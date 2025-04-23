Sonoco Named to USA TODAY America’s Climate Leaders 2025 List

HARTSVILLE, S.C., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco Products Company (NYSE: SON), a global leader in high-value sustainable packaging, has been named to USA TODAY’s list of America’s Climate Leaders 2025. This prestigious award is presented by USA TODAY and Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The list was announced on April 22, 2025, and can be viewed on usatoday.com.

“A continued focus for Sonoco is our commitment to promote accountability and transparency in our sustainability and corporate responsibility programs,” said Howard Coker, president and CEO. “Our simplified portfolio of more sustainable metal and fiber packaging further enhances our commitment to serve as a valued partner to our customers in reducing the environment impacts of their packaging.”

The America’s Climate Leaders of 2025 award is based on a two-step process. First is the application and research phase. Companies could be included on the list by applying online or by having the necessary data publicly available. To be considered for the award, a company must meet the following criteria:

The company is headquartered in the USA. The company had revenue of at least $50 million in 2023. Independent emission reporting with data on Scope 1 and Scope 2 for the years 2021 to 2023. In case a CDP rating is available, the score had to be at least C. Broader environmental record (e.g. no oil exploration, non-GHG pollution, or deforestation).

The second step is the data analysis and scoring phase. For all companies meeting the inclusion criteria, the year-over-year reduction in emissions intensity (compound annual reduction rate) was calculated.

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, relevant business data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

About Sonoco

Founded in 1899, Sonoco (NYSE: SON) is a global leader in value-added, sustainable metal and fiber consumer and industrial packaging. The Company is now a multi-billion-dollar enterprise with approximately 23,400 employees working in 285 operations in 40 countries, serving some of the world’s best-known brands. Guided by our purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life., we strive to foster a culture of innovation, collaboration and excellence to provide solutions that better serve all our stakeholders and support a more sustainable future. Sonoco was proudly named one of America’s Most Trustworthy and Responsible Companies by Newsweek in 2025. For more information on the Company, visit our website at www.sonoco.com .