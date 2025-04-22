Unstoppable Domains and MyCircle Launch .mycircle TLD to Revolutionize Onchain Networking

San Francisco, CA, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unstoppable Domains, a leading digital identity platform, and myCircle, the innovative AI-powered professional networking platform, today announced their partnership to launch the new .mycircle top-level domain (TLD). This unique collaboration aims to redefine professional networking through secure, verifiable digital identities.

In an era where 85% of jobs are filled through networking the .mycircle TLD provides a powerful tool for professionals seeking authenticity and security in digital relationships. Employee referrals account for 40% of all hires despite representing only 7% of applicants , highlighting the tangible benefits of trusted connections across an expanding ecosystem.

"With .mycircle, professionals now have complete ownership of their digital identity, enabling seamless, secure networking," said Sandy Carter, COO of Unstoppable Domains. "Networking is no longer about quantity, but quality—authentic, verified connections that drive real career growth. We're thrilled to partner with MyCircle to set a new standard for professional interactions."

The .mycircle domains integrate seamlessly with MyCircle’s innovative AI-driven platform, allowing users to organize their professional contacts into customizable circles, ensuring meaningful interactions.

Leon Gomez, CEO and Founder of myCircle, highlighted the significance of this partnership: "Our goal has always been to leverage AI to make networking impactful and trustworthy. Integrating the .mycircle domain into our ecosystem elevates our platform by enhancing security, identity verification, and trust across professional networks."

Early adopters are already praising the launch. Andres Collazos, an International Biz Dev Manager from Delta Airlines and myCircle user, shared, "Claiming mycircle domain has completely streamlined my networking, and I’m excited to be able to own domains on .mycircle that show how much I value genuine connections, trusted Circles, and the ability to organize my professional network easily. Being able to use a custom .mycircle domain also shows that I'm at the cutting edge of professional networking.. The .mycircle isn't just convenient—it's essential."

Additional utilities provided by the .mycircle domain include simplifying crypto payments, secure messaging with Unstoppable Messaging, badge-gated group communications, and building professional websites powered by IPFS.

Professionals interested in enhancing their digital identity and network security can now claim their .mycircle domain and experience the future of secure, verified professional networking.

About Unstoppable Domains

Launched in 2018, Unstoppable Domains is an ICANN-accredited registrar and leading digital identity platform dedicated to onboarding the world onto DNS and Web3. Unstoppable Domains provides Web3 domains minted on the blockchain, empowering individuals with full ownership and complete control over their digital identities, with no renewal fees. Users can replace lengthy alphanumeric crypto wallet addresses with easy-to-remember human-readable domain names, streamlining their interactions with apps, wallets, exchanges, and marketplaces. Recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Startup Employers for four consecutive years—2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025—Unstoppable Domains has rapidly grown, boasting over 4.2 million registered domains.

For more information, please visit: https://unstoppabledomains.com/



About MyCircle

myCircle™ is a smart networking engine designed to power purposeful connections across communities, events, and Web3 ecosystems. Built to solve the inefficiencies of fragmented networking platforms, myCircle transforms interactions into actionable relationships through verified identity, real-time engagement tools, and portable profiles. Whether for event organizers, DAOs, enterprises, or civic groups, myCircle delivers a seamless networking layer that bridges in-person and digital ecosystems.

With features like QR/NFC contact capture, role-based badges, customizable Circles, live event tools, and built-in messaging with admin dashboards, myCircle brings CRM-level intelligence to the world of professional and community networking. myCircle is available on Apple and Google Play Stores at no cost for consumers to download.

Launched officially on January 25, 2025, myCircle has secured integrations with Polkadot, Pudgy Penguins, Florida International University, Miami-Dade College,, and will be pre-installed on all X-FORGE smartphones.

Learn more at https://www.mycircle.co/



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.



