BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. Announces Q1-25 Results

Q1-25 Revenue of € 144.1 Million and Net Income of € 31.5 Million

Orders of € 131.9 Million Up 8.2% vs. Q4-24

DUIVEN, The Netherlands, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. (the "Company" or "Besi") (Euronext Amsterdam: BESI; OTC markets: BESIY), a leading manufacturer of assembly equipment for the semiconductor industry, today announced its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Key Highlights

Revenue of € 144.1 million, down 6.1% vs. Q4-24 due primarily to lower shipments for high-end mobile applications. Vs. Q1-24, down 1.5% due to lower shipments for mobile and automotive applications partially offset by strong growth in hybrid bonding and other AI related computing applications

Orders of € 131.9 million up 8.2% vs. Q4-24 primarily due to increased bookings by Asian subcontractors for AI related data center applications. Up 3.3% vs. Q1-24 due to higher bookings for hybrid bonding and other advanced computing applications

Gross margin of 63.6% decreased by 0.4 points vs. Q4-24 and 3.6 points vs. Q1-24 due primarily to a less favorable product mix and, to a lesser extent, adverse net forex influences

Net income of € 31.5 million decreased 46.9% vs. Q4-24 primarily due to the absence of an € 18.2 million net tax benefit recognized in Q4-24, lower revenue and higher consulting costs. Down 7.4% vs. Q1-24 primarily due to lower revenue and gross margins partially offset by an 8.9% decrease in operating expenses. Similarly, Besi’s net margin declined to 21.9% vs. 38.6% in Q4-24 and 23.2% in Q1-24

Ex share-based incentive compensation and tax benefits, Besi’s adjusted net income (net margin) was € 35.9 million (24.9%) in Q1-25 vs. € 43.2 million (28.2%) in Q4-24 and € 49.5 million (33.8%) in Q1-24

Net cash of € 159.4 million increased € 15.6 million, or 10.8%, vs. Q4-24

Outlook

Revenue expected to be flat (plus or minus 10%) vs. € 144.1 million reported in Q1-25

Gross margin expected to range between 62-64% vs. 63.6% realized in Q1-25

Operating expenses expected to decrease 0-10% vs. € 52.5 million in Q1-25



(€ millions, except EPS) Q1-2025 Q4-2024 Δ Q1-2024

Δ Revenue 144.1 153.4 -6.1% 146.3 -1.5% Orders 131.9 121.9 +8.2% 127.7 +3.3% Gross Margin 63.6% 64.0% -0.4 67.2% -3.6 Operating Income 39.3 50.6 -22.3% 40.7 -3.4% EBITDA 46.6 58.0 -19.7% 47.5 -1.9% Net Income* 31.5 59.3 -46.9% 34.0 -7.4% Net Margin* 21.9 38.6% -16.7 23.2% -1.3 EPS (basic) 0.40 0.75 -46.7% 0.44 -9.1% EPS (diluted) 0.40 0.74 -45.9% 0.44 -9.1% Net Cash and Deposits 159.4 143.8 +10.8% 180.9 -11.9%



* Excluding share-based compensation expense and an € 18.2 million net tax benefit recognized in Q4-24, Besi’s adjusted net income (net margin) would have been € 35.9 million (24.9%), € 43.2 million (28.2%) and € 49.5 million (33.8%) in Q1-25, Q4-24 and Q1-24, respectively.

Richard W. Blickman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Besi, commented:

“Besi reported solid first quarter results and important new advanced packaging orders in a challenging market environment. Revenue of € 144.1 million was down 1.5% versus Q1-24 due to ongoing weakness in mobile and automotive end user markets partially offset by strong revenue growth from hybrid bonding and other AI related computing applications. In contrast, orders increased 3.3% versus Q1-24 and 8.2% versus Q4-24 due primarily to increased bookings by Asian subcontractors for AI related data center applications which more than offset weakness in mobile, automotive and Chinese end user markets.

Of note, significant progress was made on Besi’s wafer level assembly agenda this quarter as we received hybrid bonding orders from two leading memory producers for HBM 4 applications as well as follow-on orders from a leading Asian foundry for logic applications. Further, important announcements were made by two leading semiconductor producers with respect to future hybrid bonding applications such as ASICs and co packaged optics. In addition, a leading US logic manufacturer successfully began production of AI related logic devices utilizing Besi’s hybrid bonders in integrated production lines.

Besi’s profitability in Q1-25 remained at attractive levels despite ongoing weakness in mainstream assembly markets and expanded R&D investment in next generation assembly solutions for AI applications. Net income of € 31.5 million decreased 7.4% vs. Q1-24 primarily due to lower revenue and gross margins realized partially offset by an 8.9% decrease in operating expenses. Our gross margin has trended toward the lower end of our target range over the past three quarters due primarily to a less favorable product mix, particularly with respect to high-end smartphones, and net forex headwinds beginning in the second half of 2024 from adverse movements in some of our principal transaction currencies versus the euro. In addition, cash flow generation remains very positive with net cash at quarter end increasing 10.8% vs. Q4-24 to reach € 159.4 million.

