Renasant Corporation Announces Earnings for the First Quarter of 2025

TUPELO, Miss., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renasant Corporation (NYSE: RNST) (the “Company”) today announced earnings results for the first quarter of 2025.

(Dollars in thousands, except earnings per share) Three Months Ended Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Net income and earnings per share: Net income $41,518 $44,747 $39,409 Basic EPS 0.65 0.70 0.70 Diluted EPS 0.65 0.70 0.70 Adjusted diluted EPS (Non-GAAP)(1) 0.66 0.73 0.65

“Results for the quarter represent a good start to the year with solid profitability and growth in loans and deposits," remarked C. Mitchell Waycaster, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "On April 1st, we completed the merger with The First Bancshares, Inc. and welcome their team to Renasant. Together, we are positioned to accelerate profit performance and operate in some of the country's most attractive banking markets.”

Quarterly Highlights

Acquisition of The First Bancshares, Inc.

On April 1, 2025, the Company completed its merger with The First Bancshares, Inc. (“The First”). As of the acquisition date, The First operated 116 locations throughout Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and Florida and, prior to any purchase accounting adjustments, had approximately $8.0 billion in assets, which included approximately $5.4 billion in loans, and approximately $6.5 billion in deposits.



Earnings

Net income for the first quarter of 2025 was $41.5 million; diluted EPS and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) (1) were $0.65 and $0.66, respectively

were $0.65 and $0.66, respectively Net interest income (fully tax equivalent) for the first quarter of 2025 was $137.4 million, up $1.9 million linked quarter

For the first quarter of 2025, net interest margin was 3.45%, up 9 basis points linked quarter

Cost of total deposits was 2.22% for the first quarter of 2025, down 13 basis points linked quarter

Noninterest income increased $2.2 million linked quarter, driven in part by an increase in mortgage banking income and gains on the sale of SBA loans

Mortgage banking income increased $1.3 million linked quarter. The mortgage division generated $632.1 million in interest rate lock volume in the first quarter of 2025, up $149.8 million linked quarter. Gain on sale margin was 1.42% for the first quarter of 2025, down 59 basis points linked quarter

Noninterest expense decreased $0.9 million linked quarter. Merger and conversion expenses decreased $1.3 million linked quarter



Balance Sheet

Loans increased $170.6 million linked quarter, representing 5.4% annualized net loan growth

Securities increased $146.8 million linked quarter. The Company purchased $175.7 million in securities during the first quarter, which was offset by cash flows related to principal payments, calls and maturities of $58.6 million and a positive fair market value adjustment in the Company’s available-for-sale portfolio of $29.7 million

Deposits at March 31, 2025 increased $199.5 million on a linked quarter basis. Noninterest bearing deposits increased $137.4 million linked quarter and represented 24.0% of total deposits at March 31, 2025



Capital and Stock Repurchase Program

Book value per share and tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (1) increased 1.6% and 2.7%, respectively, linked quarter

increased 1.6% and 2.7%, respectively, linked quarter The Company has a $100.0 million stock repurchase program in effect through October 2025 under which the Company is authorized to repurchase outstanding shares of its common stock either in open market purchases or privately-negotiated transactions. There was no buyback activity during the first quarter of 2025

Credit Quality

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $4.8 million for the first quarter of 2025, up $2.6 million linked quarter

The ratio of the allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 1.56% at March 31, 2025, down one basis point linked quarter

The coverage ratio, or the allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans, was 206.55% at March 31, 2025, compared to 178.11% at December 31, 2024

Net loan recoveries for the first quarter of 2025 were $0.1 million

Nonperforming loans to total loans decreased to 0.76% at March 31, 2025 compared to 0.88% at December 31, 2024, and criticized loans (which include classified and Special Mention loans) to total loans decreased to 2.45% at March 31, 2025, compared to 2.89% at December 31, 2024



(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release from GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the tables at the end of this release. The information below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” explains why the Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures in this release provide useful information and describes the other purposes for which the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures.



