Crushon AI: Unlimited AI Sex Chat and NSFW AI Now Free for All Users

SEATTLE, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crushon.AI, the revolutionary platform for free and fully customizable NSFW AI companions, launched today major updates to model availability, removing usage restrictions on several of its leading-performing AI models. Based on large amounts of user feedback after its last release, the platform now has broader, unrestricted access to models highly sought by users seeking richer Spicy AI and AI Sex Chat experiences.





Listening to the Community, Redefining Spicy AI Freedom

Crushon's immediate responsiveness to user feedback attests to its commitment to offering the world's finest NSFW AI ecosystem. Target Play, Scene Cards, Group Chat, and live Image Replies serve to extend personalization even more, allowing users to fully script their fantasy worlds and character paths.

Unlike traditional platforms like Janitor AI, which offer access generally subject to unsteady third-party APIs and setup, Crushon grants direct, real-time access to all models—no setup. This permits users to immerse themselves in Spicy AI Chat, romantic simulations, or exploratory world-building without technical roadblocks or content censorship.

Unlimited Access to Top NSFW AI Models

Effective immediately, free users on Crushon.AI can engage without restrictions with:



Free Fast 3.7 Sonnet

Free GPT-4

Free Claude Haiku

Free Gork-3

Meanwhile, subscribers now enjoy enhanced access to:

Claude 3.7 Sonnet

Fast 3.7 Sonnet

Claude Haiku

Gork-3

GPT-4

This release eliminates former daily limits, memory limits, and conversation cutoffs. It enables users to engage in longer dialogues, build dynamic stories, and explore deeply emotional bonding with their AI partners without interruption. A huge advantage for users building ongoing AI Girlfriend relationships or role-playing sophisticated fantasy scenarios.

A New Standard for AI Sex Chat and Beyond

By combining unfettered model access with uncensored emotional depth, Crushon AI sets a new standard for free, user-directed conversational AI. Whether users are looking for playful flirting, hot NSFW roleplay , or complex emotional storytelling, Crushon's new site enables richer, longer, and more intimate conversations than previously possible.

The greater model availability is now available to both free and paid users, marking an important advance in the evolution of AI companionship.

