Qubic Becomes the Fastest Blockchain in History — Verified at 15.52M TPS by CertiK

Ile Du Port, Mahe, Seychelles, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qubic has officially achieved the fastest transaction speed ever recorded on a blockchain, hitting 15.52 million transactions per second (TPS) on its live Layer 1 mainnet. The result was independently verified and published by CertiK, a leading blockchain security and auditing firm.
Unlike many previous tests conducted in isolated environments, Qubic’s milestone was accomplished live on mainnet — with no rollups, no gas fees, and no Layer 2 dependencies.
Verified Performance on Mainnet
The Qubic team conducted a live stress test on mainnet using its native tick-based architecture.
While the test session spanned a longer runtime with many ticks executed, the certified performance result — 15.52 million TPS and 1.518 billion transfers — is drawn from the 10 peak ticks verified by CertiK.
Key Metrics (verified by CertiK):
- Peak TPS: 15,527,637
- Total Transfers: 1.518 billion
- Finality: Instant, zero delay
Compared to leading networks:
- TON: 104,715 TPS (simulated testnet burst)
- Solana: ~65,000 TPS (under ideal conditions)
- Sui, Aptos, Arbitrum: All under 1M TPS
- Qubic: 15.52M TPS — on mainnet
Designed for Real Compute — AI, DePIN, AGI
Qubic’s breakthrough isn’t just speed — it’s capability. The network’s unique tick-based architecture delivers atomic consensus, execution, and finality in a single synchronized cycle.
This enables use cases previously limited by blockchain constraints:
- AI compute: inference, pipelines, and training
- DePIN networks: sensor mesh, geospatial routing
- Composable DeFi: real-time logic with instant finality
The CertiK Report and Explorer Data
The test results are fully auditable and available via:
- Qubic Explorer — on-chain tick data and logs
- Performance Visualizer — graphical breakdown
- Full CertiK Report — read the official certification
About Qubic
Qubic is a high-performance Layer 1 blockchain designed for real-time decentralized compute. Powered by uPoW and tick-based consensus, it delivers zero-fee transactions, instant finality, and unparalleled throughput — unlocking scalable infrastructure for AI, DePIN, DeFi, and AGI-level applications.
Learn more at qubic.org
About CertiK
CertiK is a pioneer in blockchain security, providing audit, monitoring, and formal verification services for top-tier blockchain networks. With a mission to secure the Web3 world, CertiK has audited hundreds of projects, ensuring trust through transparency.
More at certik.com
Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.