Income Statement

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Mar 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Sep 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2024 Mar 31,

2024 Interest income Loans held for investment $ 196,566 $ 199,240 $ 202,655 $ 198,397 $ 192,390 Loans held for sale 3,008 3,564 4,212 3,530 2,308 Securities 12,117 10,510 10,304 10,410 10,700 Other 8,639 12,030 11,872 7,874 7,781 Total interest income 220,330 225,344 229,043 220,211 213,179 Interest expense Deposits 79,386 85,571 90,787 87,621 82,613 Borrowings 6,747 6,891 7,258 7,564 7,276 Total interest expense 86,133 92,462 98,045 95,185 89,889 Net interest income 134,197 132,882 130,998 125,026 123,290 Provision for credit losses Provision for loan losses 2,050 3,100 1,210 4,300 2,638 Provision for (Recovery of) unfunded commitments 2,700 (500 ) (275 ) (1,000 ) (200 ) Total provision for credit losses 4,750 2,600 935 3,300 2,438 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 129,447 130,282 130,063 121,726 120,852 Noninterest income 36,395 34,218 89,299 38,762 41,381 Noninterest expense 113,876 114,747 121,983 111,976 112,912 Income before income taxes 51,966 49,753 97,379 48,512 49,321 Income taxes 10,448 5,006 24,924 9,666 9,912 Net income $ 41,518 $ 44,747 $ 72,455 $ 38,846 $ 39,409 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)(1) $ 42,111 $ 46,458 $ 42,960 $ 38,846 $ 36,572 Adjusted pre-provision net revenue (“PPNR”) (non-GAAP)(1) $ 57,507 $ 54,177 $ 56,238 $ 51,812 $ 48,231 Basic earnings per share $ 0.65 $ 0.70 $ 1.18 $ 0.69 $ 0.70 Diluted earnings per share 0.65 0.70 1.18 0.69 0.70 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)(1) 0.66 0.73 0.70 0.69 0.65 Average basic shares outstanding 63,666,419 63,565,437 61,217,094 56,342,909 56,208,348 Average diluted shares outstanding 64,028,025 64,056,303 61,632,448 56,684,626 56,531,078 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22

(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release from GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the tables at the end of this release. The information below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” explains why the Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures in this release provide useful information and describes the other purposes for which the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures.



Performance Ratios

Three Months Ended Mar 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Sep 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2024 Mar 31,

2024 Return on average assets 0.94 % 0.99 % 1.63 % 0.90 % 0.92 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)(1) 0.95 1.03 0.97 0.90 0.86 Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1) 1.01 1.07 1.75 0.98 1.00 Adjusted return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1) 1.02 1.11 1.05 0.98 0.93 Return on average equity 6.25 6.70 11.29 6.68 6.85 Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)(1) 6.34 6.96 6.69 6.68 6.36 Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)(1) 10.16 10.97 18.83 12.04 12.45 Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)(1) 10.30 11.38 11.26 12.04 11.58 Efficiency ratio (fully taxable equivalent) 65.51 67.61 54.73 67.31 67.52 Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)(1) 64.43 65.82 64.62 66.60 68.23 Dividend payout ratio 33.85 31.43 18.64 31.88 31.43





Capital and Balance Sheet Ratios

As of Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Shares outstanding 63,739,467 63,565,690 63,564,028 56,367,924 56,304,860 Market value per share $ 33.93 $ 35.75 $ 32.50 $ 30.54 $ 31.32 Book value per share 42.79 42.13 41.82 41.77 41.25 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)(1) 27.07 26.36 26.02 23.89 23.32 Shareholders’ equity to assets 14.93 % 14.85 % 14.80 % 13.45 % 13.39 % Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)(1) 9.99 9.84 9.76 8.16 8.04 Leverage ratio 11.39 11.34 11.32 9.81 9.75 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 12.59 12.73 12.88 10.75 10.59 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 13.34 13.50 13.67 11.53 11.37 Total risk-based capital ratio 16.88 17.08 17.32 15.15 15.00

(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release from GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the tables at the end of this release. The information below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” explains why the Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures in this release provide useful information and describes the other purposes for which the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures.



Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Mar 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Sep 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2024 Mar 31,

2024 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts $ 10,364 $ 10,549 $ 10,438 $ 10,286 $ 10,506 Fees and commissions 3,787 4,181 4,116 3,944 3,949 Insurance commissions — — — 2,758 2,716 Wealth management revenue 7,067 6,371 5,835 5,684 5,669 Mortgage banking income 8,147 6,861 8,447 9,698 11,370 Gain on sale of insurance agency — — 53,349 — — Gain on extinguishment of debt — — — — 56 BOLI income 2,929 3,317 2,858 2,701 2,691 Other 4,101 2,939 4,256 3,691 4,424 Total noninterest income $ 36,395 $ 34,218 $ 89,299 $ 38,762 $ 41,381 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 71,957 $ 70,260 $ 71,307 $ 70,731 $ 71,470 Data processing 4,089 4,145 4,133 3,945 3,807 Net occupancy and equipment 11,754 11,312 11,415 11,844 11,389 Other real estate owned 685 590 56 105 107 Professional fees 2,884 2,686 3,189 3,195 3,348 Advertising and public relations 4,297 3,840 3,677 3,807 4,886 Intangible amortization 1,080 1,133 1,160 1,186 1,212 Communications 2,033 2,067 2,176 2,112 2,024 Merger and conversion related expenses 791 2,076 11,273 — — Other 14,306 16,638 13,597 15,051 14,669 Total noninterest expense $ 113,876 $ 114,747 $ 121,983 $ 111,976 $ 112,912





Mortgage Banking Income

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Mar 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Sep 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2024 Mar 31,

2024 Gain on sales of loans, net $ 4,500 $ 2,379 $ 4,499 $ 5,199 $ 4,535 Fees, net 2,317 2,850 2,646 2,866 1,854 Mortgage servicing income, net 1,330 1,632 1,302 1,633 4,981 Total mortgage banking income $ 8,147 $ 6,861 $ 8,447 $ 9,698 $ 11,370





Balance Sheet

(Dollars in thousands) As of Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,091,339 $ 1,092,032 $ 1,275,620 $ 851,906 $ 844,400 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 1,101,901 1,126,112 1,150,531 1,174,663 1,199,111 Securities available for sale, at fair value 1,002,056 831,013 764,844 749,685 764,486 Loans held for sale, at fair value 226,003 246,171 291,735 266,406 191,440 Loans held for investment 13,055,593 12,885,020 12,627,648 12,604,755 12,500,525 Allowance for credit losses on loans (203,931 ) (201,756 ) (200,378 ) (199,871 ) (201,052 ) Loans, net 12,851,662 12,683,264 12,427,270 12,404,884 12,299,473 Premises and equipment, net 279,011 279,796 280,550 280,966 282,193 Other real estate owned 8,654 8,673 9,136 7,366 9,142 Goodwill and other intangibles 1,001,923 1,003,003 1,004,136 1,008,062 1,009,248 Bank-owned life insurance 337,502 391,810 389,138 387,791 385,186 Mortgage servicing rights 72,902 72,991 71,990 72,092 71,596 Other assets 298,428 300,003 293,890 306,570 289,466 Total assets $ 18,271,381 $ 18,034,868 $ 17,958,840 $ 17,510,391 $ 17,345,741 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 3,541,375 $ 3,403,981 $ 3,529,801 $ 3,539,453 $ 3,516,164 Interest-bearing 11,230,720 11,168,631 10,979,950 10,715,760 10,720,999 Total deposits 14,772,095 14,572,612 14,509,751 14,255,213 14,237,163 Short-term borrowings 108,015 108,018 108,732 232,741 108,121 Long-term debt 433,309 430,614 433,177 428,677 428,047 Other liabilities 230,857 245,306 249,102 239,059 250,060 Total liabilities 15,544,276 15,356,550 15,300,762 15,155,690 15,023,391 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock 332,421 332,421 332,421 296,483 296,483 Treasury stock (91,646 ) (97,196 ) (97,251 ) (97,534 ) (99,683 ) Additional paid-in capital 1,486,849 1,491,847 1,488,678 1,304,782 1,303,613 Retained earnings 1,121,102 1,093,854 1,063,324 1,005,086 978,880 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (121,621 ) (142,608 ) (129,094 ) (154,116 ) (156,943 ) Total shareholders’ equity 2,727,105 2,678,318 2,658,078 2,354,701 2,322,350 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 18,271,381 $ 18,034,868 $ 17,958,840 $ 17,510,391 $ 17,345,741





Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 March 31, 2024 Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Interest-earning assets: Loans held for investment $ 12,966,869 $ 199,504 6.24 % $ 12,746,941 $ 201,562 6.29 % $ 12,407,976 $ 194,640 6.30 % Loans held for sale 200,917 3,008 5.99 % 250,812 3,564 5.69 % 155,382 2,308 5.94 % Taxable securities 1,883,535 10,971 2.33 % 1,784,167 9,408 2.11 % 1,891,817 9,505 2.01 % Tax-exempt securities(1) 259,800 1,443 2.22 % 261,679 1,400 2.14 % 270,279 1,505 2.23 % Total securities 2,143,335 12,414 2.32 % 2,045,846 10,808 2.11 % 2,162,096 11,010 2.04 % Interest-bearing balances with banks 824,743 8,639 4.25 % 1,025,294 12,030 4.67 % 570,336 7,781 5.49 % Total interest-earning assets 16,135,864 223,565 5.61 % 16,068,893 227,964 5.65 % 15,295,790 215,739 5.66 % Cash and due from banks 181,869 188,493 188,503 Intangible assets 1,002,511 1,003,551 1,009,825 Other assets 669,392 682,211 708,895 Total assets $ 17,989,636 $ 17,943,148 $ 17,203,013 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand(2) $ 7,835,617 $ 54,710 2.83 % $ 7,629,685 $ 57,605 3.00 % $ 6,955,989 $ 52,500 3.03 % Savings deposits 813,451 711 0.35 % 804,132 706 0.35 % 860,397 730 0.34 % Brokered deposits — — — % 60,298 1,013 6.68 % 445,608 5,987 5.39 % Time deposits 2,474,218 23,965 3.93 % 2,512,097 26,247 4.16 % 2,319,420 23,396 4.06 % Total interest-bearing deposits 11,123,286 79,386 2.89 % 11,006,212 85,571 3.09 % 10,581,414 82,613 3.13 % Borrowed funds 556,734 6,747 4.88 % 556,966 6,891 4.94 % 562,398 7,276 5.35 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 11,680,020 86,133 2.99 % 11,563,178 92,462 3.18 % 11,143,812 89,889 3.24 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 3,408,830 3,502,931 3,518,612 Other liabilities 208,105 220,154 226,308 Shareholders’ equity 2,692,681 2,656,885 2,314,281 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 17,989,636 $ 17,943,148 $ 17,203,013 Net interest income/ net interest margin $ 137,432 3.45 % $ 135,502 3.36 % $ 125,850 3.30 % Cost of funding 2.31 % 2.44 % 2.46 % Cost of total deposits 2.22 % 2.35 % 2.35 %

(1) U.S. Government and some U.S. Government Agency securities are tax-exempt in the states in which the Company operates.

(2) Interest-bearing demand deposits include interest-bearing transactional accounts and money market deposits.



Loan Portfolio

(Dollars in thousands) As of Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Loan Portfolio: Commercial, financial, agricultural $ 1,888,580 $ 1,885,817 $ 1,804,961 $ 1,847,762 $ 1,869,408 Lease financing 85,412 90,591 98,159 102,996 107,474 Real estate - construction 1,090,862 1,093,653 1,198,838 1,355,425 1,243,535 Real estate - 1-4 family mortgages 3,583,080 3,488,877 3,440,038 3,435,818 3,429,286 Real estate - commercial mortgages 6,320,120 6,236,068 5,995,152 5,766,478 5,753,230 Installment loans to individuals 87,539 90,014 90,500 96,276 97,592 Total loans $ 13,055,593 $ 12,885,020 $ 12,627,648 $ 12,604,755 $ 12,500,525





