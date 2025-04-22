Mesmerize honored with 2025 Pharmacy500 award by RXinsider

NEW YORK, NY, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesmerize, an MJH Life Sciences® brand and a leader in patient education at the point of care, is proud to announce that it has been named to the prestigious 2025 Pharmacy500, an annual award presented by RXinsider recognizing 500 supply chain businesses and associations that have made a significant impact on dispensing pharmacies across all practice settings.

This recognition underscores Mesmerize’s continued commitment to empowering pharmacists with meaningful patient engagement tools and innovative marketing solutions that drive outcomes and elevate the standard of care in the retail pharmacy environment.

"This recognition celebrates the most innovative and impactful organizations in the pharmacy space, and we’re honored to be among them,” said Ian Stone, senior vice president of Mesmerize. “A huge thank you to RXinsider for this recognition, and to our incredible team, partners and clients who help us make a difference every day. We look forward to continuing to drive innovation and set new standards in the retail pharmacy industry."

The Pharmacy500 award celebrates organizations that are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in pharmacy by delivering tools, technologies and services that improve operational efficiency, patient care and overall pharmacy performance. Mesmerize’s inclusion in this year’s cohort highlights the company’s strategic efforts to support pharmacists and their patients through customized in-pharmacy messaging, digital signage and educational resources.

“Mesmerize’s inclusion in the Pharmacy500 is a reflection of their unwavering commitment to supporting community pharmacies through innovation and meaningful engagement,” said Erik Lohrmann, senior vice president of corporate development at MJH Life Sciences. “This honor is a testament to the work Mesmerize does to connect pharmacies, patients and brands through dynamic, trusted communications that make a measurable difference. We’re proud to be recognized among such a distinguished group of industry leaders.”

As the pharmacy landscape continues to evolve, Mesmerize is proud to be at the forefront, helping pharmacy professionals navigate change, engage communities and deliver better health outcomes through powerful communication.

About Mesmerize

Mesmerize specializes in patient education at the point of care. The company provides targeted educational materials including digital and static wallboards, literature distribution and branded medical essentials to patients and caregivers in waiting rooms, exam rooms and other high traffic areas of doctors' offices, community-based organizations, AIDS service organizations and independent and chain pharmacies. For more information, please visit www.mesmerize.com.

About MJH Life Sciences

MJH Life Sciences is the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels, providing health care professionals with the information and resources they need to optimize patient outcomes. MJH combines the reach and influence of its powerful portfolio of digital and print product lines, live events, educational programs and market research with the customization capabilities of a boutique firm. Clients include world-leading pharmaceutical, medical device, diagnostic and biotech companies. For more information, please visit https://www.mjhlifesciences.com/.

Media Contact

Julia Paradizova

jparadizova@mjhlifesciences.com