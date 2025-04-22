QCR Holdings, Inc. Announces Net Income of $25.8 Million for the First Quarter of 2025

 | Source: QCR Holdings, Inc. QCR Holdings, Inc.

First Quarter 2025 Highlights

  • Net income of $25.8 million, or $1.52 per diluted share
  • Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $26.0 million, or $1.53 per diluted share
  • Adjusted NIM (TEY) (non-GAAP) expanded to 3.41%
  • Robust core deposit growth of 20% annualized
  • Wealth management revenue growth of 14% annualized
  • Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) grew $1.43, or 11% annualized
  • TCE/TA ratio (non-GAAP) improved 15 basis points to 9.70%

MOLINE, Ill., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCRH) (the “Company”) today announced quarterly net income of $25.8 million and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $1.52 for the first quarter of 2025, compared to net income of $30.2 million and diluted EPS of $1.77 for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted EPS for the first quarter of 2025 were $26.0 million and $1.53, respectively. For the fourth quarter of 2024, adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was $32.8 million and adjusted diluted EPS was $1.93. For the first quarter of 2024, adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was $26.9 million, and adjusted diluted EPS was $1.59.

 For the Quarter Ended
 March 31,December 31,March 31,
$ in millions (except per share data) 2025 2024 2024
Net Income$25.8$30.2$26.7
Diluted EPS$1.52$1.77$1.58
Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP)*$26.0$32.8$26.9
Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP)*$1.53$1.93$1.59
       

*Adjusted non-GAAP measurements of financial performance exclude non-core and/or nonrecurring income and expense items that management believes are not reflective of the anticipated future operation of the Company’s business. The Company believes these adjusted measurements provide a better comparison for analysis and may provide a better indicator of future performance. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations.

“Our first quarter results were highlighted by margin expansion, robust deposit growth, and disciplined expense management. We also had another quarter of strong wealth management revenue growth,” said Larry J. Helling, Chief Executive Officer. “Our performance was further bolstered by continued loan growth while maintaining our excellent asset quality, further strengthening our capital levels, and significantly increasing our tangible book value per share.”

Margin Performance Continues

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2025 totaled $60.0 million, a decrease of $1.2 million from the fourth quarter of 2024, but increased slightly when adjusted for fewer days in the first quarter.

Net interest margin (“NIM”) was 2.95% and NIM on a tax-equivalent yield (“TEY”) basis (non-GAAP) was 3.42% for the first quarter, as compared to 2.95% and 3.43% for the prior quarter, respectively. Adjusted NIM TEY (non-GAAP) of 3.41% for the first quarter of 2025 increased one basis point compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.  

“Our adjusted NIM, on a tax equivalent yield basis, increased one basis point from the fourth quarter of 2024 and was within our guidance range, overpowering the dilution from the impact of expired interest rate caps,” said Todd A. Gipple, President and Chief Financial Officer. “Absent the impact from the interest rate caps, our adjusted NIM TEY expanded by five basis points. Looking ahead, we anticipate continued margin expansion and are guiding to second quarter adjusted NIM TEY in the range from static to an increase of four basis points, assuming no Federal Reserve rate cuts,” added Mr. Gipple.

Noninterest Income Driven by Capital Markets and Wealth Management Revenue

Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2025 was influenced by macroeconomic factors, particularly affecting our low-income housing tax credit (“LIHTC”) lending business and its associated capital markets revenue. Noninterest income for the quarter totaled $16.9 million, down from $30.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The Company generated $6.5 million of capital markets revenue during the first quarter, compared to $20.6 million in the prior quarter.

“Our capital markets business was affected by macroeconomic uncertainty. Despite this, demand for affordable housing remains significant. The lower first quarter results in this sector should lead to a larger pipeline for future transactions. Our capital markets activity for the second quarter is normalizing as clients adjust to the current environment,” said Mr. Helling. “As a result, we continue to expect our capital markets revenue to be in a range of $50 to $60 million over the next four quarters. We believe the long-term demand and our growing backlog for new deals will support the sustainability of our LIHTC lending program,” added Mr. Helling.

“Additionally, our wealth management business remained strong in the first quarter of 2025, generating annualized revenue growth of 14% for the quarter driven by growth in new client accounts and assets under management. We expect continued strong growth in this business to be fueled by the strategic investments we made in our Southwest Missouri and Central Iowa markets,” said Mr. Gipple.

Significant Noninterest Expense Reduction

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2025 totaled $46.5 million, a decrease compared to $53.5 million for the fourth quarter and $50.7 million for the first quarter of 2024. The $7.0 million linked-quarter decrease was primarily due to lower salary and employee benefits expenses associated with reduced variable compensation.

“Our noninterest expense decreased by 13% during the quarter, primarily due to lower capital markets revenue and its impact on our variable compensation. As a result, expenses were well below the guided range of $52 to $55 million highlighting our expense flexibility,” said Mr. Gipple. “The Company’s efficiency ratio was 60.54% in the first quarter. For the second quarter of 2025 we expect noninterest expense to be in the range of $50 to $53 million which assumes both capital markets revenue and loan growth are within our guidance range,” added Mr. Gipple.