Credit Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans

(Dollars in thousands) As of Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Nonperforming Assets: Nonaccruing loans $ 98,638 $ 110,811 $ 113,872 $ 97,795 $ 73,774 Loans 90 days or more past due 95 2,464 5,351 240 451 Total nonperforming loans 98,733 113,275 119,223 98,035 74,225 Other real estate owned 8,654 8,673 9,136 7,366 9,142 Total nonperforming assets $ 107,387 $ 121,948 $ 128,359 $ 105,401 $ 83,367 Criticized Loans Classified loans $ 224,654 $ 241,708 $ 218,135 $ 191,595 $ 206,502 Special Mention loans 95,778 130,882 163,804 138,343 138,366 Criticized loans(1) $ 320,432 $ 372,590 $ 381,939 $ 329,938 $ 344,868 Allowance for credit losses on loans $ 203,931 $ 201,756 $ 200,378 $ 199,871 $ 201,052 Net loan (recoveries) charge-offs $ (125 ) $ 1,722 $ 703 $ 5,481 $ 164 Annualized net loan charge-offs / average loans — % 0.05 % 0.02 % 0.18 % 0.01 % Nonperforming loans / total loans 0.76 0.88 0.94 0.78 0.59 Nonperforming assets / total assets 0.59 0.68 0.71 0.60 0.48 Allowance for credit losses on loans / total loans 1.56 1.57 1.59 1.59 1.61 Allowance for credit losses on loans / nonperforming loans 206.55 178.11 168.07 203.88 270.87 Criticized loans / total loans 2.45 2.89 3.02 2.62 2.76

(1) Criticized loans include classified and Special Mention loans.





CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION:

A live audio webcast of a conference call with analysts will be available beginning at 10:00 AM Eastern Time (9:00 AM Central Time) on Wednesday, April 23, 2025.

The webcast is accessible through Renasant’s investor relations website at www.renasant.com or https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=3wLevlin. To access the conference via telephone, dial 1-877-513-1143 in the United States and request the Renasant Corporation 2025 First Quarter Earnings Webcast and Conference Call. International participants should dial 1-412-902-4145 to access the conference call.

The webcast will be archived on www.renasant.com after the call and will remain accessible for one year. A replay can be accessed via telephone by dialing 1-877-344-7529 in the United States and entering conference number 6525571 or by dialing 1-412-317-0088 internationally and entering the same conference number. Telephone replay access is available until May 7, 2025.

ABOUT RENASANT CORPORATION:

Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank, a 121-year-old financial services institution. As of April 1, 2025, Renasant has assets of approximately $26.0 billion and operates 280 banking, lending, mortgage and wealth management offices throughout the Southeast and also offers factoring and asset-based lending on a nationwide basis.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain, or incorporate by reference, statements about Renasant Corporation that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” “potential,” “focus,” “possible,” “may increase,” “may fluctuate,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would” and “could,” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. Forward-looking statements include information about the Company’s future financial performance, business strategy, projected plans and objectives and are based on the current beliefs and expectations of management. The Company’s management believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, but they are all inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ from those indicated or implied in the forward-looking statements, and such differences may be material. Prospective investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and, accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made.

