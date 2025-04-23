Sterling Trading Tech Names Julie Armstrong Chief Commercial Officer

Chicago , April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling Trading Tech (Sterling), a leading global provider of technology in order management, risk and margin, and trading, announced today the appointment of Julie Armstrong as Chief Commercial Officer, a newly created role that underscores the firm’s commitment to scaling its business globally. This strategic hire signals Sterling’s transition into its next phase of accelerated growth, building on recent momentum across new client segments, product innovation, asset expansion, and geographic reach.

Armstrong, a recognized industry expert, brings decades of experience in global fintech strategy and revenue generation. She will lead Sterling’s expansion into evolving market segments worldwide and will implement strategic revenue initiatives across the firm’s OMS, Risk and Margin, and Trading Platforms, covering all asset classes globally.

Previously, Armstrong served as an Independent Board Member, and later as Chief Commercial Officer at ChartIQ. Prior to that she was Executive Director, Global Head of Market Technology Services at the CME Group Inc. (Nasdaq: CME), where she led co-location, connectivity and software trading services while overseeing market data sales. She is known for launching CME’s Tech Talk series and held a Board role while helping to ignite the Women’s Initiative Network during her eight years at the Exchange. Early in her career, Armstrong was VP, Head of U.S. Sales and Implementations at RealTick (now EZE Software, a unit of SS&C Technologies [Nasdaq: SSNC]).

Said Sterling Trading Tech President & CEO Jen Nayar: “Sterling is entering a transformational period in its evolution. We’ve made major investments in product innovation and infrastructure to support institutional growth and global expansion. Julie’s appointment is essential to our revenue efforts. She is the ideal executive to anticipate increased demands by new segments and to expand our franchise in the industry. With her joining, the executive team – now fully in place – can capture increased market share across all industry participants.”

Armstrong commented, “The firm is uniquely positioned as a next-generation infrastructure provider in the financial markets. This is an incredible opportunity to contribute to the growth and scalability of an organization that is already making such a profound impact in our industry. I am deeply committed to driving exceptional results and collaborating with the talented team here to foster innovation and build upon the company’s success. I am excited for the journey ahead and eager to bring my experience to this pivotal role.”

