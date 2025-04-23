Webinar - presentation of the financial results of Liven AS for Q1 2025

On Wednesday, 30 April, at 13:00 (EEST), Liven AS CEO Andero Laur and CFO Joonas Joost will host a Webinar, in Estonian, to present Liven's financial results for Q1 2025.

The webinar will be held on Google Meet. Pre-registration is not required, but please note that no further reminder will be sent. All interested parties are invited to join the Estonian webinar on 30 April at 13:00 (EEST) via the link: https://meet.google.com/ffz-ushk-rkd.

Questions can be asked during the webinar or in advance by sending them at least one hour before the webinar to e-mail: investor@liven.ee.

The webinar materials will be published later on the Investors section of the Liven website: www.liven.ee/investor.





Joonas Joost

Liven AS CFO

E-mail: joonas.joost@liven.ee