Important factors currently known to management that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the following: (i) the Company’s ability to efficiently integrate acquisitions (including its recently-completed merger with The First Bancshares, Inc.) (“The First”) into its operations, retain the customers of these businesses, grow the acquired operations and realize the cost savings expected from an acquisition to the extent and in the timeframe anticipated by management (including the possibility that such cost savings will not be realized when expected, or at all, as a result of the impact of, or challenges arising from, the integration of the acquired assets and assumed liabilities into the Company, potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, or as a result of other unexpected factors or events); (ii) potential exposure to unknown or contingent risks and liabilities the Company has acquired, or may acquire, or target for acquisition, including in connection with its merger with The First; (iii) the effect of economic conditions and interest rates on a national, regional or international basis; (iv) timing and success of the implementation of changes in operations to achieve enhanced earnings or effect cost savings; (v) competitive pressures in the consumer finance, commercial finance, financial services, asset management, retail banking, factoring and mortgage lending and auto lending industries; (vi) the financial resources of, and products available from, competitors; (vii) changes in laws and regulations as well as changes in accounting standards; (viii) changes in governmental and regulatory policy, whether applicable specifically to financial institutions or impacting the United States generally (such as, for example, changes in trade policy); (ix) increased scrutiny by, and/or additional regulatory requirements of, regulatory agencies as a result of the Company’s merger with The First; (x) changes in the securities and foreign exchange markets; (xi) the Company’s potential growth, including its entrance or expansion into new markets, and the need for sufficient capital to support that growth; (xii) changes in the quality or composition of the Company’s loan or investment portfolios, including adverse developments in borrower industries or in the repayment ability of individual borrowers or issuers of investment securities, or the impact of interest rates on the value of the Company’s investment securities portfolio; (xiii) an insufficient allowance for credit losses as a result of inaccurate assumptions; (xiv) changes in the sources and costs of the capital the Company uses to make loans and otherwise fund the Company’s operations, due to deposit outflows, changes in the mix of deposits and the cost and availability of borrowings; (xv) general economic, market or business conditions, including the impact of inflation; (xvi) changes in demand for loan and deposit products and other financial services; (xvii) concentrations of credit or deposit exposure; (xviii) changes or the lack of changes in interest rates, yield curves and interest rate spread relationships; (xix) increased cybersecurity risk, including potential network breaches, business disruptions or financial losses; (xx) civil unrest, natural disasters, epidemics and other catastrophic events in the Company’s geographic area; (xxi) geopolitical conditions, including acts or threats of terrorism and actions taken by the United States or other governments in response to acts or threats of terrorism and/or military conflicts, which could impact business and economic conditions in the United States and abroad; (xxii) the impact, extent and timing of technological changes; and (xxiii) other circumstances, many of which are beyond management’s control.

Management believes that the assumptions underlying the Company’s forward-looking statements are reasonable, but any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Investors are urged to carefully consider the risks described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) from time to time, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available at www.renasant.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

The Company undertakes no obligation, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time, except as required by federal securities laws.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”), this press release and the presentation slides furnished to the SEC on the same Form 8-K as this release contain non-GAAP financial measures, namely, (i) adjusted loan yield, (ii) adjusted net interest income and margin, (iii) pre-provision net revenue (including on an as-adjusted basis), (iv) adjusted net income, (v) adjusted diluted earnings per share, (vi) tangible book value per share, (vii) the tangible common equity ratio, (viii) the adjusted return on average assets and on average equity and certain other performance ratios (namely, the ratio of pre-provision net revenue to average assets and the return on average tangible assets and on average tangible common equity (including each of the foregoing on an as-adjusted basis)), and (ix) the adjusted efficiency ratio.

These non-GAAP financial measures adjust GAAP financial measures to exclude intangible assets, including related amortization, and/or certain gains or charges (such as, for the first quarter of 2025, merger and conversion expenses), with respect to which the Company is unable to accurately predict when these charges will be incurred or, when incurred, the amount thereof. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating capital utilization and adequacy. In addition, the Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate the making of period-to-period comparisons and are meaningful indicators of its operating performance, particularly because these measures are widely used by industry analysts for companies with merger and acquisition activities. Also, because intangible assets such as goodwill and the core deposit intangible can vary extensively from company to company and, as to intangible assets, are excluded from the calculation of a financial institution’s regulatory capital, the Company believes that the presentation of this non-GAAP financial information allows readers to more easily compare the Company’s results to information provided in other regulatory reports and the results of other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables below under the caption “Non-GAAP Reconciliations”.

