud to be recognized for the full portfolio of offerings we provide our employees to ensure they can build a career, and that they and their families can live their best lives, enjoying physical, financial, and emotional well-being. We can’t succeed without them — and we must continue to put their safety and well-being first.”

The award, now in its 20th year, was announced yesterday in Nashville, Tennessee, at Business Group on Health’s 2025 Annual Conference.

HII was one of three defense contractors on the list. The 2025 winners represented a broad and diverse group of industries, geographies, and strategic approaches to employee health and well-being. A full list of winners is available here.





A photo accompanying this release is available at: http://hii.com/news/hii-awarded-as-one-of-2025s-best-employers/

“The 2025 awardees provide a valuable blueprint for other employers wishing to expand their health and well-being offerings,” said Pamela Rich, Business Group vice president. “We salute all the honorees for their achievements.”

About Business Group on Health

Business Group on Health is the leading non-profit organization representing large employers’ perspectives on optimizing workforce strategy through innovative health, benefits and well-being solutions and on health policy issues. The Business Group keeps its membership informed of leading-edge thinking and action on health care cost and delivery, financing, affordability and experience with the health care system. Business Group members include the majority of Fortune 100 companies, mid-sized companies, as well as large public-sector employers, which collectively provide health and well-being programs for more than 60 million individuals in 200 countries. For more information, visit www.businessgrouphealth.org.

