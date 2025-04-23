TRADE DESK ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating The Trade Desk, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Trade Desk on February 19, 2025 with a Class Period from May 9, 2024 to February 12, 2025. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Trade Desk have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

The Class Action alleges that, during the Class Period, the Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, including that: (1) Trade Desk was experiencing significant, ongoing, self-inflicted execution challenges rolling out Kokai, including transitioning clients to Kokai from the Company’s older platform Solimar; (2) such execution challenges meaningfully delayed the Kokai Rollout; (3) Trade Desk’s inability to effectively execute the Kokai Rollout negatively impacted the Company’s business and operations, particularly revenue growth; and (4) as a result of the above, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are a long-term stockholder of Trade Desk, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