None of the non-GAAP financial information that the Company has included in this release or the accompanying presentation slides are intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any measure prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors should note that, because there are no standardized definitions for the calculations as well as the results, the Company’s calculations may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Also, there may be limits in the usefulness of these measures to investors. As a result, the Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Mar 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Sep 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2024 Mar 31,

2024 Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue (“PPNR”) Net income (GAAP) $ 41,518 $ 44,747 $ 72,455 $ 38,846 $ 39,409 Income taxes 10,448 5,006 24,924 9,666 9,912 Provision for credit losses (including unfunded commitments) 4,750 2,600 935 3,300 2,438 Pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 56,716 $ 52,353 $ 98,314 $ 51,812 $ 51,759 Merger and conversion expense 791 2,076 11,273 — — Gain on extinguishment of debt — — — — (56 ) Gain on sales of MSR — (252 ) — — (3,472 ) Gain on sale of insurance agency — — (53,349 ) — — Adjusted pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 57,507 $ 54,177 $ 56,238 $ 51,812 $ 48,231 Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Tangible Net Income Net income (GAAP) $ 41,518 $ 44,747 $ 72,455 $ 38,846 $ 39,409 Amortization of intangibles 1,080 1,133 1,160 1,186 1,212 Tax effect of adjustments noted above(1) (270 ) (283 ) (296 ) (233 ) (237 ) Tangible net income (non-GAAP) $ 42,328 $ 45,597 $ 73,319 $ 39,799 $ 40,384 Net income (GAAP) $ 41,518 $ 44,747 $ 72,455 $ 38,846 $ 39,409 Merger and conversion expense 791 2,076 11,273 — — Gain on extinguishment of debt — — — — (56 ) Gain on sales of MSR — (252 ) — — (3,472 ) Gain on sale of insurance agency — — (53,349 ) — — Tax effect of adjustments noted above(1) (198 ) (113 ) 12,581 — 691 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 42,111 $ 46,458 $ 42,960 $ 38,846 $ 36,572 Amortization of intangibles 1,080 1,133 1,160 1,186 1,212 Tax effect of adjustments noted above(1) (270 ) (283 ) (296 ) (233 ) (237 ) Adjusted tangible net income (non-GAAP) $ 42,921 $ 47,308 $ 43,824 $ 39,799 $ 37,547 Tangible Assets and Tangible Shareholders’ Equity Average shareholders’ equity (GAAP) $ 2,692,681 $ 2,656,885 $ 2,553,586 $ 2,337,731 $ 2,314,281 Average intangible assets (1,002,511 ) (1,003,551 ) (1,004,701 ) (1,008,638 ) (1,009,825 ) Average tangible shareholders’ equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,690,170 $ 1,653,334 $ 1,548,885 $ 1,329,093 $ 1,304,456 Average assets (GAAP) $ 17,989,636 $ 17,943,148 $ 17,681,664 $ 17,371,369 $ 17,203,013 Average intangible assets (1,002,511 ) (1,003,551 ) (1,004,701 ) (1,008,638 ) (1,009,825 ) Average tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 16,987,125 $ 16,939,597 $ 16,676,963 $ 16,362,731 $ 16,193,188 Shareholders’ equity (GAAP) $ 2,727,105 $ 2,678,318 $ 2,658,078 $ 2,354,701 $ 2,322,350 Intangible assets (1,001,923 ) (1,003,003 ) (1,004,136 ) (1,008,062 ) (1,009,248 ) Tangible shareholders’ equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,725,182 $ 1,675,315 $ 1,653,942 $ 1,346,639 $ 1,313,102 Total assets (GAAP) $ 18,271,381 $ 18,034,868 $ 17,958,840 $ 17,510,391 $ 17,345,741 Intangible assets (1,001,923 ) (1,003,003 ) (1,004,136 ) (1,008,062 ) (1,009,248 ) Total tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 17,269,458 $ 17,031,865 $ 16,954,704 $ 16,502,329 $ 16,336,493 Adjusted Performance Ratios Return on average assets (GAAP) 0.94 % 0.99 % 1.63 % 0.90 % 0.92 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 0.95 1.03 0.97 0.90 0.86 Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) 