HR Ratings Expands U.S. Operations with Strategic Growth Plan and Senior Leadership Appointment

MIAMI, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HR Ratings, leading credit rating agency with nearly two decades of experience and more than 14,000 ratings issued worldwide, announces the expansion of its U.S. operations, reinforcing its long-term commitment to the U.S. market. As part of this effort, HR Ratings welcomes Gregory Root as Business Development Executive Director, adding depth to its leadership team and accelerating its growth in key sectors.

Gregory Root has nearly 40 years of experience in credit ratings, investment banking, and capital markets. He has held senior leadership roles at Kroll Bond Ratings, DBRS, and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. As President of Thomson BankWatch, he led the agency’s growth into the world’s largest bank rating firm at the time, overseeing teams across 60 countries.

“Greg brings a deep understanding of the U.S. market and will play a critical role in supporting HR Ratings´ growth and establishment in this market.” said Veronica Cordero, Head of Business Development of HR Ratings.

HR Ratings is registered as a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (NRSRO) by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for corporates, public finance, and financial institutions, certified by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), and the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). HR Ratings is also approved by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) as credit rating providers (CRP). In addition, the rating agency is certified by the Climate Bonds Initiative (CBI) as approved verifiers for green bonds.

With a local team based in Coral Gables, Florida, HR Ratings offers a full range of credit evaluation services. The agency has already issued over 2,300 credit ratings historically in the U.S. and evaluated more than 300 U.S.-based entities, serving a market that increasingly seeks agile, transparent, and rigorous credit analysis.

“This marks an important step forward as we scale our presence in the U.S.,” said Alberto Ramos, Chairman of the Board of HR Ratings. “Our model is built on transparency, accessibility, highest quality service, and analytical rigor—qualities that matter to U.S. issuers and investors looking for real alternatives in a concentrated ratings market.”

About HR Ratings

