Poland Insurance Market Outlook Report 2024-2026 | Poland's Insurance Premiums Projected to Surpass PLN 98 Billion by 2026

The latest comprehensive report on Poland's insurance sector provides a detailed analysis of the current market structure, recent trends, and premium growth estimates for 2024-2026.

As of H1 2024, Poland, with nearly €19.2 billion in gross written premiums (GWP), accounted for approximately 39% of the total regional premium in Central and Eastern Europe. (CEE14*)

Poland's insurance sector experienced solid premium growth in 2023, with these trends continuing through the first half of 2024. The non-life segment performed particularly well, with premiums increasing by 12% year-on-year in H1 2024. In the life insurance segment, growth was lower but still significant, with premiums rising nearly 5% on an annual basis.

Consistent with long-term trends, a small number of top insurers continue to expand their market share, while the collective share of smaller players is declining. This trend is likely driven by recent mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and the economies of scale enabling larger insurers to offer more competitive rates.

The mid-term outlook for premium income remains positive. Projections suggest that from 2024 to 2026, the nominal growth of gross written premium (GWP) will remain stable, albeit slightly below historical averages, at approximately 8% for the non-life segment and 5% for the life segment. By 2026, combined life and non-life insurance premiums are expected to exceed PLN 98 billion (EUR 23+ billion).

Key Topics Covered:

Macroeconomic overview

Executive summary

Poland - Overview and Key Facts, 2024

Poland in Europe: Number of households vs. wealth, 2023

Key macroeconomic indicators, 2019-2024F

Foreign trade statistics, C/A, FDI, 2019-2024F

Unemployment and salaries/wages, 2019-2024F

Disposable income in households and income distribution, 2019-2024F; Income distribution 2023

Consumer confidence index evolution, Jan. 2019 - Sep. 2024

Warsaw Stock Exchange - Turnover, Market cap. and indexes, 2019-3Q24

Banking assets evolution, 2019-3Q24

Insurance market

Insurance Markets in CEE - Size vs. growth matrix, 2022-1H24

Insurance premiums per capita & premiums/GDP penetration - CEE comparison, 1H24

Insurance gross premiums - (life/non-life, in PLN), 2020-1H24

Top 10 insurance groups in Poland by total premium written, 1H24

Insurance market concentration and Herfindahl-Hirschman Index (life/non-life), 2022 vs. 1H24

Current and upcoming Insurance M&A transactions in Poland, 2020-1H24

Own funds for life and non-life insurers, 2020-1H24, SCR coverage ratios, 2022-1H24

Non-life insurance

Non-life insurance markets in CEE - Size vs. growth matrix, 2022-1H24

Non-life premiums per capita & premiums/GDP penetration - CEE comparison, 1H24

Non-life insurance gross and net premium evolution, 2020-1H24

Top 10 non-life insurance players in Poland, 1H24

Market shares of top non-life players evolution, 2021-1H24

Non-life premium by client segment and insurance class (car insurance vs. other), 1H24

Non-life premium by risk class, 2022-1H24

Sales channels of non-life insurance, 2021-2023

Non-life insurers results, technical and P&L accounts (waterfall chart), 2023

Non-life insurance - Profitability tree, 2019-2023

Non-life insurance - Claims and expense ratio evolution, 2020-1H24

Non-life insurance - Combined ratio and its elements, 2020-1H24

Non-life insurance - Acquisition costs evolution, 2022-1H24, acquisition cost ratios for individual non-life insurers, 2023

Network multi-agents: Unilink, CUK, Phinance, Konsultant, Rankomat, ASF, Asist, Conditor, Punkta, DCU etc.

Comparison websites and online multi-agencies - overview, 1H24

Health Insurance - Premium written, Number of insured individuals, Average premium, 2020-1H24

Car insurance - Premium and no. policies evolution, MTPL, Casco, 2020-1H24

Car insurance - Top players in MTPL and in Casco, 2022-1H24

Car insurance - Combined ratio and its elements, MTPL and in Casco, 2022-1H24

Car insurance - Average premium per policy for Casco and TPL, 1Q2018-2Q24

Life insurance

Life insurance markets in CEE - Size vs. growth matrix, 2022-1H24

Life premiums per capita & premiums/GDP penetration - CEE comparison, 1H24

Life insurance gross and net premiums evolution, 2020-1H24

Top 10 life insurance players in Poland, 1H24

Market shares of top life players evolution, 2021-1H24

Life premium by insurance class and segment, 1H24

Life premium by risk class evolution, 2022-1H24

Life insurance technical reserves evolution and structure, 2021-1H24

Sales channels of life insurance, 2022-2023

Life insurers results, Technical and P&L accounts (waterfall chart), 2023

Life insurance - profitability tree, 2019-2023

Life insurance - acquisition costs evolution, 2022-1H24, acquisition cost ratios for individual life insurers, 2023

Bancassurance

Bancassurance: Premium written by bank channel (life/non-life), 2021-1H24, data by KNF vs. data by PIU

Bancassurance: Product/class split in bank channel (life/non-life), 2023

Bancassurance: Sales of investment-type life products other than unit-linked, 2020-1H24

Top players' profiles

PZU

Warta

ERGO Hestia

Forecast

Non-life insurance premiums forecast, 2024-2026F

Life Insurance Premiums Forecast, 2024-2026F

Notes on Methodology





Companies Featured





Allianz Zycie Polska S.A.

Aviva

Compensa Tunz S.A.Vienna Insurance Group

Concordia Polska Tuw

Generali Tu S.A.

Hdi Asekuracja Tu S.A

Link4 Tu S.A.

Metlife

Mtu Moje Towarzystwo Ubezpieczen

Nationale Nederlanden Tunz S.A.

Pzu S.A.

Pzu Zycie S.A.

Stu Ergo Hestia S.A.

Stunz Ergo Hestia S.A.

Tu Allianz Polska S.A.

Tu Compensa S.A.

Tu Europa S.A.

Tuir Warta S.A.

Tunz Europa S.A.

Tunz Warta S.A.

Uniqa Tu Na Zycie S.A.

Uniqa Tu S.A.