1.01 1.07 1.75 0.98 1.00 Pre-provision net revenue to average assets (non-GAAP) 1.28 1.16 2.21 1.20 1.21 Adjusted pre-provision net revenue to average assets (non-GAAP) 1.30 1.20 1.27 1.20 1.13 Adjusted return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) 1.02 1.11 1.05 0.98 0.93 Return on average equity (GAAP) 6.25 6.70 11.29 6.68 6.85 Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) 6.34 6.96 6.69 6.68 6.36 Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 10.16 10.97 18.83 12.04 12.45 Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 10.30 11.38 11.26 12.04 11.58 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share Average diluted shares outstanding 64,028,025 64,056,303 61,632,448 56,684,626 56,531,078 Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.65 $ 0.70 $ 1.18 $ 0.69 $ 0.70 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.66 $ 0.73 $ 0.70 $ 0.69 $ 0.65 Tangible Book Value Per Share Shares outstanding 63,739,467 63,565,690 63,564,028 56,367,924 56,304,860 Book value per share (GAAP) $ 42.79 $ 42.13 $ 41.82 $ 41.77 $ 41.25 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 27.07 $ 26.36 $ 26.02 $ 23.89 $ 23.32 Tangible Common Equity Ratio Shareholders’ equity to assets (GAAP) 14.93 % 14.85 % 14.80 % 13.45 % 13.39 % Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) 9.99 % 9.84 % 9.76 % 8.16 % 8.04 % Adjusted Efficiency Ratio Net interest income (FTE) (GAAP) $ 137,432 $ 135,502 $ 133,576 $ 127,598 $ 125,850 Total noninterest income (GAAP) $ 36,395 $ 34,218 $ 89,299 $ 38,762 $ 41,381 Gain on sales of MSR — (252 ) — — (3,472 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt — — — — (56 ) Gain on sale of insurance agency — — (53,349 ) — — Total adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP) $ 36,395 $ 33,966 $ 35,950 $ 38,762 $ 37,853 Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 113,876 $ 114,747 $ 121,983 $ 111,976 $ 112,912 Amortization of intangibles (1,080 ) (1,133 ) (1,160 ) (1,186 ) (1,212 ) Merger and conversion expense (791 ) (2,076 ) (11,273 ) — — Total adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) $ 112,005 $ 111,538 $ 109,550 $ 110,790 $ 111,700 Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 65.51 % 67.61 % 54.73 % 67.31 % 67.52 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 64.43 % 65.82 % 64.62 % 66.60 % 68.23 % Adjusted Net Interest Income and Adjusted Net Interest Margin Net interest income (FTE) (GAAP) $ 137,432 $ 135,502 $ 133,576 $ 127,598 $ 125,850 Net interest income collected on problem loans (1,026 ) (151 ) (642 ) 146 (123 ) Accretion recognized on purchased loans (558 ) (616 ) (1,089 ) (897 ) (800 ) Adjustments to net interest income $ (1,584 ) $ (767 ) $ (1,731 ) $ (751 ) $ (923 ) Adjusted net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) $ 135,848 $ 134,735 $ 131,845 $ 126,847 $ 124,927 Net interest margin (GAAP) 3.45 % 3.36 % 3.36 % 3.31 % 3.30 % Adjusted net interest margin (non-GAAP) 3.42 % 3.34 % 3.32 % 3.29 % 3.28 % Adjusted Loan Yield Loan interest income (FTE) (GAAP) $ 199,504 $ 201,562 $ 204,935 $ 200,670 $ 194,640 Net interest income collected on problem loans (1,026 ) (151 ) (642 ) 146 (123 ) Accretion recognized on purchased loans (558 ) (616 ) (1,089 ) (897 ) (800 ) Adjusted loan interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) $ 197,920 $ 200,795 $ 203,204 $ 199,919 $ 193,717 Loan yield (GAAP) 6.24 % 6.29 % 6.47 % 6.41 % 6.30 % Adjusted loan yield (non-GAAP) 6.19 % 6.27 % 6.41 % 6.38 % 6.27 %

(1) Tax effect is calculated based on the respective legal entity’s appropriate federal and state tax rates (as applicable) for the period, and includes the estimated impact of both current and deferred tax expense. The tax effect of the discrete gain on sale of insurance agency was calculated based on an estimated tax rate of 27.0%.



