Hi-View Resources Discovers Multiple Anomalous Structures from Airborne Tri-Axial Gradiometer Survey Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HI-VIEW RESOURCES INC. (‘HI-VIEW' OR THE ‘COMPANY’) (CSE: HVW; OTCQB: HVWRF; FSE: B63) announces it has identified multiple linear anomalies related to faults and structures on its Lawyers East, West, South and BEN claim blocks following a review of magnetic data from an Airborne Tri-Axial Gradiometer Survey conducted by Longford Exploration Services Ltd. (“Longford”) in December 2021. A number of these structures have the same trends and may in fact trend right into precious metal mineralized structures at Lawyers (Cliff Creek) and Baker-Shasta (Baker) properties belonging to Thesis Gold Inc. and TDG Gold Corp. respectively. (see Figure 1 below)





Figure 1. Lawyers & BEN Claim Blocks Airborne survey and Golden Stranger sampling results

The survey covered approximately 15,469 acres and was conducted using a manned helicopter equipped with specially designed GEM Systems GSMP 35A Airborne Potassium Vapor high resolution magnetometers mounted on a non-magnetic stinger in a tri-axial array. The survey was conducted over the full Area of Interest ensuring complete coverage of the area outlined in Figure 2. below.

The airborne survey highlighted multiple highly prospective structures and anomalies along the western boundary of Thesis Gold Corp’s neighboring property as well as the Lawyer East and BEN claims that are situated between TDG Gold Corp’s “Baker” and “Shasta” gold mines and along strike with the “Kemess” mine further to the southeast. Hi-View’s Lawyers East and BEN claims are contiguous to the western border of Amarc Resources “JOY” Copper-Gold district project that recently announced significant drilling discoveries at the Au-Cu-rich porphyry AuRORA target (See Amarc News Release dated January 20th, 2025) and shown in Figure 1. above.





Figure 2. Lawyers Claim Blocks surveyed with surrounding topography

APEX Geoscience Ltd. has been engaged to reprocess this encouraging magnetic and radiometric data for further interpretation along with planning a 2025 field program. The airborne survey results show multiple anomalous structures on the Lawyers East and BEN claim blocks. Soil sampling, prospecting, and rock sampling are being planned for summer 2025 as a follow up Phase 1 work program. Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Properties.

Hi-View CEO & Director R. Nick Horsley states, “Recent significant Copper-Gold discoveries on neighboring projects combined with all time high Copper and Gold prices and multiple million-ounce gold deposits with active gold mines in our immediate area creates an exciting environment for Hi-View. We are greatly encouraged by the discovery of multiple anomalous structures from our airborne survey data and look forward to further detailed analysis and interpretation as well as our planned upcoming exploration program.”

Planning has commenced for a follow-up exploration program on the Company’s 9,175 Hectare (“Ha”) Golden Stranger Project and Lawyers East, West, South and BEN claims located in British Columbia's prolific Toodoggone-Kemess porphyry Cu-Au region of north-central British Columbia (“Toodoggone”).





Figure 3. Golden Stranger Drill Core

Hi-View’s Golden Stranger and Lawyers West and South properties are contiguous to Thesis Gold Inc’s “Lawyers-Ranch” Project that has reported significant drilling intercepts and extensive continued drilling campaigns and currently hosts a Total Mineral Resource of 4.0 million ounces (Moz) gold equivalent (AuEq)1,2 (Measured and Indicated) at 1.51 grams per tonne (g/t) AuEq1,2 and 727,000 oz AuEq1,2 (Inferred) at 1.82 g/t Au Eq1,2 (See Thesis News Release dated September 5th 2024).

To the Southeast, Hi-View’s Lawyers East and BEN claims are contiguous to the western border of Amarc Resources and Freeport-McMoRan’s JOY Gold-Silver-Copper Property that recently returned significant drilling discoveries from their AuRORA Porphyry target. (See Amarc News Release dated January 20th, 2025). The BEN claim was previously owned by TDG Gold Corp. that operates the nearby “Baker” and “Shasta” Copper/Gold mines.

See project page for more information: Toodoggone Mining District - Hi-View Resources

Quality Assurance and Control

Results from samples were analyzed at ALS Global Laboratories (Geochemistry Division) in Vancouver, Canada (an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited facility). The sampling program was undertaken by APEX personnel under the direction of Emily Laycock, M.Sc., P.Geo. A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples. Gold was assayed using a fire assay with atomic emission spectrometry and gravimetric finish when required (+10 g/t Au). Rock chip samples from outcrop/bedrock are selective by nature and may not be representative of the mineralization hosted on the project.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc, P.Geol., P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument (NI) 43-101. Mr. Dufresne is independent of Hi-View Resources Inc.

Additional Announcements

The Company announces the resignation of Mr. Christian de Saint-Rome from the board of directors. The Hi-View board would like to thank Christian for his work and wish him well in his future endeavors.

The Company has engaged with Aktiencheck.de AG (“Aktiencheck”) and its principal, Stefan Lindam, pursuant to which Aktiencheck will assist with an initial European marketing awareness program. The engagement includes up to five editorial write-ups, stand-alone e-mail marketing campaign distribution of the editorial write-ups to opt-in e-mail addresses of active investors, targeted distribution of the editorial reports to active investors, distribution of the editorial write-ups through social media to active financial investors and distribution of the editorial write-ups through the aktiencheck.de website and search engine marketing. The engagement of Aktiencheck.de AG is part of the previously announced agreement with the Company’s IR firm Free Market Media Ltd. (“Free Market”). Aktiencheck.de AG will assist Free Market in setting up on-line advertising portals and digital marketing and will be retained commencing immediately for a period of up to 4 months. In consideration of the marketing services provided by Aktiencheck, the Company has agreed to pay a total of $19,342.50 CAD. No shares or options were issued to Aktiencheck.de AG or its principal as part of this engagement and they do not own any shares in Hi-View Resources. The principal of Aktiencheck.de AG is Mr. Lindam of Bahnhofstrase 6 56470 Bad Marienberg Deutschland.

About Hi-View Resources Inc.

Hi-View is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The Company, through its subsidiary, holds a 100% interest in the Babine BC Copper-Gold property as well as interests in the Golden Stranger Property and the Lawyers East, West, South and BEN claims, located in the prolific Toodoggone region of northern BC, highly prospective for gold, silver, and copper. The collective holdings cover over 9,749 hectares.

1,2 AuEq in Thesis News Release dated September 5th, 2024 is defined in the mineral resources as being Au=Ag/80.

