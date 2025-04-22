Inseego's 5G Wireless Broadband Solutions Now Verizon Frontline-Verified for Public Safety and Mission-Critical Communications

SAN DIEGO, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a global leader in wireless broadband, including 5G mobile broadband, and 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) solutions, today announced that four of its industry-leading products have earned the "Verizon Frontline-Verified" designation. This recognition demonstrates that Inseego’s solutions provide the reliability and performance required for public safety networks, ensuring connectivity priority, preemption, and traffic segmentation for law enforcement, fire, EMS, and utility field workers. Together, Verizon and Inseego empower first responders and public safety agencies to achieve their missions by keeping them connected, enabling faster response times, and improving performance, even in the most challenging environments.





“Becoming Verizon Frontline Verified reinforces our commitment to delivering best-in-class, secure, and reliable solutions for public safety professionals,” stated David Markland, Inseego’s Chief Product Officer. “As the technology leader in wireless broadband, we understand how critical communication is during emergencies, and these certifications provide reassurance to our customers that they have the tools they need when lives are on the line.”

The following devices have been certified as Verizon Frontline Verified for seamless operation on Verizon's award-winning network, ensuring secure and reliable communication during hazards and emergencies:

The Verizon Frontline-Verified program is designed to support first responders and public safety professionals by providing reliable, rigorously tested communications products. These products meet the strict performance and safety standards required for critical operations, ensuring seamless functionality on Verizon’s network. It is specifically tailored to support public safety officials and first responders during preparation, response, recovery, and mitigation phases of emergency operations. Additionally, with FIPS140-2 certification across all the Inseego Verizon Frontline Verified routers, the public sector can trust that their data is secure and protected from unauthorized access.

This latest milestone for Inseego further strengthens its leadership position in providing TAA compliant, advanced connectivity solutions tailored to the unique needs of first responders and mission-critical operations. From portable hotspots to cellular routers and outdoor CPEs, each Inseego product is designed to perform in the most demanding environments, ensuring continuous, mission critical communication, to improve decision-making and deliver more accurate information to front line first responders, faster.

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is the industry leader in 5G Enterprise cloud WAN solutions, with millions of end customers and thousands of enterprise and SMB customers on its 4G, 5G, and cloud platforms. Inseego's 5G Edge Cloud combines the industry's best 5G technology, rich cloud networking features, and intelligent edge applications. Inseego powers new business experiences by connecting distributed sites and workforces, securing enterprise data, and improving business outcomes with intelligent operational visibility---all over a 5G network. For more information on Inseego, visit www.inseego.com.

©2025. Inseego Corp. All rights reserved. MiFi and Inseego are trademarks of Inseego Corp.

Media Relations Contact:

Jodi Ellis, Inseego Corp.

PR@inseego.com

An image accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9ce3ef7b-af24-4639-aaee-d0374d8ac699