On April 14, Applied Materials announced a 9% ownership position in Besi. Besi and Applied Materials have been successfully collaborating since 2020 to co-develop the industry’s first fully integrated equipment solution for die-based hybrid bonding. The collaboration brings together Applied’s expertise in front-end wafer and chip processing with Besi’s leadership position in bonding accuracy and speed. We view their shareholding as a strategic, long-term investment and a further validation of our wafer level assembly technology and strategy.

Our business development this year reflects the contrasting growth trends seen in the assembly equipment market between AI and mainstream applications. The timing and trajectory of a mainstream assembly upturn is more difficult to predict now given new tariff uncertainties. However, demand for advanced packaging for AI applications remains strong given upcoming new device introductions and use cases planned in the 2026-2028 time period. We continue to assess the potential impact of tariffs on Besi’s customers, supply chain and end user markets. For Q2-25, we forecast that revenue will be flat plus or minus 10% versus Q1-25 with gross margins in a range of 62%-64%. In addition, aggregate operating expenses are forecast to decrease 0-10% versus Q1-25 primarily due to a reduction in strategic consulting costs.”

Share Repurchase Activity

During the quarter, Besi repurchased approximately 187,000 of its ordinary shares at an average price of € 117.95 per share for a total of € 22.1 million. Cumulatively, as of March 31, 2025, a total of € 51.4 million has been purchased under the current € 100 million share repurchase plan at an average price of € 114.64 per share. As of March 31, 2025, Besi held approximately 2.0 million shares in treasury equal to 2.5% of its shares outstanding.

Basis of Presentation

The accompanying Consolidated Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) as adopted by the European Union. Reference is made to the Summary of Significant Accounting Policies to the Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements as included in our 2024 Annual Report, which is available on www.besi.com.

Consolidated Statements of Operations (€ thousands, except share and per share data)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

(unaudited) 2025 2024 Revenue 144,145 146,314 Cost of sales 52,423 48,043 Gross profit 91,722 98,271 Selling, general and administrative expenses 32,958 39,641 Research and development expenses 19,502 17,919 Total operating expenses 52,460 57,560 Operating income 39,262 40,711 Financial expense, net 2,959 589 Income before taxes 36,303 40,122 Income tax expense 4,797 6,143 Net income 31,506 33,979 Net income per share – basic 0.40 0.44 Net income per share – diluted 0.40 0.44 Number of shares used in computing per share amounts: - basic 79,228,071 77,181,326 - diluted 1 81,522,177 82,106,146



_____________________________

1) The calculation of diluted income per share assumes the exercise of equity settled share based payments and the conversion of all Convertible Notes outstanding





Consolidated Balance Sheets (€ thousands) March

31, 2025

(unaudited) December

31, 2024

(audited) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 405,736 342,319 Deposits 280,000 330,000 Trade receivables 170,440 181,862 Inventories 103,836 103,285 Other current assets 46,099 40,927 Total current assets 1,006,111 998,393 Property, plant and equipment 42,868 44,773 Right of use assets 15,161 15,726 Goodwill 45,610 46,010 Other intangible assets 98,622 96,677 Deferred tax assets 29,240 31,567 Other non-current assets 1,347 1,330 Total non-current assets 232,848 236,083 Total assets 1,238,959 1,234,476 Bank overdraft 840 776 Current portion of long-term debt - 2,042 Trade payables 46,598 52,630 Other current liabilities 111,170 111,531 Total current liabilities 158,608 166,979 Long-term debt 525,493 525,653 Lease liabilities 11,770 12,350 Deferred tax liabilities 10,416 10,320 Other non-current liabilities 19,328 17,910 Total non-current liabilities 567,007 566,233 Total equity 513,344 501,264 Total liabilities and equity 1,238,959 1,234,476







Consolidated Cash Flow Statements (€ thousands)



Three Months Ended March 31,

(unaudited)

2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Income before income tax 36,303 40,122 Depreciation and amortization 7,307 6,813 Share based payment expense 4,441 16,900 Financial expense, net 2,959 589 Changes in working capital (2,113 ) (3,251 ) Interest (paid) received (2,887 ) 1,169 Income tax (paid) received (1,575 ) (2,089 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 44,435 60,253 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (1,733 ) (5,650 ) Capitalized development expenses (6,737 ) (4,663 ) Repayments of (investments in) deposits 50,000 10,000 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 41,530 (313 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from bank lines of credit 64 - Payments of lease liabilities (1,114 ) (1,043 ) Purchase of treasury shares (22,064 ) (14,779 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (23,114 ) (15,822 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 62,851 44,118 Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 566 (542 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 342,319 188,477 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 405,736 232,053





