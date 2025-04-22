PASCAGOULA, Miss., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) hosted HD Hyundai Heavy Industries leaders at the company’s Ingalls Shipbuilding division Tuesday, advancing joint goals of the memorandum of understanding signed by the two companies earlier this month. The visit focused on identifying near-term opportunities and exploring the implementation of new processes that could support the acceleration of ship production.

“This visit is a continuation of the important dialogue taking place between HII and our international partners,” Ingalls Shipbuilding President Brian Blanchette said. “Today’s visit allowed us to showcase the great work our Ingalls shipbuilders do every day in support of national security and an opportunity to exchange ideas on best practices, while examining what we can begin working on right away.”

The visit included meetings with Ingalls leadership, a tour of the shipyard and a stop at the company’s new virtual welding lab, where the group experienced how this immersive, hands-on training environment is not only enhancing the skills of current and future shipbuilders, but also setting a new national benchmark for how technology can be leveraged to grow a highly proficient workforce in this essential trade.

Photos accompanying this release are available at: https://hii.com/news/hii-hosts-hd-hyundai-heavy-industries-leaders-at-ingalls-shipbuilding/.

“We appreciate the opportunity to visit our partners at HII and see how they are using technology to enhance efficiency and quality at Ingalls,” Chief Executive of the Naval & Special Ship at HHI Won-ho Joo said. “We look forward to building on the strong foundation set by our recent MOU announcement.”

HII and HHI are two of the world’s leading shipbuilders across multiple classes of ships. By working with shipbuilding allies, this strategic partnership aims to leverage the combined expertise and resources of both companies to advance technological innovation, maximize production efficiency, and strengthen the global defense industry.

About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII’s mission is to deliver the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world.

As the nation’s largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a441a1a4-91c0-48ce-b13e-96b88096a512