Exceptionally Low Effective Tax Rate

The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2025 was 1%, down from 9% in the prior quarter. The linked quarter decline is primarily due to a combination of the tax benefits from equity compensation in the first quarter, new state tax credit investments, and lower pre-tax income from lower capital markets revenue. “These factors decreased the mix of our taxable income relative to our tax-exempt income. Our tax-exempt loan and bond portfolios have consistently helped us maintain our low tax liability benefiting our shareholders,” said Mr. Gipple. “Given a more normalized mix of revenue, we expect our effective tax rate to be in the range of 6% to 8% for the second quarter of 2025,” added Mr. Gipple.

Robust Deposit Growth

During the first quarter of 2025, core deposits increased by $332.2 million, or 20% annualized, which allowed the Company to decrease brokered deposits by $56.0 million, and overnight FHLB advances by $140 million. Gross loans and leases held for investment as a percentage of total deposits ratio improved to 92.96% from 96.05% from the prior quarter. “Our deposit growth this quarter reflects our strong execution in expanding market share and deepening relationships with both new and existing clients in our core markets,” added Mr. Helling.

Continued Loan Growth

In the first quarter of 2025, the Company’s total loans and leases held for investment grew by $38.9 million to $6.8 billion. “Loan growth was 4% annualized when adding back the impact from the runoff of m2 Equipment Finance loans. First quarter loan activity was influenced by heightened macroeconomic uncertainty and elevated payoffs. We anticipate that the slowdown in our LIHTC business during this period should lead to a larger pipeline of future activity driven by the ongoing significant demand for low-income housing,” stated Mr. Helling.

“Due to heightened uncertainty, we are suspending our full-year loan growth guidance. Instead, we are providing guidance for the second quarter of 2025, projecting an annualized growth rate of 4% to 6%,” added Mr. Helling.

Asset Quality Remains Excellent

The Company’s nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) to total assets ratio was 0.53% on March 31, 2025, up three basis points from the prior quarter. NPAs totaled $48.1 million at the end of the first quarter of 2025, a $2.6 million increase from the prior quarter. The increase in NPAs during the first quarter was primarily due to the addition of three specific loans, partially offset by the payoff of our largest NPA in January.

The Company’s total criticized loans, a leading indicator of asset quality, declined by $18.2 million on a linked-quarter basis, and the ratio of criticized loans to total loans and leases as of March 31, 2025, improved to 2.06%, as compared to 2.34% as of December 31, 2024. This $18.2 million reduction marks the Company’s lowest criticized loan ratio in five years.

The Company recorded a total provision for credit losses of $4.2 million during the quarter, representing a decline of $0.9 million from the prior quarter. The reduction in the provision for credit losses during the quarter was primarily due to lower loan growth and a decrease in total criticized balances. Net charge-offs were also $4.2 million during the first quarter of 2025, an increase of $0.8 million from the prior quarter. The allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment was unchanged from the prior quarter at 1.32%.

Strong Tangible Book Value and Regulatory Capital Growth

The Company’s tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) increased by $1.43, or 11% annualized, during the first quarter of 2025 due to the combination of strong earnings, a modest dividend, and negligible changes in accumulated other comprehensive income (“AOCI”).

As of March 31, 2025, the Company’s tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (“TCE”) (non-GAAP) increased 15 basis points to 9.70%. The improvement in TCE (non-GAAP) was driven by strong earnings as AOCI remained consistent during the quarter. The total risk-based capital ratio increased to 14.16% and the common equity tier 1 ratio increased to 10.26% due to solid earnings growth and modest loan growth during the quarter. By comparison, these ratios were 9.55%, 14.10%, and 10.03%, respectively, as of December 31, 2024. The Company remains focused on maintaining strong regulatory capital and targeting TCE (non-GAAP) in the top quartile of its peer group.

Conference Call Details
The Company will host an earnings call/webcast tomorrow, April 23, 2025, at Central Time. Dial-in information for the call is toll-free: 888-346-9286 (international 412-317-5253). Participants should request to join the QCR Holdings, Inc. call. The event will be available for replay through April 30, 2025. The replay access information is 877-344-7529 (international 412-317-0088); access code 7198237. A webcast of the teleconference can be accessed on the Company’s News and Events page at www.qcrh.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available at the same location shortly after the live event has ended.

About Us
QCR Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Moline, Illinois, is a relationship-driven, multi-bank holding company serving the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Cedar Valley, Des Moines/Ankeny and Springfield communities through its wholly owned subsidiary banks. The banks provide full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust and wealth management services. Quad City Bank & Trust Company, based in Bettendorf, Iowa, commenced operations in 1994, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company, based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, commenced operations in 2001, Community State Bank, based in Ankeny, Iowa, was acquired by the Company in 2016, and Guaranty Bank, based in Springfield, Missouri, was acquired by the Company in 2018. Additionally, the Company serves the Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Iowa community through Community Bank & Trust, a division of Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company. The Company has 36 locations in Iowa, Missouri, and Illinois. As of March 31, 2025, the Company had $9.2 billion in assets, $6.8 billion in loans and $7.3 billion in deposits. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.qcrh.com.

Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements. This document contains, and future oral and written statements of the Company and its management may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business of the Company. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the Company’s management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “bode”, “predict,” “suggest,” “project”, “appear,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” ”annualize,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “likely,” “might,” “potential,” “continue,” “annualized,” “target,” “outlook,” as well as the negative forms of those words, or other similar expressions. Additionally, all statements in this document, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events.

A number of factors, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (i) the strength of the local, state, national and international economies and financial markets, including effects of inflationary pressures, the threat or implementation of tariffs, trade wars and changes to immigration policy; (ii) changes in, and the interpretation and prioritization of, local, state and federal laws, regulations and governmental policies (including those concerning the Company’s general business); (iii) the economic impact of any future terrorist threats and attacks, widespread disease or pandemics, acts of war or threats thereof (including the Russian invasion of Ukraine and ongoing conflicts in the Middle East), or other adverse events that could cause economic deterioration or instability in credit markets, and the response of the local, state and national governments to any such adverse external events; (iv) new or revised accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by state and federal regulatory agencies, the FASB, the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or the PCAOB; (v) the imposition of tariffs or other governmental policies impacting the value of products produced by the Company’s commercial borrowers; (vi) increased competition in the financial services sector, including from non-bank competitors such as credit unions and fintech companies, and the inability to attract new customers; (vii) changes in technology and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (viii) unexpected results of acquisitions, including failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisitions and the possibility that transaction and integration costs may be greater than anticipated; (ix) the loss of key executives and employees, talent shortages and employee turnover; (x) changes in consumer spending; (xi) unexpected outcomes and costs of existing or new litigation or other legal proceedings and regulatory actions involving the Company; (xii) the economic impact on the Company and its customers of climate change, natural disasters and exceptional weather occurrences such as tornadoes, floods and blizzards; (xiii) fluctuations in the value of securities held in our securities portfolio, including as a result of changes in interest rates; (xiv) credit risk and risks from concentrations (by type of borrower, geographic area, collateral and industry) within our loan portfolio and large loans to certain borrowers (including CRE loans); (xv) the overall health of the local and national real estate market; (xvi) the ability to maintain an adequate level of allowance for credit losses on loans; (xvii) the concentration of large deposits from certain clients who have balances above current FDIC insurance limits and who may withdraw deposits to diversify their exposure; (xviii) the ability to successfully manage liquidity risk, which may increase dependence on non-core funding sources such as brokered deposits, and may negatively impact the Company’s cost of funds; (xix) the level of non-performing assets on our balance sheet; (xx) interruptions involving our information technology and communications systems or third-party servicers; (xxi) the occurrence of fraudulent activity, breaches or failures of our third-party vendors’ information security controls or cybersecurity-related incidents, including as a result of sophisticated attacks using artificial intelligence and similar tools or as a result of insider fraud; (xxii) changes in the interest rates and repayment rates of the Company’s assets; (xxiii) the effectiveness of the Company’s risk management framework, and (xxiv) the ability of the Company to manage the risks associated with the foregoing. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial results, is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC.

Contact:
Todd A. Gipple
President
Chief Financial Officer
(309) 743-7745
tgipple@qcrh.com


 QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
       
  As of
  March 31,December 31,September 30,June 30,March 31,
   2025  2024  2024  2024  2024 
       
  (dollars in thousands)
       
 CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET     
       
 Cash and due from banks$98,994 $91,732 $103,840 $92,173 $80,988 
 Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits 225,716  170,592  159,159  102,262  77,020 
 Securities, net of allowance for credit losses 1,220,717  1,200,435  1,146,046  1,033,199  1,031,861 
 Loans receivable held for sale (1) 2,025  2,143  167,047  246,124  275,344 
 Loans/leases receivable held for investment 6,821,142  6,782,261  6,661,755  6,608,262  6,372,992 
 Allowance for credit losses (90,354) (89,841) (86,321) (87,706) (84,470)
 Intangibles 10,400  11,061  11,751  12,441  13,131 
 Goodwill 138,595  138,595  138,596  139,027  139,027 
 Derivatives 180,997  186,781  261,913  194,354  183,888 
 Other assets 544,547  532,271  524,779  531,855  509,768 
 Total assets$9,152,779 $9,026,030 $9,088,565 $8,871,991 $8,599,549 
       
 Total deposits$7,337,390 $7,061,187 $6,984,633 $6,764,667 $6,806,775 
 Total borrowings 429,921  569,532  660,344  768,671  489,633 
 Derivatives 206,925  214,823  285,769  221,798  211,677 
 Other liabilities 155,796  183,101  181,199  180,536  184,122 
 Total stockholders' equity 1,022,747  997,387  976,620  936,319  907,342 
 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$9,152,779 $9,026,030 $9,088,565 $8,871,991 $8,599,549 
       
