WOLFSPEED ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Wolfspeed, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Wolfspeed on November 15, 2024 with a Class Period from August 16, 2023 to November 6, 2024. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Wolfspeed have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

According to the complaint, defendants provided the public with revenue projections that depended on Wolfspeed's Mohawk Valley fabrication facility ramping its production to meet and/or exceed demand for its 200mm wafer product. On November 6, 2024, Wolfspeed announced its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 and unveiled guidance for the second quarter well below expectations. While defendants had repeatedly claimed that 20% utilization of the Mohawk Valley fabrication facility would result in $100 million revenue out of the facility, defendants now guided to a range 30% to 50% below that mark. The Company attributed its results and lowered guidance to "demand … ramp[ing] more slowly than we originally anticipated" as "EV customers revise their launch time lines as the market works though this transition period."

Investors and analysts reacted immediately to Wolfspeed's revelation. The price of Wolfspeed's common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $13.71 per share on November 6, 2024, Wolfspeed's stock price fell to $8.33 per share on November 7, 2024, a decline of about 39.24% in the span of just a single day.

If you are a long-term stockholder of Wolfspeed, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

