Codex Labs Bia Ultra-Hydrating Soothing Lotion Is Awarded Seal of Acceptance from National Eczema Association and Microbiome-Friendly Certification from MyMicrobiome

San Jose, CA, USA, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codex Labs, a Silicon Valley skintech company, announced that its Bia Ultra-Hydrating Soothing Lotion, the European version of its US Bia over-the-counter (OTC) Bia Eczema Relief Lotion has been awarded the Seal of Acceptance by the National Eczema Association (NEA) in the USA. The NEA Seal of Acceptance™ highlights products that avoid ingredients known to irritate and that are suitable for care of eczema or sensitive skin. The Bia Ultra-Hydrating Soothing Lotion has also achieved Microbiome-friendly certification, according to the MyMicrobiome Standard.

"We are thrilled that our products have been recognized as non-irritating for over 94 million Europeans who complain of uncomfortable skin sensations like itch, burning, or dryness, as well as microbiome-safe. We remain dedicated to creating solutions that protect and restore the skin barrier while supporting the microbiome," says Dr. Barbara Paldus, Founder and CEO.

The Bia Ultra-Hydrating Soothing lotion leverages the patent-pending BiaComplex 2.0™, a blend of biotech-made cellular extracts derived from terrestrial and marine plants. This novel combination of actives addresses hydration, skin barrier repair (both increased ceramide and structural protein production) and itch reduction in distinct yet synergistically-effective ways.

The Bia Ultra-Hydrating Soothing Lotion is designed to be used with the Bia Unscented Soap, the first vegan, MyMicrobiome-certified soap that also carries the NEA Seal of Acceptance. This duo can also be combined with the Antü Skin Barrier Support supplement in an inside-out trio that addresses both gut and skin barrier integrity. The supplement provides l-histidine, an amino acid used by the body to produce filaggrin protein and natural moisturization factor to reinforce the skin barrier, as well as a novel antioxidant (M3Plus™) that helps address gut barrier inflammation and permeability.

This inside-out trio underwent a clinical trial at Eurofins in Poland on subjects having mild to moderate eczema (SCORAD = 34.5). The measured improvements in 8 weeks included:

93% reduction in eczema score (SCORAD) in 100% subjects

88% reduction of itch in 97% subjects

117% hydration increase in 91% sujects, and

83% flakiness (desquamation) decrease in 97% subjects

“Such clinical results demonstrate the importance of addressing skin conditions with both topicals and ingestibles in an integrative, inside-out approach,” stated Dr. Peter Lio, a leading US expert in pediatric eczema and Codex Labs Medical Advisory Board member.

About Codex Labs

Based in Silicon Valley and led by scientist Dr. Barb Paldus, Codex Labs is committed to creating highly effective, clinically proven, microbiome-supporting skin-gut-brain-biome solutions that contain potent, biotech-derived plant-based actives. Our products are focused on restoring/protecting the skin barrier, managing inflammation, and addressing skin conditions associated with aging, acne, eczema and psoriasis. The brand has been heralded by integrative dermatologists and naturopathic doctors for creating the next generation of effective, vegan, cruelty-free and sustainable dermaceutical solutions.

