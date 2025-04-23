Corbion announces strong first quarter 2025 results, well on track to deliver full-year outlook

DATE 23 April 2025 Corbion Q1 2025 Interim Management Statement



Corbion announces strong first quarter 2025 result, well on track to deliver full-year outlook

Corbion, the Amsterdam-listed sustainable ingredients company that champions preservation through application of science, today publishes its results for Q1 2025 ending 31 March.

Key highlights Q1 2025: • Organic sales growth: +7.9% ο Volume/mix: +8.4% ο Price: -0.5% • Sales: € 329.7 million • Adjusted EBITDA: € 54.4 million, an organic increase of +53.9% • Operating profit: € 34.0 million, an organic increase of +186% • FY 2025 outlook affirmed





€ million Q1 2025 Q1 20241 Total growth Organic growth Sales 329.7 300.4 +9.8% +7.9% Adjusted EBITDA 54.4 34.5 +57.7% +53.9% Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 16.5% 11.5% Operating Profit 34.0 11.6 +193.1% 186.2%



Commenting on today’s results, Olivier Rigaud, CEO, stated: “Corbion had an excellent start to 2025. I am pleased to report on this strong quarter with positive volume/mix and organic Adjusted EBITDA growth, as well as positive free cash flow. Corbion provides essential, natural solutions to meet customers’ preservation and nutrition needs, and the Q1 results highlight the resilience of our businesses.

In Functional Ingredients & Solutions, we delivered volume/mix growth in all three businesses (Food, Biochemicals, and Lactic acid to the PLA JV), and we are seeing the results of our efficiency and cost-management measures translating into improved margins to greater than 12%.

In Health & Nutrition, we delivered volume/mix growth across all three businesses (Nutrition, Biomedical polymers, and Pharma), with Adjusted EBITDA margins exceeding 30% for the business unit overall.

As we navigate the macro-economic and geopolitical uncertainty, we continue to execute on our strategy and remain on track to deliver our 2025 guidance on all forecasted metrics, including volume/mix, Adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow.”

1 Q1 2024 values are presented as continued operations in all tables

