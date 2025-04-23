ERG Deploys Autonomous Trucks, AI Technology at Kazakhstan Operations in Push Toward Mining Innovation

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global metals and mining company Eurasian Resources Group (ERG) is implementing AI technologies at its operations in Kazakhstan, including autonomous dump trucks and an advanced Manufacturing Execution System, as part of its continuing digital transformation.

The company is the first in Kazakhstan to deploy driverless vehicles for mining operations.

By adopting autonomous technologies, ERG aims to reshape mining industry dynamics in Central Asia and contribute to mining's next chapter through cutting-edge innovations.

ERG's autonomous dump trucks at its Vostochny open-pit coal mine have already transported over two million tonnes of mined rock, completing 17,000 unmanned trips and covering 68,000 kilometres, which are controlled remotely via a private 5G network from Kazakhstan telecom provider Kcell.

ERG's senior officials presented these technologies to Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev at the recent AlmatyFair.ai exhibition.

“Leading our industry into a digital future means taking firm tech decisions and implementing advances ourselves. As a mining and metals leader, our vision is to be a modern, progress-driven business. Our goal is to increase the volume of rock mass transported using robotic cargo systems by 115 million tons by 2027,” said Shukhrat Ibragimov, Group CEO of ERG and Chairman of the Board.

The new technology allows one operator to supervise three driverless trucks simultaneously using the Kcell network, which currently provides 10 Gbit/s bandwidth and 1-millisecond latency. At the same time, another engineer works side by side to oversee maintenance and logistics.

Serik Shakhazhanov, the CEO of ERG Kazakhstan, said, “We are the first in Kazakhstan to launch unmanned dump trucks. We have also started to fill new positions within the company, such as autonomous truck operators.”

“It takes only two people to operate autonomous machinery. As the operator (the former driver, who has gone through a professional retraining program) monitors the speed, path, and safety of the movement of the vehicles, the service engineer carries out maintenance, plans the routes, and provides up-to-date information on loading and unloading sites,” Shakhazhanov added.

The AI algorithms that control the automated dump trucks working in coordination with operational teams, help minimize risks, elevate safety standards, and enable greater precision and higher extraction output.

ERG's Manufacturing Execution System (MES) uses generative AI to monitor over 7,000 real-time operational parameters. It features an AI digital assistant named MES Alina, which generates automated reports and retrieves equipment performance data.

The MES is already operational at several ERG sites, including the Aktobe Ferroalloys Plant, Kazakhstan Aluminium Smelter, and Krasno-Oktyabrskoye Bauxite Mining Unit.

Further MES deployment is planned at the Aksu Ferroalloys Plant and the Donskoy GOK, with additional rollout scheduled for the Sokolov-Sarbai Mining Production Association (SSGPO) iron ore by the end of 2025.

These proprietary technologies, continuously developed by ERG's IT subsidiary Business and Technology Services, are expected to materially reduce operating expenses and enhance profitability for ERG's mining operations.

Eurasian Resources Group (ERG) is a global metals and mining company headquartered in Luxembourg. ERG has around 67,000 employees and is one of the largest employers in the industry. It sells products in more than 40 countries across Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Americas.

The Group’s main shareholder (40% stake) is the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan. ERG’s CEO and Chairman of the Board is Shukhrat Ibragimov, who was appointed in 2024 and brings with him many years of industry experience.

With integrated mining, processing, energy, logistics, and marketing operations, ERG is one of the world’s largest producers of ferrochrome and cobalt and a leading international supplier of copper and iron ore. It is also a large supplier of alumina and aluminium in Eurasia.

In Kazakhstan, the Group operates multiple production entities, including Kazchrome, Sokolov-Sarbai Iron Ore Mining Production Association (SSGPO), Kazakhstan Aluminium Smelter, Aluminium of Kazakhstan, and Eurasian Energy Corporation. ERG is a key power supplier and a large railway operator in Central Asia.

In Africa, Frontier is the cornerstone of the Group's copper business in the DRC, while Metalkol represents a major tailings reprocessing operation. Metalkol has become one of the world's largest producers of cobalt and a major producer of copper. The Group manages its own supply chain through its logistics company, SABOT.