 ANALYSIS OF LOAN PORTFOLIO     
 Loan/lease mix: (2)     
 Commercial and industrial - revolving$388,479 $387,991 $387,409 $362,115 $326,129 
 Commercial and industrial - other 1,231,198  1,295,961  1,321,053  1,370,561  1,374,333 
 Commercial and industrial - other - LIHTC 212,921  218,971  89,028  92,637  96,276 
 Total commercial and industrial 1,832,598  1,902,923  1,797,490  1,825,313  1,796,738 
 Commercial real estate, owner occupied 599,488  605,993  622,072  633,596  621,069 
 Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied 1,040,281  1,077,852  1,103,694  1,082,457  1,055,089 
 Construction and land development 403,001  395,557  342,335  331,454  410,918 
 Construction and land development - LIHTC 1,016,207  917,986  913,841  750,894  738,609 
 Multi-family 289,782  303,662  324,090  329,239  296,245 
 Multi-family - LIHTC 888,517  828,448  973,682  1,148,244  1,007,321 
 Direct financing leases 14,773  17,076  19,241  25,808  28,089 
 1-4 family real estate 592,127  588,179  587,512  583,542  563,358 
 Consumer 146,393  146,728  144,845  143,839  130,900 
 Total loans/leases$6,823,167 $6,784,404 $6,828,802 $6,854,386 $6,648,336 
 Less allowance for credit losses 90,354  89,841  86,321  87,706  84,470 
 Net loans/leases$6,732,813 $6,694,563 $6,742,481 $6,766,680 $6,563,866 
       
       
 ANALYSIS OF SECURITIES PORTFOLIO     
 Securities mix:     
 U.S. government sponsored agency securities$17,487 $20,591 $18,621 $20,101 $14,442 
 Municipal securities 1,003,985  971,567  965,810  885,046  884,469 
 Residential mortgage-backed and related securities 43,194  50,042  53,488  54,708  56,071 
 Asset backed securities 7,764  9,224  10,455  12,721  14,285 
 Other securities 66,105  65,745  39,190  38,464  40,539 
 Trading securities (3) 82,445  83,529  58,685  22,362  22,258 
 Total securities$1,220,980 $1,200,698 $1,146,249 $1,033,402 $1,032,064 
 Less allowance for credit losses 263  263  203  203  203 
 Net securities$1,220,717 $1,200,435 $1,146,046 $1,033,199 $1,031,861 
       
 ANALYSIS OF DEPOSITS     
 Deposit mix:     
 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits$963,851 $921,160 $969,348 $956,445 $955,167 
 Interest-bearing demand deposits 5,119,601  4,828,216  4,715,087  4,644,918  4,714,555 
 Time deposits 951,606  953,496  942,847  859,593  875,491 
 Brokered deposits 302,332  358,315  357,351  303,711  261,562 
 Total deposits$7,337,390 $7,061,187 $6,984,633 $6,764,667 $6,806,775 
       
 ANALYSIS OF BORROWINGS     
 Borrowings mix:     
 Term FHLB advances$145,383 $145,383 $145,383 $135,000 $135,000 
 Overnight FHLB advances -  140,000  230,000  350,000  70,000 
 Other short-term borrowings 2,050  1,800  2,750  1,600  2,700 
 Subordinated notes 233,595  233,489  233,383  233,276  233,170 
 Junior subordinated debentures 48,893  48,860  48,828  48,795  48,763 
 Total borrowings$429,921 $569,532 $660,344 $768,671 $489,633 
       
(1)Loans with a fair value of $0 million, $0 million, $165.9 million, $243.2 million and $274.8 million have been identified for securitization and are included in LHFS at March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively.
(2)Loan categories with significant LIHTC loan balances have been broken out separately. Total LIHTC balances within the loan/lease portfolio were $2.2 billion at March 31, 2025.
(3)Trading securities consisted of retained beneficial interests acquired in conjunction with Freddie Mac securitizations completed by the Company.
       


QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
       
  For the Quarter Ended
  March 31,December 31,September 30,June 30,March 31,
   2025  2024  2024  2024 2024 
       
  (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
       
INCOME STATEMENT      
Interest income $116,673 $121,642 $125,420 $119,746$115,049 
Interest expense  56,687  60,438  65,698  63,583 60,350 
Net interest income  59,986  61,204  59,722  56,163 54,699 
Provision for credit losses  4,234  5,149  3,484  5,496 2,969 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses $ 55,752 $ 56,055 $ 56,238 $ 50,667$ 51,730 
       
       
Trust fees (1) $3,686 $3,456 $3,270 $3,103$3,199 
Investment advisory and management fees (1)  1,254  1,320  1,229  1,214 1,101 
Deposit service fees  2,183  2,228  2,294  1,986 2,022 
Gains on sales of residential real estate loans, net  297  734  385  540 382 
Gains on sales of government guaranteed portions of loans, net  61  49  -  12 24 
Capital markets revenue  6,516  20,552  16,290  17,758 16,457 
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance  524  797  814  2,964 868 
Debit card fees  1,488  1,555  1,575  1,571 1,466 
Correspondent banking fees  614  560  507  510 512 
Loan related fee income  898  950  949  962 836 
Fair value gain (loss) on derivatives and trading securities  (1,007) (1,781) (886) 51 (163)
Other  378  205  730  218 154 
Total noninterest income $ 16,892 $ 30,625 $ 27,157 $ 30,889$ 26,858 
       
