JLT Mobile Computers renews its five-year agreement with Kaleris to continuously validate their computers for major releases of the N4 Terminal Operating System

This announcement underscores JLT's long-term commitment to the port segment and their dedication to providing robust, reliable solutions for container terminal operations

Växjö, Sweden,22 April 2025 * * * JLT Mobile Computers, a leading supplier of rugged computers, has announced the renewal of the Navis Ready Partner Program Agreement with Kaleris. This marks ten years of close and successful cooperation between JLT and Kaleris.

With Navis Ready validation, ports and terminals can rely on a seamless integration of the JLT computers with Kaleris N4 Terminal Operating System (TOS) for all major releases within the coming five-year period.

Future-proof, risk-free hardware and software integration with Kaleris N4 TOS

More than 500 terminals in 80 countries use N4 TOS to improve operational efficiencies and lower the cost of handling containers and equipment at ports and terminals. To maintain these operational advantages across their workflow, terminals rely on validated technology partnerships.

Navis Ready is a validation program that tests partner hardware and software solutions in a simulated environment to ensure compatibility with specific versions of the N4 TOS. By choosing a Navis Ready partner like JLT, terminal operators benefit from seamless project deployment, as compliance with the container terminal operating environment is pre-verified.

“We are happy that JLT committed to easy integration of our TOS by signing another five-year agreement. Together, JLT and Kaleris are ready to provide a strong offering to new and existing users of N4,” says Kirk Knauff, CEO of Kaleris.

Rigorous validation tests of JLT rugged computers ensure seamless integration

The JLT rugged computers undergo rigorous testing to earn their Navis Ready validation. These rugged computers are designed and built for harsh environments in container terminals. Whether installed inside a crane or truck cabin or outdoors, JLT rugged computers are used by many high-profile ports and terminals worldwide.

“Since 2015, we have collaborated with Kaleris, and we were their first five-year validation partner in 2019. Many container terminals worldwide already use JLT solutions in their daily operations. Combining the extended Navis Ready validation for another five years with our rugged computers strengthens our long-term promise to meet our customers’ needs and ensures hassle-free and reliable operations,” says Per Holmberg, CEO of JLT Mobile Computers.

N4 customers benefit from JLT’s long experience in ports and terminals as well as many other industries. JLT designs and develops a portfolio of rugged computers with the aim of maximizing efficiency and productivity in our customers’ operations.

"When we chose the combination of JLT and N4 TOS, we required a strong operational foundation. After five years, it has truly delivered, and the ongoing support from both parties gives us confidence that they will continue to uphold the high standard we’ve come to rely on. With a renewed five-year agreement, we are assured that this partnership will keep driving our success," says Orlando Valerón Rodríguez, IT Manager at OPCSA.

To learn more about JLT Mobile Computers and the company’s products, services, and solutions, visit jltmobile.com/solutions/ports/

Reader Enquiries Press Contact Certified Adviser JLT Mobile Computers Group pr@jltmobile.com Eminova Fondkommission AB Per Holmberg, CEO Tel.: +46 08 684 211 10 Tel.: +46 70 361 3934 adviser@eminova.se per.holmberg@jltmobile.com

www.jltmobile.com www.eminova.se

About JLT Mobile Computers

Reliable performance, less hassle. JLT Mobile Computers is a leading supplier of rugged mobile computing devices and solutions for global and local port operators, in particular, container terminals. Almost 30 years of development and manufacturing experience have enabled us to set the standard in rugged computing, combining outstanding product quality with expert service, support, and solutions. Operators depend on JLT computing devices in all their container handling equipment (CHE) to ensure trouble-free business operations 24/7. JLT participates in the Navis Ready Validation program to ensure interoperability with Kaleris N4. JLT operates globally from offices in Sweden, France and the US, complemented by an extensive network of sales partners in local markets. The company was founded in 1994, and its shares have been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market stock exchange since 2002 under the symbol JLT. Eminova Fondkommission AB acts as Certified Adviser. Learn more at www.jltmobile.com.

About Kaleris

Kaleris is a global software company dedicated to solving the world’s most difficult supply chain transportation challenges. Trusted by over 650 companies across 80 countries, we provide mission-critical software for yard and transportation management, terminal operations, and ocean shipping. By building a more connected, visible, sustainable, and reliable global logistics ecosystem, we bridge the data gaps that create inefficiencies and empower our customers to achieve their goals. For more information, visit www.Kaleris.com Media contact: Suzy Swindle, suzy.swindle@kaleris.com