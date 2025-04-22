NowVertical Completes Debt-to-Equity Conversions

TORONTO, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NowVertical Group Inc. (TSXV: NOW) (“NowVertical” or the “Company”) announces that, further to its news release dated March 10, 2025, the Company has settled an aggregate of CAD$35,220.62 representing the net amount of certain bonus entitlements owing to certain employees, less applicable statutory withholdings and deductions, through the issuance of an aggregate of 93,917 Class A Subordinate voting shares in the capital of the Company (the “Subordinate Voting Shares”) at a price of C$0.375 per Subordinate Voting Share.

The Subordinate Voting Shares are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the issuance date, as per applicable securities regulations.

About NowVertical Group Inc.

The Company is a global data and analytics company which helps clients transform data into tangible business value with AI, fast. Offering a comprehensive suite of solutions and services the Company enables clients to quickly harness the full potential of their data, driving measurable outcomes and accelerating potential return on investment. Enterprises optimize decision-making, improve operational efficiency, and unlock long-term value from their data using the Company's AI-Infused first party and third-party technologies. NowVertical is growing organically and through strategic acquisitions. For further details about NowVertical, please visit www.nowvertical.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Andre Garber, CDO

IR@nowvertical.com

Investor Relations: Bristol Capital Ltd.

Stefan Eftychiou

stefan@bristolir.com

(905) 326-1888 x60

Forward-Looking Statements