Qubic Becomes the Fastest Blockchain in History — Verified at 15.52M TPS by CertiK

Ile Du Port, Mahe, Seychelles, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qubic has officially achieved the fastest transaction speed ever recorded on a blockchain, hitting 15.52 million transactions per second (TPS) on its live Layer 1 mainnet. The result was independently verified and published by CertiK, a leading blockchain security and auditing firm.





Unlike many previous tests conducted in isolated environments, Qubic’s milestone was accomplished live on mainnet — with no rollups, no gas fees, and no Layer 2 dependencies.

Verified Performance on Mainnet

The Qubic team conducted a live stress test on mainnet using its native tick-based architecture.

While the test session spanned a longer runtime with many ticks executed, the certified performance result — 15.52 million TPS and 1.518 billion transfers — is drawn from the 10 peak ticks verified by CertiK.

Key Metrics (verified by CertiK):

Peak TPS: 15,527,637





15,527,637 Total Transfers: 1.518 billion





1.518 billion Finality: Instant, zero delay







Compared to leading networks:

TON: 104,715 TPS (simulated testnet burst)





104,715 TPS (simulated testnet burst) Solana: ~65,000 TPS (under ideal conditions)





~65,000 TPS (under ideal conditions) Sui, Aptos, Arbitrum: All under 1M TPS





All under 1M TPS Qubic: 15.52M TPS — on mainnet

Designed for Real Compute — AI, DePIN, AGI

Qubic’s breakthrough isn’t just speed — it’s capability. The network’s unique tick-based architecture delivers atomic consensus, execution, and finality in a single synchronized cycle.

This enables use cases previously limited by blockchain constraints:

AI compute: inference, pipelines, and training





inference, pipelines, and training DePIN networks: sensor mesh, geospatial routing





sensor mesh, geospatial routing Composable DeFi: real-time logic with instant finality





The CertiK Report and Explorer Data

The test results are fully auditable and available via:

Qubic Explorer — on-chain tick data and logs





— on-chain tick data and logs Performance Visualizer — graphical breakdown





— graphical breakdown Full CertiK Report — read the official certification

About Qubic

Qubic is a high-performance Layer 1 blockchain designed for real-time decentralized compute. Powered by uPoW and tick-based consensus, it delivers zero-fee transactions, instant finality, and unparalleled throughput — unlocking scalable infrastructure for AI, DePIN, DeFi, and AGI-level applications.

Learn more at qubic.org



About CertiK

CertiK is a pioneer in blockchain security, providing audit, monitoring, and formal verification services for top-tier blockchain networks. With a mission to secure the Web3 world, CertiK has audited hundreds of projects, ensuring trust through transparency.

More at certik.com



