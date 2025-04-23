3WIN Corp. Appoints Craig Snyder as Chief Executive Officer and Director

TEMPE, Ariz., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3WIN Corp. (“3Win” or the “Company”), a Tempe, Arizona-based global wholesale distributor of CCELL® vape products, is pleased to announce the appointment of Craig Snyder as Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) and member of the Board of Directors, effective April 17, 2025. Mr. Snyder was previously hired as Chief Transformation Officer in early March of 2025.

Relatedly, Christopher J. Sinacori has been appointed Executive Chairman of the Board and has assumed the role of President from previously being CEO. Jeffrey A. Sinacori has transitioned to Chief Operating Officer from previously being President, while remaining on the Board as a Director. Rodney Hu has been appointed Lead Independent Director of the Board, from previously being Chairman.

In his newly elevated role as CEO, Craig is well positioned to cultivate key relationships in the capital markets as 3Win prepares to become a public company. Mr. Snyder will also oversee cross-functional initiatives that maximize operational performance, improve the Company’s agility and enhance the overall customer experience. His appointment underscores 3Win’s commitment to service, adaptability, and sustained growth in the evolving cannabis industry.

Further, Mr. Snyder will be responsible for ensuring that 3Win grows efficiently while staying ahead of industry trends. His experience in navigating complex market dynamics will also be instrumental in optimizing the Company’s structure, processes, and market positioning, while helping to lead its continued evolution as a premier distributor of vape hardware in the United States and cannabis products from Canada to international markets.

Craig brings over 25 years of leadership experience in high-tech, consumer products, and emerging technology sectors. He has a proven track record of driving growth, executing disruptive strategies in new markets, and building national brand reputations. His background includes senior leadership roles at two Fortune 100 companies – Pepsi Cola and Citibank – as well as executive roles in two Nasdaq-listed startups, Go2Net and Marchex, both of which he helped guide from early-stage growth through successful IPOs.

Craig also has extensive M&A and P&L experience, having led over 25 acquisitions. He was directly responsible for two successful company exits as CEO – SnapNames and Moniker. More recently, he spearheaded the launch of a major hemp-based beverage initiative at Trulieve Cannabis Corp. and served as CEO of Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN). Craig is a graduate of the United States Naval Academy and a former Naval Officer.

Management Commentary

“We are thrilled to welcome Craig to the board of 3Win and as the new CEO of our team. His proven track record in driving organizational change and unlocking growth opportunities aligns strongly with our mission. Craig’s leadership is expected to be instrumental as we continue to scale and enhance our operations to meet the evolving needs of our customers and partners,” said Christopher J. Sinacori, Founder, President & Executive Chaiman of 3Win.

“I’m excited for my elevated role with 3Win at such a pivotal time in its journey. I look forward to working closely with the management team to optimize the organization as it prepares to go public and implement transformative strategies that will drive efficiency, strengthen the Company’s competitive advantage, and create value for our stakeholders,” added Mr. Snyder.

About 3WIN Corp.

3WIN Corp. (“3Win”) is a global wholesale distributor of high-quality, research-backed CCELL® vape products from Shenzhen Smoore Technology, Limited – the world’s leading vape hardware manufacturer – serving the global cannabis and hemp markets. Beyond CCELL® products, 3Win offers stateside customization services and packaging solutions to help brands differentiate themselves in competitive marketplaces. Visit www.3wincorp.com for more information.

3Win’s wholly owned subsidiary, 3Win Holdings (Canada) Corp., which was formed upon its acquisition of Serenus Global Inc. (“3Win Canada”), specializes in the development, production, and distribution of controlled substances under Canadian federally legalized cultivation licenses in its operating jurisdictions. Its principal activities include cultivating cannabinoid products, developing cannabinoid-based genetics for licensing to industry cultivators, and researching, cultivating, and distributing psychedelic and functional mushrooms to authorized purchasers. 3Win Canada operates through the following subsidiaries: Big League Cultivation Inc., Big League Genetics Inc., Conscious Compounds Inc., My Fungi Inc., Serenus Therapeutics Inc., and Sterilized Substrates Inc. Conscious Compounds holds federal licenses from Health Canada, authorizing the production and distribution of its cannabinoid and mushroom products. Visit https://serenusglobal.com for more information.

Forward-looking statements

3Win cautions you that statements in this news release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation that any of our plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this news release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business.

Media Contact

Nick Kuzyk, MBA

Chief Strategy Officer

3WIN Corp.

Email: IR@3wincorp.com