Valneva SE Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Valneva SE ("Valneva" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: DAVE) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

On February 25, 2025, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published a notice on its website stating that it was investigating five cases of hospitalization involving cardiac or neurological events in individuals aged 65 and older who had received IXCHIQ, Valneva’s chikungunya virus vaccine.

Following this announcement, along with subsequent media coverage, the price of Valneva’s American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) declined by $1.06, or approximately 13.57%, over the next four trading days, closing at $6.75 per ADR on February 28, 2025.