       
Salaries and employee benefits $27,364 $33,610 $31,637 $31,079$31,860 
Occupancy and equipment expense  6,455  6,354  6,168  6,377 6,514 
Professional and data processing fees  5,144  5,480  4,457  4,823 4,613 
Restructuring expense  -  -  1,954  - - 
FDIC insurance, other insurance and regulatory fees  1,970  1,934  1,711  1,854 1,945 
Loan/lease expense  381  513  587  151 378 
Net cost of (income from) and gains/losses on operations of other real estate  (9) 23  (42) 28 (30)
Advertising and marketing  1,613  1,886  2,124  1,565 1,483 
Communication and data connectivity  290  345  333  318 401 
Supplies  207  252  278  259 275 
Bank service charges  596  635  603  622 568 
Correspondent banking expense  329  328  325  363 305 
Intangibles amortization  661  691  690  690 690 
Goodwill impairment  -  -  431  - - 
Payment card processing  594  516  785  706 646 
Trust expense  357  381  395  379 425 
Other  587  551  1,129  674 617 
Total noninterest expense $ 46,539 $ 53,499 $ 53,565 $ 49,888$ 50,690 
       
Net income before income taxes $ 26,105 $ 33,181 $ 29,830 $ 31,668$ 27,898 
Federal and state income tax expense  308  2,956  2,045  2,554 1,172 
Net income $ 25,797 $ 30,225 $ 27,785 $ 29,114$ 26,726 
       
Basic EPS $1.53 $1.80 $1.65 $1.73$1.59 
Diluted EPS $1.52 $1.77 $1.64 $1.72$1.58 
       
       
Weighted average common shares outstanding  16,900,785  16,871,652  16,846,200  16,814,814 16,783,348 
Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding 17,013,992  17,024,481  16,982,400  16,921,854 16,910,675 
       
(1) Trust fees and investment advisory and management fees when combined are referred to as wealth management revenue.


 QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
       
  As of and for the Quarter Ended
  March 31,December 31,September 30,June 30,March 31,
   2025  2024  2024  2024  2024 
       
  (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
       
 COMMON SHARE DATA     
 Common shares outstanding 16,920,363  16,882,045  16,861,108  16,824,985  16,807,056 
 Book value per common share (1)$60.44 $59.08 $57.92 $55.65 $53.99 
 Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP) (2)$51.64 $50.21 $49.00 $46.65 $44.93 
 Closing stock price$71.32 $80.64 $74.03 $60.00 $60.74 
 Market capitalization$1,206,760 $1,361,368 $1,248,228 $1,009,499 $1,020,861 
 Market price / book value 117.99% 136.49% 127.81% 107.82% 112.51%
 Market price / tangible book value 138.11% 160.59% 151.07% 128.62% 135.18%
 Earnings per common share (basic) LTM (3)$6.71 $6.77 $6.93 $6.78 $6.75 
 Price earnings ratio LTM (3)10.63 x11.91 x10.68 x8.85 x9.00 x
 TCE / TA (Non-GAAP) (4) 9.70% 9.55% 9.24% 9.00% 8.94%
       
       
 CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 
 Beginning balance$997,387 $976,620 $936,319 $907,342 $886,596 
 Net income 25,797  30,225  27,785  29,114  26,726 
 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 404  (9,628) 12,057  (368) (5,373)
 Common stock cash dividends declared (1,015) (1,013) (1,012) (1,008) (1,008)
 Other (5) 174  1,183  1,471  1,239  401 
 Ending balance$ 1,022,747 $ 997,387 $ 976,620 $ 936,319 $ 907,342 
       
       
 REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS (6):     
 Total risk-based capital ratio 14.16% 14.10% 13.87% 14.21% 14.30%
 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.79% 10.57% 10.33% 10.49% 10.50%
 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 11.06% 10.73% 10.50% 10.40% 10.33%
 Common equity tier 1 ratio 10.26% 10.03% 9.79% 9.92% 9.91%
       
       
 KEY PERFORMANCE RATIOS AND OTHER METRICS      
 Return on average assets (annualized) 1.14% 1.34% 1.24% 1.33% 1.25%
 Return on average total equity (annualized) 10.14% 12.15% 11.55% 12.63% 11.83%
 Net interest margin 2.95% 2.95% 2.90% 2.82% 2.82%
 Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP)(7) 3.42% 3.43% 3.37% 3.27% 3.25%
 Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) (8) 60.54% 58.26% 61.65% 57.31% 62.15%
 Gross loans/leases held for investment / total assets 74.53% 75.14% 73.30% 74.48% 74.11%
 Gross loans/leases held for investment / total deposits 92.96% 96.05% 95.38% 97.69% 93.63%
 Effective tax rate 1.18% 8.91% 6.86% 8.06% 4.20%
 Full-time equivalent employees 972  980  976  988  986 
       
       
 AVERAGE BALANCES      
 Assets$9,015,439 $9,050,280 $8,968,653 $8,776,002 $8,550,855 
 Loans/leases 6,790,312  6,839,153  6,840,527  6,779,075  6,598,614 
 Deposits 7,146,286  7,109,567  6,858,196  6,687,188  6,595,453 
 Total stockholders' equity 1,017,487  995,012  962,302  921,986  903,371 
       
       
(1)Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).    
(2)Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and excludes intangible assets. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.
(3)LTM : Last twelve months.     
(4)TCE / TCA : tangible common equity / total tangible assets. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations.  
(5)Includes mostly common stock issued for options exercised and the employee stock purchase plan, as well as stock-based compensation.
(6)Ratios for the current quarter are subject to change upon final calculation for regulatory filings due after earnings release.
(7)TEY : Tax equivalent yield. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.
(8)See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.     
       


QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
              
              
 ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN         
              
   For the Quarter Ended
   March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 March 31, 2024
   Average
Balance		Interest
Earned or
Paid		Average
Yield or Cost		 Average
Balance		Interest
Earned or
Paid		Average
Yield or Cost		 Average
Balance		Interest
Earned or
Paid		Average
Yield or Cost
              
   (dollars in thousands)
              
 Fed funds sold $9,009$994.40% $5,617$674.68% $19,955$2695.42%
 Interest-bearing deposits at financial institutions 166,897 1,8044.38%  158,151 1,8234.59%  91,557 1,2005.27%
 Investment securities - taxable 400,779 4,5884.59%  375,552 4,2304.49%  373,540 4,2614.55%
 Investment securities - nontaxable (1) 843,476 11,7225.57%  829,544 12,2865.92%  685,969 9,3495.45%
 Restricted investment securities 30,562 5346.99%  33,173 6087.17%  38,085 6747.00%
 Loans (1)  6,790,312 107,4396.42%  6,839,153 112,3256.53%  6,598,614 107,6736.56%
 Total earning assets (1)$8,241,035$126,1866.20% $8,241,190$131,3396.34% $7,807,720$123,4266.35%
              
 Interest-bearing deposits$5,005,853$37,6983.05% $4,881,914$39,4083.21% $4,529,325$39,0723.47%
 Time deposits  1,204,593 12,6904.27%  1,248,412 13,8684.42%  1,107,622 12,3454.48%
 Short-term borrowings 1,839 183.97%  1,862 224.67%  1,763 235.16%
 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 177,883 1,9964.49%  236,525 2,8024.64%  355,220 4,7385.28%
 Subordinated debentures 233,525 3,6016.17%  233,419 3,6366.23%  233,101 3,4805.97%
 Junior subordinated debentures 48,871 6845.60%  48,839 7015.62%  48,742 6925.62%
 Total interest-bearing liabilities$6,672,564$56,6873.44% $6,650,971$60,4373.61% $6,275,773$60,3503.86%
              
 Net interest income (1) $69,499   $70,902   $63,076 
 Net interest margin (2)  2.95%   2.95%   2.82%
 Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3)  3.42%   3.43%   3.25%
 Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3)  3.41%   3.40%   3.24%
 Cost of funds (4)   3.02%   3.15%   3.35%
              
              
(1)Includes nontaxable securities and loans. Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% effective federal tax rate. 
(2)See "Select Financial Data - Subsidiaries" for a breakdown of amortization/accretion included in net interest margin for each period presented.
(3)TEY : Tax equivalent yield. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.
(4)Cost of funds includes the effect of noninterest-bearing deposits.


 QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited) 
       
  As of
  March 31, December 31,September 30,June 30,March 31,
   2025  2024  2024  2024  2024 
       
  (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
       
 ROLLFORWARD OF ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS/LEASES     
 Beginning balance$89,841 $86,321 $87,706 $84,470 $87,200 
 Change in ACL for transfer of loans to LHFS -  93  (1,812) 498  (3,377)
 Credit loss expense 4,743  6,832  3,828  4,343  3,736 
 Loans/leases charged off (4,944) (4,787) (3,871) (1,751) (3,560)
 Recoveries on loans/leases previously charged off 714  1,382  470  146  471 
 Ending balance$ 90,354 $ 89,841 $ 86,321 $ 87,706 $ 84,470 
       
       
 NONPERFORMING ASSETS      
 Nonaccrual loans/leases$47,259 $40,080 $33,480 $33,546 $29,439 
 Accruing loans/leases past due 90 days or more 356  4,270  1,298  87  142 
 Total nonperforming loans/leases 47,615  44,350  34,778  33,633  29,581 
 Other real estate owned 402  661  369  369  784 
 Other repossessed assets 122  543  542  512  962 
 Total nonperforming assets$ 48,139 $ 45,554 $ 35,689 $ 34,514 $ 31,327 
       
       
 ASSET QUALITY RATIOS     
 Nonperforming assets / total assets 0.53% 0.50% 0.39% 0.39% 0.36%
 ACL for loans and leases / total loans/leases held for investment 1.32% 1.32% 1.30% 1.33% 1.33%
 ACL for loans and leases / nonperforming loans/leases 189.76% 202.57% 248.21% 260.77% 285.55%
 Net charge-offs as a % of average loans/leases 0.06% 0.05% 0.05% 0.02% 0.05%
       
       
       
 INTERNALLY ASSIGNED RISK RATING (1)     
 Special mention$55,327 $73,636 $80,121 $85,096 $111,729 
 Substandard (2) 85,033  84,930  70,022  80,345  70,841 
 Doubtful (2) -  -  -  -  - 
 Total Criticized loans (3)$140,360 $158,566 $150,143 $165,441 $182,570 
       
