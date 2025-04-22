Sight Sciences Appoints Gary Burbach to its Board of Directors

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sight Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGHT) (Sight Sciences, or the Company), an eyecare technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative, interventional technologies that elevate the standard of care, announced today that Gerhard (Gary) F. Burbach was appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors on April 21, 2025. Mr. Burbach will serve as a Class II director with a term expiring at the 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

“We are very excited to add Gary to our Board of Directors,” stated Paul Badawi, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Sight Sciences. “He brings a strong medtech industry background with a proven track record of success in commercial and operational leadership at multiple private and public medical device companies. Gary’s prior experience as CEO leading the growth of Thoratec Corporation, a company that pioneered the development of mechanical circulatory assist devices for the heart and created a new standard of care in the treatment of advanced heart failure, is particularly relevant to Sight Sciences. As we focus on maintaining our leadership position in the surgical glaucoma segment and executing on our strategy to achieve equitable market access in our dry eye segment, Gary’s substantial market development and growth expertise will be invaluable to our executive team and our Board of Directors. We look forward to his strategic insights and guidance as we continue our mission to build a leading interventional eye care business.”

Mr. Burbach added, “I am thrilled to join the Board of Directors of Sight Sciences at this pivotal time as both glaucoma and dry eye, two of the largest markets in eye care, are poised for a transformation towards interventional care and represent significant growth and market development opportunities. I look forward to collaborating with this top-tier executive team and Board to help the Company achieve its full potential.”

Mr. Burbach is a member of the Board of Directors and Chair of the Compensation Committee of BWX Technologies (NYSE: BWXT), a publicly-traded company that provides innovative nuclear technology solutions including medical isotopes and radiopharmaceuticals, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Procyrion Inc., a private medical device company focused on the treatment of chronic heart failure. He previously served as a member of the Board of Directors of Fluidigm Corporation (now Standard Bio Tools (NAS: LAB)), a public company manufacturing and marketing innovative technologies for life sciences research, from 2013 to 2023, as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Artelon, Inc., a private company specializing in biomaterial development for tendon and ligament reconstruction, from 2020 until its acquisition by Stryker Corporation in 2024, and as a member of the Board of Directors of Vascular Dynamics, Inc., a private medical device company that developed innovative solutions for heart failure and hypertension, from 2017 to 2024. From 2006 to 2014, Mr. Burbach was President, Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors of Thoratec Corporation, manufacturer of proprietary medical devices for circulatory support that was acquired by St. Jude Medical, Inc. (now Abbott Laboratories). Prior to that, he held executive leadership positions at Digirad Corporation, Philips Medical Systems, and ADAC Laboratories. Mr. Burbach also spent six years at McKinsey & Company, Inc., focused primarily on the firm’s healthcare practice. Mr. Burbach holds a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering from Stanford University and a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences is an eyecare technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative and interventional solutions intended to transform care and improve patients’ lives. Using minimally invasive or non-invasive approaches to target the underlying causes of the world’s most prevalent eye diseases, Sight Sciences seeks to create more effective treatment paradigms that enhance patient care and supplant conventional outdated approaches. The Company’s OMNI® Surgical System is an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology (i) indicated in the United States to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and (ii) CE Marked for the catheterization and transluminal viscodilation of Schlemm’s canal and cutting of the trabecular meshwork to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with open-angle glaucoma. Glaucoma is the world’s leading cause of irreversible blindness. The SION® Surgical Instrument is a bladeless, manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork. The Company’s TearCare® System is 510(k) cleared in the United States for the application of localized heat therapy in adult patients with evaporative dry eye disease due to meibomian gland disease (MGD), enabling clearance of gland obstructions by physicians to address the leading cause of dry eye disease. Visit www.sightsciences.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

