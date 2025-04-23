Competing for Rogers $1M Prize: Top Performers from Tonight’s Episode of Canada’s Got Talent 

– Stream tonight’s episode of CGT on Citytv+. New episodes available every Tuesday on Citytv and Citytv+ –

TORONTO, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Key moments from tonight’s episode of Canada’s Got Talent, include:

Rogers is once again providing the winner of Canada’s Got Talent with a life-changing prize of $1M ( plus $50 from Howie Mandel ) – the biggest cash prize in Canadian television history, plus financial advice from CIBC. And that’s not all! Every Golden Buzzer recipient will receive $25,000 (totaling $150,000), courtesy of CIBC, to help realize their ambitions.

Tonight’s Performances (Tuesday, April 22)

HEAVEN’S SOUND – Vocal Group

Toronto, ON



Check Out HEAVEN’S SOUND’s Performance

FRANK MOYO – Singer/Musician

Toronto, ON

Check Out FRANK MOYO’s Performance

HUNISH PARMAR – Variety

Saskatoon, SK

Check Out HUNISH PARMAR’s Performance

THE SECRET – Magic

Toronto, ON



Check Out THE SECRET’s Performance

ALISTAIR OGDEN – Comedy

Port Moody, BC



Check Out ALISTAIR OGDEN’s Performance

MIKAEL TAIEB – Variety

Kleinburg, ON



Check Out MIKAEL TAIEB’s Performance

SAINT STELLA – Variety

Toronto, ON



MARCOS AND MARCEL – Variety

Georgia, USA

JOEY ARRIGO – Dance

Toronto, ON

Check Out JOEY ARRIGO’s Performance

**COMING UP**

A Sneak Peek at Next Week’s Contestants (Tuesday, April 29)

WHYTE WHYNE AND YOUNG RIESLING – Variety

Toronto, ON

JULIANNA MOORE – Singer/Musician

St. Lazare, MB



BADUNKAFUNK – Singer/Musician

Norfolk County, ON

AVA VAL – Comedy

Whitby, ON

SANDRINE & ROBIN – Dance

Granby, QC



FORBIDDEN NIGHTS – Variety

London, UK

FUNKYVERSE – Dance

Toronto, ON

Canada’s Got Talent is produced by MEM Inc., and Fremantle, in association with Citytv, a division of Rogers Sports & Media based on the Got Talent format owned by Fremantle and SYCO Entertainment.

