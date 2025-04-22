XploraDEX Commences 7-Day Token Distribution as $XPL Presale Remains Open for Early Adopters

ZURICH, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The long-awaited $XPL token distribution has officially begun, signaling a pivotal moment in the XploraDEX journey as the platform transitions from presale to active deployment. For the next 7 days, early investors will receive their tokens, while new participants still have a final opportunity to join the presale and secure their stake in the first AI-powered DEX on XRPL.





As token allocations begin hitting wallets, the energy in the community is electric. After weeks of anticipation and record-breaking wallet signups, XploraDEX is delivering on its roadmap—starting with the real-time distribution of $XPL to thousands of early supporters around the world.

Unlike other presales that delay activation, XploraDEX is going live during its token distribution window. Investors can still enter at presale pricing while rewards, staking, and onboarding processes roll out. It’s a unique dual-phase designed to offer latecomers one last chance to secure $XPL before listings go public.

What’s happening now:

$XPL tokens are being distributed across all eligible wallets

The final 7-day presale window is live and counting down

Staking modules and governance onboarding will activate post-distribution

A curated batch of users will preview AI trading dashboards

With a huge number of $XPL allocation already claimed, this week represents the final chance for investors to join XploraDEX before the price adjusts to market-driven dynamics on decentralized exchanges. Once the presale ends, the open trading era begins—at a premium.

Why now is the time to act:

First access to smart AI trading tools and staking rewards

Lowest token price before public listings

Governance power to shape the protocol’s direction

Priority launchpad entry for future token projects built on XRPL

The XploraDEX ecosystem is built on speed, intelligence, and community. With its AI-driven infrastructure, the platform is poised to give XRPL traders a smarter, faster, and more data-rich trading experience than ever before.

This is not just the next chapter for XploraDEX—it’s the ignition. The next 7 days will define who enters early and who enters late. And in DeFi, timing is everything.

