Oncology and value-based care experts to convene at Institute for Value-Based Medicine® event in Princeton, N.J., on May 8

CRANBURY, N.J., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®), a leading authority on evidence-based health care and value-driven outcomes, announces its upcoming Institute for Value-Based Medicine® (IVBM) event, Driving the Future of Cancer Care. The event will be held on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at The Westin Princeton at Forrestal Village, located at 201 Village Blvd., Princeton, N.J.

This timely gathering is designed for leaders in value-based medicine, oncology care teams and population health strategists seeking to remain at the forefront of cancer care delivery through actionable insights and collaborative exchange. The IVBM event will feature expert-led panel discussions highlighting the latest innovations, clinical research and practice models that are reshaping oncology through a value-based lens.

“The IVBM series of events reflects our commitment to convening clinical and administrative leaders who are actively shaping the future of oncology care through evidence, collaboration and community,” said Gilbert Hernandez, senior vice president, corporate development, MJH Life Sciences®. “The Princeton event will offer a unique opportunity to explore the challenges and breakthroughs in cancer care from a value-based perspective, with a focus on both national trends and regional application.”

Participants will benefit from an inclusive and highly focused forum that fosters regional engagement, enabling direct connection with peers, thought leaders and stakeholders within their local professional ecosystem. By convening key voices across disciplines, the event encourages the exchange of diverse perspectives and lived experiences, driving progress through shared learning and partnership.

“Events like IVBM are critical because they create the space to listen, challenge assumptions and refine ideas in real time,” said Shelby Quinn, PharmD, BCOP, oncology clinical pharmacy specialist, Atrium Health Levine Cancer Institute. “When clinicians, payers, and system leaders come together to share perspectives, and not just data, but experience and opinion, we accelerate the alignment needed to improve care for patients everywhere.”

Health care professionals in oncology, payer strategy, health system leadership and policy development are encouraged to attend. The Princeton IVBM event provides a rare opportunity to engage in meaningful dialogue, expand one’s professional network, and gain strategic insights that can be implemented immediately.

Complimentary registration is currently available. Register now to join the discussion.

