Pixalate’s Q1 2025 Connected TV (CTV) Device Market Share Reports: Roku Leads in US (38%), Mexico (73%), and UK (25%); Apple TV No. 1 in Canada (25%)

London, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , a leading global platform for ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics, today released the Q1 2025 Connected TV (CTV) Device Market Share Reports for the United Kingdom , United States , Canada , Mexico , as well as a Global report.

Pixalate’s CTV Device Market Share Reports analyze data to break down the top CTV devices in each country by quarterly market share. Market Share of Voice (SOV) is calculated based on the percentage of open programmatic ads sold on specific devices in each country during a given quarter, as measured by Pixalate.

Pixalate’s data science team analyzed programmatic advertising activity across over 26 billion global open programmatic ad transactions on CTV devices from Q1 2024 to Q1 2025 to compile this research.

Key Findings:

U.S.:

Roku led in CTV device market share in the USA (38%), followed by Amazon Fire TV (18%), Apple TV (13%), Samsung Smart TV (12%), and LG (5%), rounding out the top 5 YoY Growth : Amazon Fire TV (+65% YoY), Apple TV (+43% YoY), Samsung (+5% YoY)

Canada:

Apple TV led in CTV device market share with 25% SOV, followed by Roku (25%), Amazon Fire TV (20%), Samsung (13%), and Xiaomi (4%) YoY Growth : Apple TV (+128% YoY), Xiaomi (+44% YoY), Amazon Fire TV (+22% YoY)



UK:

Roku led in CTV device market share with 25% SOV, followed by Amazon Fire TV (23%), Samsung (19%), LG (13%), and Apple TV (8%) Apple TV gained CTV market share of 149% YoY YoY Growth : LG (+12%) and Samsung (+24%) also gained YoY market share







Mexico:

Roku led in CTV device market share with 73%, followed by Samsung (16%), Amazon (3%), LG (2%), and Hisense (2%), rounding out the top five CTV devices for market share YoY Growth : Roku (+44% YoY) and Hisense (+35% YoY)

Global:

Roku led in CTV device market share in North America (38%) and LATAM (48%)

