Antag Therapeutics expands senior team to support clinical progress

Copenhagen, Denmark, 23 April 2025 – Antag Therapeutics (“Antag” or “the Company”), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering novel treatments for obesity, today announces the appointment of three new hires to support the Company’s next phase of growth following the recent initiation of a Phase 1 trial of its GIP receptor antagonist AT-7687. Dr Jens Chr. Norrild joins as Vice President, Head of Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC); Dr Ayna Baladi Nejad as Director of Clinical Pharmacology; and Dr Imke Tiessen as Chief of Staff.

Jens brings over 15 years of experience in drug development and CMC leadership. He most recently served as Chief CDMO Officer at Bioneer, where he was a member of the leadership team. Prior to this, he was Vice President of CMC & Quality at Cytoki Pharma. Earlier in his career, he held several roles at Novo Nordisk, including as CMC Project Director where he brought several obesity and diabetes drugs, including peptides, to the clinic. He holds a PhD in carbohydrate chemistry from the Technical University of Denmark (DTU) and a Master’s degree in Organic Chemistry from University of Copenhagen.

Ayna joins Antag with extensive experience in obesity and clinical pharmacology. She most recently served as Senior Principal Clinical Pharmacology Scientist at Novo Nordisk, having led several global programs for assets including monlunabant, a small molecule drug in development for weight management, and CagriSema, in development for type 2 diabetes and weight management. Prior to her roles in the biopharma industry, she held academic positions in Denmark, US, and France, with a research focus in neuroscience and psychiatry. She holds a PhD in Health and Medical Sciences from the University of Copenhagen.

Imke joins Antag with more than five years of experience in leadership support from the Novo Nordisk Foundation Center for Basic Metabolic Research at the University of Copenhagen, where she served as Senior Executive Assistant and Innovation Coordinator of the Center’s newly established Innovation Team. She holds a PhD in Molecular Biology from the University of Copenhagen and an MSc in Molecular Biomedicine from the University of Münster, Germany.

Jörg Möller, Chief Executive Officer of Antag Therapeutics said: “We are pleased to welcome Jens, Ayna and Imke to Antag, each bringing deep expertise that will be instrumental as we progress our GIPR antagonist AT-7687 through the clinic. Their collective experience will help advance our mission to deliver a flexible, differentiated obesity treatment - one that goes beyond current GLP-1-based therapies by aiming to achieve and maintain weight loss without compromising tolerability.”

About Antag Therapeutics

Antag Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing novel therapies for obesity and cardiometabolic diseases through GIP receptor antagonism. As a pioneer in exploring the potential of GIP receptor antagonists, the company is dedicated to advancing science and improving patient outcomes by delivering groundbreaking solutions that address unmet medical needs. For more information, please visit https://antagtx.com/.

About AT-7687

The development of AT-7687 builds on the groundbreaking discovery of an endogenous GIPR antagonist by Professors Jens Juul Holst, renowned for his discovery of GLP-1, and Mette Rosenkilde. In addition to promising preclinical data, the therapeutic potential of AT-7687 is further supported by robust human genetic validation, demonstrating that reducing GIP receptor activity is associated with leanness.

