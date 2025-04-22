Elutia to Participate in Chardan’s Trending Issues in Drug Development Conference Series on April 29

SILVER SPRING, Md., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elutia Inc. (Nasdaq: ELUT) (“Elutia”), a pioneer in drug-eluting biomatrix technologies, today announced that Michelle LeRoux Williams, Ph.D., Elutia’s Chief Scientific Officer, will participate in Chardan’s Trending Issues in Drug Development Conference Series on Tuesday, April 29, 2025.

Chardan's Data & Regulatory Catalysts – Navigating an Evolving Landscape – Virtual

Format: Fireside Chat

Date and Time: Tuesday, April 29, 2025, 11:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. PT)

Webcast: Click Here

A live and archived webcast of the fireside chat will be available in the “Investors” section of the Elutia website at http://investors.elutia.com/.

About Elutia

Elutia develops and commercializes drug-eluting biomatrix products to improve compatibility between medical devices and the patients who need them. With a growing population in need of implantable technologies, Elutia’s mission is humanizing medicine so patients can thrive without compromise. For more information, visit www.Elutia.com.

Investors:

Matt Steinberg

FINN Partners

matt.steinberg@finnpartners.com

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.