Future Falcon 9 Landings Pending EIA Approval

NASSAU, The Bahamas, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Government today announced that it is looking forward to future Falcon 9 booster droneship landings in Bahamian waters pending the satisfactory completion of the post-landing report and the approval of an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) currently being finalized by SpaceX.

As part of the initial landing agreement between The Bahamas and SpaceX, the EIA began immediately following the first Falcon 9 droneship landing in Bahamian waters on February 18, 2025.

The Government is working closely with SpaceX and the Department of Environmental Planning and Protection (DEPP) to ensure that there was no impact to the environment prior to future landing. DEPP Director Dr. Rhianna Neely-Murphy stated that the report is to confirm that environmental conditions that existed prior to the launch remained unchanged after the launch.

The EIA is expected to be completed and submitted this summer, at which point a series of public town hall meetings will be held to inform and engage Bahamians on the environmental considerations surrounding the landings.

Deputy Prime Minister, the Hon. I. Chester Cooper, expressed his continued optimism about the partnership and the growing role of The Bahamas in the global space industry.

“We are excited about what the future holds for The Bahamas as we become a part of this dynamic and fast-moving sector,” said Deputy Prime Minister Cooper. “SpaceX has been a progressive partner, and we look forward to the continuation of this relationship. We are committed to ensuring that innovation and sustainability go hand in hand, and that our people remain informed and engaged as we help shape the future of space technology from right here in The Bahamas.”

The Falcon 9 booster droneship landings are a key component of the company’s efforts to reduce the cost and environmental footprint of spaceflight.

Vice President of Launch at SpaceX Kiko Dontchev confirmed the company’s commitment to the process and to working collaboratively with the Bahamian government and the public.

“We’re looking forward to the continued collaboration with The Bahamas,” said Dontchev. “The Bahamas really is an ideal droneship landing location for our Falcon 9 landings, which we conduct with extreme precision. We are committed to working hand-in-hand with the Bahamian people to make this a successful and responsible endeavor.”

The Government views the Falcon 9 landing agreement with SpaceX as a pioneering opportunity to diversify the national economy, support technological advancement, and showcase The Bahamas as a future-forward, globally connected destination.

Further updates will be provided as the EIA process progresses and public engagement sessions are scheduled.

About The Bahamas:

The Bahamas has over 700 islands and cays, as well as 16 unique island destinations. Located only 50 miles off the coast of Florida, it offers a quick and easy way for travellers to escape their everyday. The island nation also boasts world-class fishing, diving, boating and thousands of miles of the earth's most spectacular beaches for families, couples and adventurers to explore. See why It's Better in The Bahamas at www.bahamas.com or on Facebook, YouTube or Instagram.

Media Contact:

Paul Strachan

Executive Director, Global Communications

Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation

E: pstrachan@bahamas.com