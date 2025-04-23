MULLEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Mullen Automotive, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Mullen on March 26, 2025 with a Class Period from May 1, 2022 to March 26, 2025. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Mullen have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Mullen had no intent of implementing a reverse stock split when in-fact the Chief Executive Officer David Michery ("CEO" or "Michery"), and Mullen believed one was imminent and necessary; (2) Mullen overstates its deals with business partners, including Rapid Response Defense Systems ("RRDS") and Mullen Advanced Energy Operations, LLC ("MAEO"); (3) Mullen overstates its battery technology capabilities and partnerships (i.e., Lawrence Hardge related allegations); (4) Mullen misled the investing public about its reverse splits; (5) Mullen and Michery knew or should have known about Lawrence Hardge's previous convictions for financial crimes and moral turpitude and disclosed this information to investors; (6) Mullen failed to disclose material information about its financing agreements; and (7) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you are a long-term stockholder of Mullen, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