 Classified loans as a % of total loans/leases (2) 1.25% 1.25% 1.03% 1.17% 1.07%
 Total Criticized loans as a % of total loans/leases (3) 2.06% 2.34% 2.20% 2.41% 2.75%
       
(1)Amounts exclude the government guaranteed portion, if any. The Company assigns internal risk ratings of Pass for the government guaranteed portion.
(2)Classified loans are defined as loans with internally assigned risk ratings of 10 or 11, regardless of performance, and include loans identified as Substandard or Doubtful.
(3)Total Criticized loans are defined as loans with internally assigned risk ratings of 9, 10, or 11 , regardless of performance, and include loans identified as Special Mention, Substandard, or Doubtful.
                 


QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
        
        
   For the Quarter Ended
   March 31,  December 31, March 31,
 SELECT FINANCIAL DATA - SUBSIDIARIES  2025   2024   2024 
   (dollars in thousands)
        
 TOTAL ASSETS      
 Quad City Bank and Trust (1) $2,777,634  $2,588,587  $2,618,727 
 m2 Equipment Finance, LLC  276,096   310,915   350,801 
 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust  2,617,143   2,614,570   2,423,936 
 Community State Bank  1,583,646   1,531,559   1,445,230 
 Guaranty Bank  2,331,944   2,342,958   2,327,985 
        
 TOTAL DEPOSITS      
 Quad City Bank and Trust (1) $2,397,047  $2,126,566  $2,161,515 
 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust  1,883,952   1,882,487   1,757,353 
 Community State Bank  1,238,307   1,256,938   1,187,926 
 Guaranty Bank  1,840,774   1,824,139   1,743,514 
        
 TOTAL LOANS & LEASES      
 Quad City Bank and Trust (1) $2,041,181  $2,048,926  $2,046,038 
 m2 Equipment Finance, LLC  284,983   320,237   354,815 
 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust  1,790,065   1,761,467   1,680,127 
 Community State Bank  1,197,005   1,159,389   1,113,070 
 Guaranty Bank  1,794,915   1,814,622   1,809,101 
        
 TOTAL LOANS & LEASES / TOTAL DEPOSITS      
 Quad City Bank and Trust (1)  85%  96%  95%
 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust  95%  94%  96%
 Community State Bank  97%  92%  94%
 Guaranty Bank  98%  99%  104%
        
        
 TOTAL LOANS & LEASES / TOTAL ASSETS      
 Quad City Bank and Trust (1)  73%  79%  78%
 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust  68%  67%  69%
 Community State Bank  76%  76%  77%
 Guaranty Bank  77%  77%  78%
        
 ACL ON LOANS/LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT AS A PERCENTAGE OF LOANS/LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT      
 Quad City Bank and Trust (1)  1.44%  1.49%  1.40%
 m2 Equipment Finance, LLC  4.37%  4.22%  3.75%
 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust  1.38%  1.44%  1.34%
 Community State Bank  1.08%  0.98%  1.12%
 Guaranty Bank  1.30%  1.25%  1.15%
        
 RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS (ANNUALIZED)      
 Quad City Bank and Trust (1)  1.31%  1.09%  0.79%
 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust  2.14%  3.12%  3.09%
 Community State Bank  1.07%  1.30%  1.25%
 Guaranty Bank  0.72%  0.91%  0.88%
        
 NET INTEREST MARGIN PERCENTAGE (2)      
 Quad City Bank and Trust (1)  3.45%  3.53%  3.31%
 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust  4.00%  3.95%  3.77%
 Community State Bank  3.78%  3.77%  3.75%
 Guaranty Bank (3)  3.05%  3.18%  2.98%
        
 ACQUISITION-RELATED AMORTIZATION/ACCRETION INCLUDED IN NET    
 INTEREST MARGIN, NET      
 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust $-  $-  $- 
 Community State Bank  (1)  (1)  (1)
 Guaranty Bank  218   504   396 
 QCR Holdings, Inc. (4)  (33)  (32)  (32)
        
(1)Quad City Bank and Trust amounts include m2 Equipment Finance, LLC, as this entity is wholly-owned and consolidated with the Bank. m2 Equipment Finance, LLC is also presented separately for certain (applicable) measurements.
(2)Includes nontaxable securities and loans. Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% effective federal tax rate.
(3)Guaranty Bank's net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest margin (Non-GAAP) would have been 2.91% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, 2.97% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 and 2.91% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.
(4)Relates to the trust preferred securities acquired as part of the Guaranty Bank acquisition in 2017 and the Community National Bank acquisition in 2013.
   


 QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
            
   As of
   March 31,  December 31, September 30, June 30,  March 31,
 GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS  2025   2024   2024   2024   2024 
   (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
 TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS RATIO (1)          
            
 Stockholders' equity (GAAP) $1,022,747  $997,387  $976,620  $936,319  $907,342 
 Less: Intangible assets  148,995   149,657   150,347   151,468   152,158 
 Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $873,752  $847,730  $826,273  $784,851  $755,184 
            
 Total assets (GAAP) $9,152,779  $9,026,030  $9,088,565  $8,871,991  $8,599,549 
 Less: Intangible assets  148,995   149,657   150,347   151,468   152,158 
 Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $9,003,784  $8,876,373  $8,938,218  $8,720,523  $8,447,391 
            
 Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) 9.70%  9.55%  9.24%  9.00%  8.94%
            
            
(1)This ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company's management believes that this measurement is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes period-to-period in common equity. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to stockholders' equity and total assets, which are the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.



 QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
            
 GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS For the Quarter Ended
   March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
 ADJUSTED NET INCOME (1)  2025   2024   2024   2024   2024 
   (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
            
 Net income (GAAP) $25,797  $30,225  $27,785  $29,114  $26,726 
            
 Less non-core items (post-tax) (2):          
 Income:          
 Fair value loss on derivatives, net  (156)  (2,594)  (542)  (145)  (144)
 Total non-core income (non-GAAP) $(156) $(2,594) $(542) $(145) $(144)
            
 Expense:          
 Goodwill impairment  -   -   431   -   - 
 Restructuring expense  -   -   1,544   -   - 
 Total non-core expense (non-GAAP) $-  $-  $1,975  $-  $- 
            
            
 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (1) $ 25,953  $ 32,819  $ 30,302  $ 29,259  $ 26,870 
            
 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE (1)          
            
 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (from above) $25,953  $32,819  $30,302  $29,259  $26,870 
            
 Weighted average common shares outstanding  16,900,785   16,871,652   16,846,200   16,814,814   16,783,348 
 Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding  17,013,992   17,024,481   16,982,400   16,921,854   16,910,675 
            
 Adjusted earnings per common share (non-GAAP):          
 Basic $ 1.54  $ 1.95  $ 1.80  $ 1.74  $ 1.60 
 Diluted $ 1.53  $ 1.93  $ 1.78  $ 1.73  $ 1.59 
            
 ADJUSTED RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS AND AVERAGE EQUITY (1)          
            
 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (from above) $25,953  $32,819  $30,302  $29,259  $26,870 
            
 Average Assets $9,015,439  $9,050,280  $8,968,653  $8,776,002  $8,550,855 
            
 Adjusted return on average assets (annualized) (non-GAAP)  1.15%  1.45%  1.35%  1.33%  1.26%
 Adjusted return on average equity (annualized) (non-GAAP)  10.20%  13.19%  12.60%  12.69%  11.90%
            
 NET INTEREST MARGIN (TEY) (3)          
            
 Net interest income (GAAP) $59,986  $61,204  $59,722  $56,163  $54,699 
 Plus: Tax equivalent adjustment (4)  9,513   9,698   9,544   8,914   8,377 
 Net interest income - tax equivalent (Non-GAAP) $69,499  $70,902  $69,266  $65,077  $63,076 
 Less: Acquisition accounting net accretion  184   471   463   268   363 
 Adjusted net interest income $69,315  $70,431  $68,803  $64,809  $62,713 
            
 Average earning assets $8,241,035  $8,241,190  $8,183,196  $7,999,044  $7,807,720 
            
 Net interest margin (GAAP)  2.95%  2.95%  2.90%  2.82%  2.82%
 Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP)  3.42%  3.43%  3.37%  3.27%  3.25%
 Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP)  3.41%  3.40%  3.34%  3.26%  3.24%
            
 EFFICIENCY RATIO (5)          
            
 Noninterest expense (GAAP) $46,539  $53,499  $53,565  $49,888  $50,690 
            
 Net interest income (GAAP) $59,986  $61,204  $59,722  $56,163  $54,699 
 Noninterest income (GAAP)  16,892   30,625   27,157   30,889   26,858 
 Total income $76,878  $91,829  $86,879  $87,052  $81,557 
            
 Efficiency ratio (noninterest expense/total income) (Non-GAAP)  60.54%  58.26%  61.65%  57.31%  62.15%
 Adjusted efficiency ratio (core noninterest expense/core total income) (Non-GAAP)  60.38%  56.25%  58.45%  57.19%  62.01%
            
(1)Adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per common share, adjusted return on average assets and average equity are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company's management believes that these measurements are important to investors as they exclude non-core or non-recurring income and expense items, therefore, they provide a more realistic run-rate for future periods. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, these non-GAAP measures are reconciled to net income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
(2)Non-core or non-recurring items (post-tax) are calculated using an estimated effective federal tax rate of 21% with the exception of goodwill impairment which is not deductible for tax.
(3)Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% effective federal tax rate.    
(4)Net interest margin (TEY) is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company's management utilizes this measurement to take into account the tax benefit associated with certain loans and securities. It is also standard industry practice to measure net interest margin using tax-equivalent measures. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to net interest income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. In addition, the Company calculates net interest margin without the impact of acquisition accounting net accretion as this can fluctuate and it's difficult to provide a more realistic run-rate for future periods.
(5)Efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure. The Company's management utilizes this ratio to compare to industry peers. The ratio is used to calculate overhead as a percentage of revenue. In compliance with the applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to noninterest expense, net interest income and noninterest income, which are the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Recommended Reading